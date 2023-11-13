NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 10

NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 10November 13, 2023
Through 10 weeks of NFL games, the jockeying for 2024 draft position is creating just as much intrigue as the battle for No. 1 seeds in the postseason. Teams like the New England Patriots and New York Giants were not expecting to be staring at top five picks, but here they are as things stand now. And at the top of the league, there are only three teams with two losses or less while all currently projected playoff squads are .500 or better.
The weaknesses here are not just knee-jerk reactions to the weekend's games, but more an overarching assessment with both present and future roster-building in mind.
Arizona Cardinals
- Defensive Tackle
- Cornerback
- Center
- Offensive Tackle
- Quarterback
Kyler Murray's return proved fruitful for the Arizona Cardinals, as they earned their second win of the season on a game-winning drive led by Murray. They also got key contributions from young players like Trey McBride (eight catches for 131 yards) and B.J. Ojulari (eight total tackles with two sacks) for more encouragement moving forward.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OL Michael Schofield III
The Cardinals' offensive line is pretty beat up, as Elijah Wilkinson went on injured reserve recently and D.J. Humphries suffered a scary ankle injury that caused him to get carted off the field against the Browns and miss yesterday's game.
Luckily, Humphries' X-rays came back negative, but the team should invest in some veterans to protect Kyler Murray, who returned to action this week after tearing an ACL last year. Also, rookie Paris Johnson Jr. has had a bumpy transition to the NFL, heightening the need for more protection for Murray moving forward.
Schofield III would be a good option for Arizona to turn to seeing as he has experience playing four out of five positions in the trenches. He could serve as a sixth offensive lineman right away and potentially take over for anyone who's injured or not playing well.
2024 Free Agency: DT Tim Settle, Buffalo Bills
Defensive tackle is one of the Cardinals' biggest weaknesses currently, and that should carry over into the offseason as Carlos Watkins and Jonathan Ledbetter are impending free agents. Granted, Ledbetter is an exclusive-rights free agent.
While Settle won't be the sexiest name on the open market given his underwhelming production with 78 career total tackles and eight sacks in six years heading into this past weekend, that's a result of the situations he's been in.
He spent his first four years playing behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne in Washington and currently is in Buffalo, which also has a deep D-line.
Taking that into consideration, Settle's numbers don't seem so bad and he doesn't turn 27 until July, so he could be part of the youth movement in the desert and shine with his first opportunity to be a full-time starter.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Similar to defensive tackle, cornerback is a current need in Arizona and that will only intensify when Antonio Hamilton's contract expires at the end of the season. They will likely turn to the draft to address the position and Wiggins could be one of their top options in the first or second round.
"A cornerback with great length but on the thinner side," B/R's NFL Draft scout Cory Giddings said of the 6'2", 185-pound Wiggins. "Shows good patience when playing in press coverage and uses his hands and length very well to disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage. He does play high at times and shows some hip tightness.
"Also has average vision and awareness can lead to him losing leverage in the run game. Wiggins does lack the ideal physicality when taking on blocks and tackling security is questionable."
(Previous Week's selections: CB Greedy Williams, WR Gabe Davis, DL Jer'Zhan Newton)
Atlanta Falcons
- Quarterback
- Left Guard
- Edge-Rusher
- Strong Safety
- Wide Receiver
The Atlanta Falcons had a chance to capitalize on New Orleans' loss and pull into a tie for the NFC South lead, but Atlanta couldn't get the job done, as it continues to have questions at quarterback. Taylor Heinicke left in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury, so Desmond Ridder came in and engineered a touchdown drive to give the team the lead late.
The Falcons do have a bye week to prepare for what is going to be a huge matchup with the Saints.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: EDGE Melvin Ingram
While Arnold Ebiketie has been winning as a pass-rusher more frequently lately, Bud Dupree and Lorenzo Carter still aren't generating enough pressure off the edge, which makes this position a need for the Falcons right now.
Ingram would be a good addition for their playoff push down the stretch of the campaign, as he logged six sacks in just three starts with the Dolphins last year. He could come off the bench and serve as a third-down rusher for the team to close out the year.
2024 Free Agency: QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Atlanta's quarterback situation is a mess, as neither Desmond Ridder nor Taylor Heinicke appear to be the organization's long-term solution. At 35 years old, Cousins won't be that guy either, but he'd at least be an immediate upgrade over what they have, assuming he doesn't take a dramatic turn for the worst post-Achilles injury.
Signing Cousins would give the team a better shot at winning the Super Bowl next year and wouldn't preclude the Falcons from drafting another quarterback to develop. They could have a great situation where the rookie doesn't have to play until he's ready while also having a veteran mentor who knows what it's like to sit for a couple of years before taking over the reins.
2024 NFL Draft: DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
Calais Campbell has been a great free-agent signing and a key contributor in Atlanta this season, however, he's only on a one-year deal. If the front office doesn't bring Campbell back, Dorlus could be an excellent replacement as he also is capable of playing multiple spots on the defensive line.
The Duck has a great combination of size (6'3" and 290 pounds), strength and athleticism that should serve him well at the next level. He's shown flashes of brilliance in the past, but he's been much more consistent this season, posting career highs in sacks (four) and batted passes (six) to go along with 5.5 TFL heading into this past weekend.
(Previous Week's selections: S Logan Ryan, CB Steven Nelson, WR Xavier Worthy)
Baltimore Ravens
- Cornerback
- Offensive Guard
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defender
- Running Back
Week 10 was not kind to the Baltimore Ravens and their hopes of winning the AFC North. Not only did they blow a 31-17 fourth-quarter lead against the Cleveland Browns, but they also lost Marlon Humphrey and Ronnie Stanley to injuries. Getting the two Pro Bowlers back as soon as possible will be crucial. The Ravens don't have much time to lament their loss. They get the Bengals on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Bryce Callahan
The Ravens established themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl contender over the front half of the season, but there's a hole in the slot that could come back to bite them right now. Arthur Maulet has been forced to play on the inside, and the 30-year-old journeyman doesn't have a long track record of holding down the fort there.
Bryce Callahan's record is a bit more impressive. The 32-year-old has 56 career starts and had three interceptions last season. He's worth a shot to compete with Maulet to start in the slot down the back stretch of the season. He's also moonlighted as an outside corner, which could come in handy if Humphrey misses serious time.
2024 Free Agency: DT Teair Tart, Tennessee Titans
Justin Madubuike is finally having a breakout season, setting up the Ravens for a strong foundation on the interior of the defensive line. Michael Pierce has been playing incredibly well as a run-stuffing nose tackle. The problem is that both are set to be free agents in 2024.
If the Ravens cannot get Pierce to sign to a team-friendly deal, then signing Tart, who is a menace against the run, would be a huge addition.
2024 NFL Draft: RB Trey Benson, Florida State
Gus Edwards has been playing incredibly well this season and Keaton Mitchell brings some intrigue as a big play running threat. But the Ravens should know better than most that running back is a position that requires several small investments to build depth.
That means the Ravens should be looking at options in the 2024 draft, and Trey Benson should be on the radar. While Mitchell brings blazing speed and big-play ability the 6'1", 223-pound Benson brings power to the table and a complete skill set to do whatever Todd Monken is going to ask him to do in the Baltimore offense.
(Previous Week's Selections: DB Desmond King II, CB Jaylon Johnson, WR Ja'Lynn Polk)
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
- Wide Receiver
- Guard
- Cornerback
- Tight End
- Linebacker
Thursday night was another tough one for the Carolina Panthers, as their offense has more problems than solutions right now. The Panthers seem destined to finish with the worst record in the NFL, but Chicago owns their first-round pick to make matters worse.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OL La'el Collins
It all starts up front, and the Panthers offensive line has been miserable this season. While adding Collins wouldn't fix all of their offensive problems, he's at least a potential improvement and would give Bryce Young a better chance at having success to finish the year. The 30-year-old also might have a few good years left, so he could contribute beyond 2023.
2024 Free Agency: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, Tennessee Titans
Frankie Luvu's contract is about to expire at season's end, and Shaq Thompson will be coming off a major injury at 30 years old and on a contract year heading into the 2024 campaign. So it might be wise for Carolina to look into signing a young linebacker this offseason.
Al-Shaair is having a career year now that he's not playing behind Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, as the Titan is on pace to surpass his previous career high for total tackles (102) with 83 heading into Week 10. He's also a quality athlete and won't turn 27 until August, making him a good fit for the Panthers.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville
It's no secret that Carolina needs help at wide receiver and the position is widely considered to be one of its top priorities in the offseason. Thrash would be a good target for the team's front office seeing as the Panthers currently don't have a pick until the second round and he holds a Day 2 grade on B/R's big board right now.
"Jamari Thrash has the juice," B/R NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen said. "At 6'1" and 185 pounds, Thrash has the size and skill set of an NFL Z. Thrash not only burns off the line of scrimmage, but he plays with efficient footwork and knows how to use his hands to keep himself clean.
"The same is true with his work at the top of routes. Thrash can effortlessly sink and explode, which helps him secure that extra bit of separation on timing routes. With the ball in his hands, Thrash isn't quite a game-breaker, but he's got enough speed and wiggle to make defenses worry about him."
(Previous Week's selections: WR Marquez Callaway, WR Michael Pittman Jr., iOL Christian Mahogany)
Chicago Bears
- Wide Receiver
- Guard
- Left Tackle
- Quarterback
- Edge
It may not seem like it, but the Chicago Bears got a big win on Thursday night. Not only did their record improve—granted, that may or may not be positive depending on your outlook for tanking—but they also own the Panthers' first-round pick. Carolina is still in the running for the worst record in the NFL, heightening Chicago's chances of drafting first overall.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Kenny Golladay
The Bears were hoping Chase Claypool could be their contested-catch receiver, but that didn't work out. They could still use someone who can fill that role, and coming down with 50/50 balls was Golladay's calling card in Detroit.
While his time in New York was an utter disaster, Chicago doesn't have much to lose at this point and could use the next seven weeks as an extended tryout for the wideout to see if he's worth keeping around for the future.
2024 Free Agency: CB Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts
Even if they re-sign Jaylon Johnson in the offseason and Tyrique Stevenson finishes 2023 strong, the Bears should still look into adding Moore. The seven-year pro is and has been one of the league's best slot corners, and he's putting together another really strong campaign.
Moore has fared well in Pro Football Focus' grading system across the board, due in part to recording three interceptions, a passer rating of 64.8 when targeted and two sacks heading into this weekend. He'd form a great defensive backfield with Johnson and Stevenson in the Windy City.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
While Justin Fields isn't the Bears' biggest problem, drafting a quarterback should still be on the table if they do end up with the No. 1 overall pick. Maye has been excellent this season and recently took over as the top quarterback on B/R's big board, as scout Derrik Klassen explained in this week's NFL draft buzz column.
"It's time," Klassen said. "Maye now sits atop the quarterback class and that's not a knock on Caleb Williams. Despite a couple of losses in recent weeks, Maye has been playing lights-out football. His ability to preempt pressure and navigate the pocket is fantastic. He's got enough juice to scramble around when he needs to as well.
"As a thrower, Maye is the total package. He can launch it 55 yards with ease while also generating the velocity to fit the ball into tight windows over the middle and outside the numbers. Maye does like to push the envelope as a passer, sometimes to his detriment, but the good far outweighs the bad."
(Previous Week's selections: WR Bryan Edwards, C Connor Williams, WR Keon Coleman)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Interior Defender
- Tight End
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Offensive Line
- Running Back
The Bengals' win streak came to an end on Sunday when C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans got the last word with a walk-off field goal. On the bright side, Ja'Marr Chase looked as explosive as ever (five catches, 124 yards, one touchdown) despite playing through a back injury. However, the loss could wind up being costly in a really tight AFC North race. A Thursday Night Football matchup at Baltimore takes on even more importance.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: RB Myles Gaskin
Heading into Week 10, Joe Mixon led all running backs in opportunity share, per Player Profiler. Yet, Mixon's efficiency doesn't really matchup with his role as a do-everything back. He was 35th in true yards per carry, 38th in yards per touch and 43rd in juke rate.
Translation: The Bengals need another back they trust to take a role in the offense. Thus far, it hasn't been the ones on the roster. Someone like Myles Gaskin could come in and compete for it. He's shown receiving ability in his career with 90 combined catches in the 2020 and 2021 seasons when he was the Dolphins' lead back.
2024 Free Agency: TE Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers
The Bengals placed a bet on Irv Smith Jr. being able to put together a breakout season playing with Joe Burrow. It's similar to the bet they placed on Hayden Hurst last year, but it hasn't had the same result. The problem is that Smith did not have a track record of success, while Hurst at least had a 571-yard season in 2020 before coming to Cincinnati.
The team needs to go the proven veteran route when targeting a free agent tight end again this time around. Gerald Everett had four season of at least 400 yards coming into this season with the Chargers.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville
If the Bengals aren't going to re-sign either Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd, then receiver will quickly skyrocket to the top of the team's needs. Ja'Marr Chase is an elite No. 1 receiver, but Burrow needs some weapons to make this offense go. If Boyd isn't retained, then the Bengals have a need in the slot, and that's where Jamari Thrash comes in.
"Jamari Thrash has the juice," Derrik Klassen wrote of the Cardinals playmaker. "At 6'1" and 185 pounds, Thrash has the size and skill set of an NFL Z. Thrash not only burns off the line of scrimmage, but he plays with efficient footwork and knows how to use his hands to keep himself clean. The same is true with his work at the top of routes. Thrash can effortlessly sink and explode, which helps him secure that extra bit of separation on timing routes. With the ball in his hands, Thrash isn't quite a game-breaker, but he's got enough speed and wiggle to make defenses worry about him."
(Previous Week's Selections: S Logan Ryan, OG Damien Lewis, S Rod Moore)
Cleveland Browns
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defensive Line
- Edge-Rusher
- Running Back
- Offensive Tackle
Week 10 will go down as the time when the Cleveland Browns officially made it known they are a real threat to win the AFC North. The Browns rallied from down 31-17 in the fourth quarter with a pick-six from the defense and a strong showing from the offense. They're now just a half-game out of first place. With one of the league's stingiest defenses and an offense that's figuring things out, they are a scary team.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Sammy Watkins
The Browns were already struggling with receiver depth before, but now David Bell and Marquise Goodwin are both on the injury report. Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore are the only receivers with more than 100 yards this season. There are young options, but the Browns can't seem to get them involved in the game plan.
Sammy Watkins always comes with injury risk, but he still averaged 12 yards per targets in stops with the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens last season.
2024 Free Agency: WR K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings
It's clear that wide receiver is still an issue that needs to be addressed. Maybe Cedric Tillman develops into a solid No. 2 receiver, but the depth is much too shallow for a team that has its sights set on becoming an AFC contender. K.J. Osborn is a good third receiver who has seen his role decrease in Minnesota with Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson taking over bigger roles. His familiarity with Kevin Stefanski could help with the onboarding process next season.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Linebacker isn't a dire need at the moment, but Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr. are both set to hit free agency and will be coming off strong seasons. Replacing at least one of them through the draft is a real possibility, and Danny Stutsman will be a consideration. Here's what he brings to the table from B/R's Matt Holder:
"Stutsman is a good athlete who can make offensive linemen miss in space and has good ranges as a run defender. He can play Tampa 2 with his speed and has potential in man coverage with his athletic ability but needs some work with his awareness in zone coverage. The Sooner also could afford to add some strength to hold ground against offensive linemen in the running game."
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Tre'Quan Smith, LB Patrick Queen, DT Brandon Dorlus)
Dallas Cowboys
- Defensive Tackle
- Linebacker
- Strong Safety
- Offensive Line Depth
It's hard to say it wasn't expected, but the Dallas Cowboys did look like they're returning to their dominant form after Sunday's commanding win against New York. Dallas is now firmly in a wild-card spot and takes on Carolina before hosting Washington on Thanksgiving.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: No one
The Cowboys are in a good spot for the playoffs and are relatively healthy. There's no need to add someone right now.
2024 Free Agency: DT Michael Pierce, Baltimore Ravens
Johnathan Hankins is an impending free agent and hasn't been playing well this season, meaning Dallas could be looking for a run-stuffing defensive tackle this offseason. While the hope is that Mazi Smith takes over that role next year, Smith hasn't looked good in the limited playing time he's received so far.
The Cowboys are in the middle of their Super Bowl window and can't afford to rely on the rookie turning things around in his second season. Instead, they should look into bringing in Pierce, who has built a seven-year career out of being a gap-filler in the trenches.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
With Stephon Gilmore's and Jourdan Lewis' contracts about to expire and Trevon Diggs coming off a torn ACL, Dallas should look into drafting a cornerback this April. Marshall could be a good middle-round target, as his potential intrigues B/R NFL draft scout Cory Giddings.
"Jason Marshall Jr. is a filled-out cornerback with very good length," Giddings said of the 6'1" and 203-pound Gator. "He shows quick play recognition and triggers quickly to the run and screen game.
"He does have average change of direction in coverage with questionable top-end speed and lacks ideal physicality when taking on blocks and tackling. However, Marshall plays with good positioning and good timing when breaking up passes and has good upside."
(Previous Week's selections: OT Aviante Collins, RB D'Onta Foreman, S Tyler Nubin)
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Defensive Tackle
- Linebacker
The Detroit Lions took another step toward earning one of the NFC's top playoff seeds with their walk-off win in Los Angeles. Detroit now leads its division by a game and a half and owns a half-game advantage over San Francisco for the second spot in the conference standings.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: No one
The Lions had the bye week to get healthy and don't have any significant injuries other than the players who were already on injured reserve heading into the week off. They've also been rolling lately, so there's no need to add someone now.
2024 Free Agency: G Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore Ravens
With Jonah Jackson's and Halapoulivaati Vaitai's contracts about to expire, Detroit could be in the market for a starting guard this offseason. Zeitler might not have much of a future in the Motor City—he turns 34 years old in March—but he could get them over for a year or two to help win a Super Bowl.
2024 NFL Draft: CB D.J. James, Auburn
The Lions were looking for a cornerback during the trade deadline after Emmanuel Moseley tore an ACL and was ruled out for the year. However, they couldn't strike a deal for a corner and Moseley is an impending free agent, meaning Brad Holmes will likely be looking for one in the draft.
James could be a good Day 2 target, as he currently holds a third-round grade on B/R's big board.
"Long lean athlete who plays with low pad level and under control," Giddings said. "Fluid hips to flip and swivel. Quick feet in press coverage to keep leverage and uses hands and length to control the receiver.
"Shows a good burst out of breaks and downfield when out of position. Versatility to play in zone coverage. Quick reads and reactions Lacks ideal weight and strength. Can get pushed around at times and inconsistent tackler.
(Previous Week's selections: CB Casey Hayward, CB Kendall Fuller, EDGE Bralen Trice)
Green Bay Packers
- Offensive Line Depth
- Quarterback
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Wide Receiver
Whatever slim playoff hopes the Green Bay Packers were holding onto were pretty much crushed with yesterday's loss in Pittsburgh. Green Bay is now three games below .500 and has dropped five of its past six. The silver lining is young receivers Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks looked strong, combing for eight catches, 135 yards and a touchdown.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: G Gabe Jackson
The Packers haven't run the ball very well this season as, heading into this weekend, they ranked 22nd with a little more than 100 rushing yards per game and 19th at 4.0 yards per carry. A big reason for that is that their offensive line has struggled to create rushing lanes for the majority of the campaign.
Jackson could come in and help solve that problem as he's made a career out of being a road grader. At 32 years old, he won't be a big part of the team's plans beyond 2023, but the Packers could get at least a couple of good years out of him. It couldn't hurt to bring someone else in and see what they can do.
2024 Free Agency: OT Josh Jones, Houston Texans
As previously mentioned, it's looking like David Bakhtiari's days in Green Bay are numbered between his age, injury history and contract situation. The Packers can save $21.4 million in cap space by releasing or trading him in the offseason, per Spotrac, and they could use that room as they're currently estimated to only have a little more than $8 million of cap space.
Jones would be a decent replacement in free agency as he was a quality left tackle for the Cardinals in 2022 and doesn't turn 27 until June. He hasn't gotten much playing time behind Laremy Tunsil in Houston this season, but that also should help keep his price tag down and won't be a problem in Green Bay if Bakhtiari is let go.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
Jordan Love hasn't inspired much confidence that he can be the Packers' quarterback of the future and the organization can recoup some of the money he's owed for next season with a post-June 1 release in the offseason, according to Spotrac.
While the Cheeseheads would likely have to move up to get Maye in the draft, the Tar Heel might just be worth the investment.
"The more Drake Maye plays in 2023, the better he gets," B/R NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen said. "After a few imperfect games to open the year, Maye is starting to make sweet, sweet music. Maye plays with fantastic pre-snap awareness as well as pocket presence.
"He also stays on schedule as a passer and plays with a good internal clock, which helps keep the offense away from negative plays. But when he has to, Maye can get active outside the pocket. He's a B+ level athlete and can really move once he gets going on the edge.
"If Maye keeps playing the way he has recently, the QB1 conversation is going to get even hotter."
(Previous Week's selections: CB Cameron Dantzler, S Jordan Whitehead, S Calen Bullock)
Houston Texans
- Edge Defender
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Safety
The Texans took another step toward establishing themselves as a real threat in the AFC South. C.J. Stroud led another game-winning drive as the Texans stunned the Bengals with a walk-off field goal. Stroud lit up another defense to the tune of 356 yards. It was an impressive win that should have fans feeling like they finally have the coach and quarterback to move forward as a playoff contender.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Marquez Callaway
The Texans offense has been one of the most fun units to watch develop over the course of the season. They have continued to get better despite mounting injuries. Houston is a triage unit right now with 24 total players listed on the injury report for Week 10. That included Robert Woods and Nico Collins.
At this point, the Texans can use any additional firepower they can get on offense, and Callaway is one of the few options on the free-agent market who is still in his prime and has some production to his name.
2024 Free Agency: LB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Linebacker isn't a pressing need for the Texans. If they decide to roll with their young options that include Christian Harris and Henry To'oTo'o while retaining Blake Cashman, that would be good enough get by. The question is whether DeMeco Ryans is okay with just getting by at the position. In San Francisco, he had a great linebacker corps that helped make the defense dominant. Signing Devin White would signify a similar movement for the Texans.
White is a dynamic blitzer and athletic linebacker who could help form the foundation of the defense on a long-term contract.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
The Texans don't have their first-round pick, but they have the Cleveland Browns' selection, which won't be good enough to give them one of the top edge-rushers in the class. Someone like Chop Robinson could still be in play, though. Robinson returned to the lineup against Michigan this week after missing the prior two games with an upper-body injury.
Robinson didn't register any box-score stats, but he looked plenty explosive coming off the ball. He would make for a strong sidekick to Will Anderson Jr. for years to come.
(Previous Week's Selections: C Ben Jones, WR Gabe Davis, iOL Christian Mahogany)
Indianapolis Colts
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Edge Defender
- Tight End
- Wide Receiver
The Colts kicked off the NFL Sunday slate with a 10-6 win over the New England Patriots. The win got them back to .500 on the season, and Dayo Odeyingbo had a breakout game with three sacks. It's hard to feel good about much more than that, though. The Patriots are one of the worst teams in the league this season, and the Colts just couldn't pull away in Germany.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Phillip Dorsett, Denver Broncos
The Colts are dangerously thin at the receiver position. Both Josh Downs and Alec Pierce carried questionable designations this week, and they are only carrying five wide receivers on the active roster. At this point, it's worth exploring other teams' practice squads to find someone who could provide some depth. Phillip Dorsett is a familiar name. The former Colt is on the Broncos practice squad right now.
2024 Free Agency: WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Michael Pittman Jr. contract extension talks will be interesting in the spring. He's having his best season yet, but is his current production worth the expanding cost of a receiver these days? If the Colts say the answer is no, then it's possible they let Pittman hit the market and get in the Tee Higgins sweepstakes. They are similar players, but Higgins has been more productive. His massive catch radius would make him an ideal leading target for Anthony Richardson.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
The Colts traded away Stephon Gilmore this offseason and never really had a proven plan in place to replace him. That's fine, because the Colts are a team that made moves like a rebuilding team. That makes it a question as to whether they will re-sign Kenny Moore II this offseason. Even if they do, they still need another outside corner to pair with JuJu Brents.
Denzel Burke could be that guy. Cory Giddings explained why he's a first-round prospect in our latest mock draft.
"Burke is another top cornerback who displays position versatility and lockdown coverage," Giddings said. "He's a quick-twitch athlete with quick feet and good timing when playing the ball."
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Sidney Jones IV, Edge Danielle Hunter, WR Xavier Leggette)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Safety
- Interior Defensive Line
- Edge Defender
- Cornerback
Coming out of the bye week on a five-game winning streak against an NFC contender in the San Francisco 49ers, the Jaguars were set up to have a statement game in Week 10. Instead, the statement they made was that they still have work to do before considering them in the elite tier. The Jags had no answers for the 49ers in a 34-3 romp. They turned the ball over four times and gave up five sacks.
With the Texans picking up steam, the AFC South got interesting this week.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Greedy Williams
The Jaguars are having a great season, and the fact that they've had tremendous health for much of the campaign has played a role. According to Sports Info Solutions, they have been one of the teams least affected by injury this season. That being said, depth is the one area where the Jags haven't really been tested.
It wouldn't hurt to be proactive in acquiring some depth in the secondary. Greedy Williams is an intriguing free agent, because he's a former second-round pick who is still just 25 years old.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
Danielle Hunter has been involved in trade speculation and rumors for nearly a year at this point. So despite the fact that he already has double-digit sacks this season, he might not be in the long-term plans for the Vikings. That would make him one of the most appealing free agents on the market next season. The Jaguars have a roster that's on the precipice of being a Super Bowl contender. Finding another veteran who can rush the passer could be the investment that puts them over the top.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Leonard Taylor III, Miami
Folorunso Fatukasi, Roy Robertson-Harris and DaVon Hamilton are a formidable trio on the inside when it comes to stuffing the run. But none of them are going to be considered pass-rush specialists on the inside. The Jaguars have to continue to upgrade their pass-rush if they want to be major players in the AFC. Leonard Taylor III has the tools to be that kind of player who can win pass-rush reps with his power and a developing complement of finesse moves.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Casey Hayward, CB Stephon Gilmore, WR Malachi Corley)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Interior Defender
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Edge Defender
- Cornerback
The Chiefs got to recuperate from their trip to Germany in Week 9. The defense continues to be one of the best in football, while the offense has been frustratingly inconsistent. It's always been enough for the Chiefs to have a great offensive mastermind in Andy Reid, the best quarterback in the game in Patrick Mahomes and his trusty sidekick Travis Kelce.
This year's team is starting to test that theory, and a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles next Monday night could provide some answers.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Bryce Callahan
Cornerback makes its debut on the list of needs for the Chiefs because the safety trio of Bryan Cook, Mike Edwards and Justin Reid has proven they aren't an area of concern and Reid is going to be easier to replace than L'Jarius Snead if the cornerback walks in free agency.
Nobody the Chiefs can sign right now will protect them from that reality, but they can get some insurance in case of an injury with Bryce Callahan right now. Callahan just turned 32 years old and was successful in 11 starts for the Chargers last season.
2024 Free Agency: DT Justin Jones, Chicago Bears
One of the first major dominoes that has to fall for the Chiefs this offseason is whether Chris Jones is returning. If Kansas City can convince him to take a deal they can afford, then they will continue to be able to build around him. If not, they are going to have a game-changer to replace.
They won't be able to replace him with just one player. It's going to take a group, and they'll need some additions who specialize in getting after the passer. Jones isn't likely to have a huge market, but has been decent as a secondary interior pass-rusher with a 7.6 pressure percentage, per Sports Info Solutions.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida Gators
The Chiefs might not be interested in adding to the cornerback room during the season, but it will be a position that needs to be reviewed in the offseason. Sneed's impending free agency could mean that they look to the draft to uncover another Day 2 or 3 gem at the position, and Jason Marshall Jr. has some intriguing traits. B/R's Cory Giddings likes his potential.
"Filled out cornerback with very good length. Shows quick play recognition and triggers quickly to run and screen game. Average COD in coverage with questionable top end speed. Lacks ideal physicality when taking on blocks and tackling. Plays with good positioning and good timing when breaking up passes. Has good upside."
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Marquez Callaway, WR Marquise Brown, LB Cedric Gray)
Las Vegas Raiders
- Right Tackle
- Edge Defender
- Quarterback
- Cornerback
- Interior Defender
It might not have been pretty, but the Raiders are now 2-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. The defense has stepped up against two bad New York offenses. This time, they held the Jets without a touchdown and put the game in Josh Jacobs' hands on offense. It's proven enough to be competitive so far, but big tests against the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs are up next.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DT Tommy Togiai, Cleveland Browns
As the Raiders begin the back half of the season with Antonio Pierce at the helm, the team needs to have an eye toward 2024. Pierce is coaching for his job, but he would do well to show that he can develop some of the younger talent on the team. That could be really important at defensive tackle, where Bilal Nichols, John Jenkins and Adam Butler are all set to hit free agency.
Togiai is on the Browns' practice squad and hasn't been called up after playing 12 games for them last season. He would be worth signing to the active roster to see what he and Nesta Jade Silvera could do on the interior.
2024 Free Agency: WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Wide receiver isn't on the list of needs for the Raiders, but that's accounting for Davante Adams continuing to be a Raider into next season. While the franchise decided to keep him at the trade deadline, that doesn't mean it will be the case in the offseason. The fact is Adams is 30 years old and has been on a contender for much of his career. It might be worth it to trade him away for what should be a solid return on investment.
That would leave a huge vacancy for a No. 1 wide receiver, which is the kind of role Tee Higgins will be looking for in free agency. The Bengals receiver has been a great running mate with Ja'Marr Chase, but he's capable of being the undisputed No. 1.
2024 NFL Draft: iOL Christian Mahogany, Boston College
The Raiders' biggest need on the offensive line is right tackle, but right guard is one that's just barely outside the top five right now. Greg Van Roten has played surprisingly well, but he's still 33 years old. That likely keeps him from being a long-term solution. Instead, the Raiders could look to the draft to continue building the offensive line. Pairing Mahogany with Dylan Parham would give them two starting-caliber guards on rookie contracts.
Mahogany is a physical, tone-setting blocker who would help build a strong running game in Vegas while not being a liability in pass-protection.
(Previous Week's Selections: Edge Melvin Ingram, LB Devin White, OT Jordan Morgan)
Los Angeles Chargers
- Cornerback
- Interior Defender
- Linebacker
- Right Tackle
- Wide Receiver
The Chargers put on a familiar show in Week 10. The offense was electric, Justin Herbert was firing on all cylinders and Keenan Allen put on a show with 175 receiving yards. But it was all in a losing effort as the Lions outlasted them 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. The Chargers are now 4-5 because the sum of the whole never seems to be greater than the parts this roster has.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Amani Oruwariye
The Chargers just don't seem to have answers at cornerback right now, and it's played a part in a struggling pass defense. Asante Samuel Jr. has shown he can be the answer at one cornerback spot, but Michael Davis and Ja'Sir Taylor have work to do. Bringing in a cornerback from the outside could boost the depth and provide another option down the stretch run.
Amani Oruwariye remains available despite six interceptions in 2021. He's at least worth bringing in and seeing if he can pick up Brandon Staley's defense.
2024 Free Agency: S Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills
The Chargers have multiple needs in the secondary. Brandon Staley is a defensive coach, but the defense continues to be in the bottom-third of the league in several key metrics. Bringing in a veteran, proven safety to pair with Derwin James could provide some stability and dependability on the back end that would allow them to grow. Micah Hyde isn't likely to get a long-term deal at 32 years old, but he could be valuable on a one or two-year deal.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina
Speaking of the spine of the defense, the Chargers linebacker corps could look a lot different next year. Kenneth Murray is a pending free agent, while Eric Kendricks is 31 with an out in his contract. The Chargers drafted Daiyan Henley last season, but it wouldn't be surprising if they targeted a running mate for him in this draft. Cedric Gray could use a redshirt year like Henley is getting sitting behind Murray and Hendricks.
Here's Matt Holder on Gray:
"Gray has a great frame and some juice coming downhill that can make him effective when blitzing. He takes on blocks with good leverage and uses his hands against the run, which has helped him be very productive over he last two years. However, Gray's traits are just average, and he's had quite a few mental lapses in coverage."
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Jarvis Landry, CB L'Jarius Sneed, RB Raheim Sanders)
Los Angeles Rams
- Cornerback
- Left Tackle
- Edge-Rusher
- Safety
- Linebacker
The Los Angeles Rams made a somewhat surprising move during the bye week by signing Carson Wentz to back up Matthew Stafford. Who knows what that means about Stafford's health moving forward, but at 3-6, Los Angeles certainly can't afford any more missteps if it wants to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT La'el Collins
Part of the reason why Stafford is banged up is because the Rams have gotten sub-par play out of their starting left tackle, Alaric Jackson, and starting right tackle Rob Havenstein has missed a couple of games because of injury. That's where Collins can come in and help, as he's probably the best offensive tackle available at this point.
Granted, the former Cowboy and Bengal's experience has primarily been at right tackle, and Havenstein could return after the bye. But Sean McVay and company need to try anything they can to turn the season around, including potentially asking one of those two to switch sides.
2024 Free Agency: CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
Ahkello Witherspoon is currently Los Angeles' top cornerback and the only player at the position with an above-average grade from Pro Football Focus. Witherspoon is also an impending free agent, making the position one of the team's top needs this offseason.
Meanwhile, Johnson is expected to be one of the best corners available on the open market this spring. According to PFF, he allowed a 46.4 completion percentage and a 40.9 passer rating when targeted through the first nine weeks of the campaign, and he's fared well in the site's grading system. Also, the former second-round pick won't turn 25 until mid-April.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
Who knows what the future holds for Stafford, as he'll be 36 years old in February and the Rams are trending toward a rebuild. So, it might be time to start thinking about adding a quarterback of the future in Hollywood, and Nix might have just enough star power to cut it under the bright lights.
"Bo Nix has a ton of NFL qualities," B/R NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen said. "Nix's 6'2", 217-pound frame clears the bar for what you want, and his arm can threaten every blade of grass on the field.
"Nix is a serious athlete for the position, too. Not only can he scramble effectively, but he can be used as a weapon in the QB run game a little bit. However, Nix is still a bit too inconsistent for someone with so much experience.
"Nix's footwork can unravel at times and he can be prone to leaving yards on the field by not seeing things come open. Nix has improved in those areas compared to last year, though, and still has a real shot at the QB3 title in this class."
(Previous Week's selections: OT Marcus Cannon, EDGE Josh Allen, CB Kool-Aid McKinstry)
Miami Dolphins
- Cornerback
- Right Tackle
- Edge-Rusher
- Left Guard
- Tight End
The bye week came at a great time for the Miami Dolphins. They moved to 0-3 against teams with a winning record in Week 9, but there are plenty of injuries that are holding the team back right now. De'Von Achane, Robert Hunt, Isaiah Wynn, Jaylen Waddle and River Cracraft all have varying levels of injury on offense right now. The extra time to get them rested up and for Mike McDaniel to evaluate where this team needs to go schematically is going to be important for the Dolphins to crush a light run of games starting next week with a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OG Andrew Norwell
The bye week is going to help, but the offensive line situation continues to be concerning. Robert Jones came in and played some guard for Isaiah Wynn who is injured, but he left the Week 9 contest against the Chiefs with a knee injury. Andrew Norwell is 32 and hasn't played this season, but he started 16 games for the Washington Commanders last season.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Carl Lawson
The Jets boast one of the most productive pass-rushes as a team, but there's still room for improvement on the edge. Andre Van Ginkel and Christian Wilkins are set to be free agents, and they've combined for 8.5 sacks. Bradley Chubb is the star pass-rusher of the group and Jalean Phillips continues to develop, but adding a veteran like Carl Lawson could take the group to the next level.
Lawson has fallen out of favor in a loaded Jets pass-rusher rotation but he had seven sacks last season and plays the run well. He would be a great third option for a Dolphins team that needs to get a little bit better at defending the league's best teams.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Tyler Davis, Clemson
The Dolphins are really thin on the interior, and Christian Wilkins is going to be a pricey player to retain. Even if they come to terms on an agreement, the Dolphins are going to have to use the draft to surround him with some talent. Tyler Davis is going to be an older prospect. He's in his fifth year of college football, and he's dealt with some injuries.
But when Davis is on, he's a disruptive force. He had 6.5 sacks as a freshman in 2019 and 5.5 last season. At 6'2", 300 pounds, he has the frame and strength for his quickness to translate at the next level. He's a gamble because of his injury history, but it's a gamble worth taking for the Dolphins.
(Previous Week's Selections: G/T Tom Compton, WR Curtis Samuel, TE Luke Lachey)
Minnesota Vikings
- Interior Pass Rush
- Running Back
- Quarterback
- Cornerback
- 2nd Edge-Rusher
From starting 1-4, losing their starting quarterback in the middle of a winning streak, then also losing their rookie backup, to trading for and having to immediately play another quarterback, the Minnesota Vikings and Kevin Stefanski deserve a ton of credit for the turnaround this year. They're up to five in a row and are firmly in the playoff picture.
Oh, and they haven't had their best player during the run, either.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: RB Duke Johnson
Cam Akers was placed on injured reserve this week, and part of the reason the Vikings traded for Akers was that Alexander Mattison wasn't inspiring much hope. Adding Johnson would give them another ball-carrier to turn to as he's carved out a solid career as a rusher and receiving threat out of the backfield.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Leonard Floyd, Buffalo Bills
Even if the Vikings re-sign Danielle Hunter in the offseason, they should still at least explore the edge-defender market in free agency as they could use a counterpart for Hunter. Through the first nine games of 2023, D.J. Wonnum was second on the team with four sacks, and his contract is also about to expire.
Meanwhile, Floyd has been a productive pass-rusher over the last four years with 36 sacks during that time frame ahead of Sunday's action. He would be a good complement to Hunter and could help the Vikings make another playoff push, assuming they don't opt for a rebuild in the offseason.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Consider this week's team needs column Operation Fix Minnesota's Pass Rush. The Vikings have a handful of good run defenders at defensive tackle but lack someone who can create interior pressure consistently.
Newton has shown that he can win several ways as a pass-rusher with his combination of active hands to execute finesse moves and strength for an impressive push-pull move. That's part of the reason he had logged 15 career sacks in 41 games entering Saturday's game against Indiana. The Illinois product also is stout against the run as he'll likely be the first defensive tackle off the board this April.
(Previous Week's selections: QB Nick Foles, LB Jordyn Brooks, QB Bo Nix)
New England Patriots
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Quarterback
- Edge-Rusher
- Cornerback
The Patriots went all the way to Germany and still couldn't find answers for their offense. Mac Jones was sacked five times in a 10-6 loss before Bill Belichick went to Bailey Zappe looking for a spark in the fourth quarter. The Patriots are now 2-8, and the reality of a complete overhaul in the offseason could be starting to set in.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT Isaiah Prince
The Patriots have had terrible injury luck at offensive tackle, and it wasn't as though it was a position of strength to start. Calvin Anderson, Riley Reiff and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. are all on injured reserve. Vederian Lowe is dealing with a toe injury, and the Patriots have been forced to play Michael Onwenu at right tackle.
Isaiah Prince has spent his career as a reserve, but he had four playoff starts for the Bengals two years ago. He's only 26 years old, so he's better than a lot of the other free agents who are semi-retired at this point.
2024 Free Agency: WR Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals
The Patriots desperately need more firepower in the receiving corps. Even when completely healthy, they just don't have the weapons to build an offense around Mac Jones that can threaten NFL defenses. Marquise Brown can't be the No. 1 receiver. Both the Cardinals and Ravens have tried to do that with middling results.
He can, however, be a great No. 2 option with the vertical speed to keep defenses honest. Brown could be an upgrade to what the Patriots have hoped to get out of DeVante Parker.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
If the Patriots wind up picking in the top five, it will be the rare opportunity for them to grab one of the best prospects in a draft. Quarterback will be a consideration, but if they can't land one they are comfortable with, finding a personal protector will have to do. Olu Fashanu is our top offensive tackle prospect.
With Trent Brown set to become a free agent in 2024, the Patriots need to find answers on the offensive line. Fashanu would be a Day 1 starter with massive potential.
(Previous Week's Selections: WR KJ Hamler, TE Noah Fant, Edge Laiatu Latu)
New Orleans Saints
- Guard
- Left Tackle
- Nickelback
- Tight End
- Quarterback
The NFC South is starting to feel like the division no one wants to win, as the New Orleans Saints came in the weekend in first place and with a chance to take control of the division down the stretch, but they blew the opportunity in Minnesota.
Granted, the health of Derek Carr will be more important ahead of the bye week, and Dennis Allen affirmed that Carr is the team's starting quarterback moving forward, via John Hendrix of Saints News Network.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Desmond King II
Alontae Taylor is still struggling to make the transition to nickelback, as he had sub-par grades from Pro Football Focus across the board heading into this weekend, especially against the run. Meanwhile, King has made a career out of covering the slot and was let go by the Steelers less than a month ago.
The veteran struggled to get playing time in Pittsburgh this season, but he did post good marks from PFF last year with the Texans and was a quality run defender which is a crucial aspect of playing as an inside corner. Adding him to the roster would at least give New Orleans another option to turn to.
2024 Free Agency: LT Donovan Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
Left tackle has been a revolving door for the Saints this season, as three different players have made starts at the position during the team's first nine games of the year. While Smith won't be the best left tackle available in free agency, he'll be a solid economical option for New Orleans which, once again, will be up against the cap in free agency.
2024 NFL Draft: TE Cade Stover, Ohio State
Juwan Johnson has been disappointing this season with just 13 catches for 95 yards and one touchdown in his first five games of the campaign, and he's only signed through 2024. Also, Jimmy Graham is on a one-year deal, so a pass-catching tight end might be coming to the Big Easy via the draft this spring.
Stover could be a good mid-round option, as he currently holds a third-round grade on B/R's big board, and his receiving skills have caught the eye of B/R NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen.
"In a wide-open tight end class behind Brock Bowers, Cade Stover could be TE2," Klassen said. "Stover isn't an electric mover, but he runs OK and has exceptional balance through contact. Rather than win with speed, Stover does more with his body control and ball skills.
"He's a very good ball-winner, especially over the middle. I still want to see more from Stover as a blocker, as well as a YAC threat, but he's got some skills to be a solid, reliable TE in the league."
(Previous Week's selections: TE Dan Arnold, G David Edwards, OT Troy Fautaunu)
New York Giants
- Interior Offensive Line
- Right Tackle
- Quarterback
- Cornerback
- 2nd Edge
If there ever was a team in NFL history that would want the season to just end early, it would be the 2023 New York Giants. Yesterday's 32-point drubbing in Dallas was more proof of how far off they are, and it's time to hit the reset button in New York.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Greedy Williams
Adoree' Jackson missed Sunday's game with a concussion and a neck injury and has been dealing with the latter for a few weeks. So the Giants could use another cornerback, and anyone they add now should be a young player who could be a part of their plans beyond 2023.
At 25 years old, Williams fits that description and is worth taking a flier on to see what he's got during the remaining weeks of the campaign.
2024 Free Agency: OL Isaiah Wynn, Miami Dolphins
The offensive line has been a major issue all season as that's a big reason the Giants' first two quarterbacks are on injured reserve and practice squad call-up Tommy DeVito is starting. The front office is expected to find solutions in the trenches this offseason, and Wynn's versatility could be attractive.
The 2018 first-round pick began his career at left tackle with the Patriots before switching to the right side and taking a few snaps at guard last season. Now with the Dolphins, he's exclusively lined up at left guard and hadn't allowed a sack or a QB hit, per Pro Football Focus, before a quad injury put him on IR a couple of weeks ago.
Wynn's skills in pass protection would be a welcomed sight in the Big Apple.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah
While finding a second edge defender to pair with Kayvon Thibodeaux will be far from the Giants' biggest draft need, they could afford to get Thibodeaux some help on Day 2 of the draft, especially since Jihad Ward is an impending free agent.
Elliss has a second-round grade on B/R's big board and is one of the big risers in this year's draft class, logging 12 sacks in Utah's first nine games. That has put him in contention for Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and on the map when it comes to the 2024 NFL draft.
He has a great get-off and a handful of pass-rushing moves he can win with. Also, his long arms help him as a rusher and get extension versus the run. However, his accuracy with his hands as a rusher is inconsistent and his bend is just average.
(Previous Week's selections: QB Colt McCoy, WR Gabe Davis, iOL Jackson Powers-Johnson)
New York Jets
- Quarterback
- Offensive Tackle
- Safety
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defender
Week 10 only really served to confirm what we already know about the Jets. The defense is good. It gave up over 100 yards rushing to Josh Jacobs, but limited the Raiders offense to just 16 points, and that should be enough to win most games in the NFL.
Unfortunately, the offense continues to struggle mightily with Zach Wilson as the quarterback. The Jets haven't scored a touchdown since the first quarter of the Giants game in Week 8. The offense got the ball deep in Raiders territory on a potential go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter, but Wilson threw a pick.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT La'el Collins
It hasn't been pretty, but the Jets are still in contention to get into the playoffs. They haven't done it since 2010, so it's worth getting aggressive even if they don't have much chance to advance without a healthy Aaron Rodgers. It's also why it's worth trying to add yet another tackle to the roster. Billy Turner suffered a broken finger in Week 9, so the Jets have even more uncertainty at right tackle.
Getting La'el Collins when he is ready to return from the ACL tear that ended his 2022 campaign would solve those problems for the rest of the year and enhance their playoff chances.
2024 Free Agency: S DeShon Elliott, Miami Dolphins
Safety isn't a huge need for the Jets right now. That's partially because of Jordan Whitehead, but he's scheduled to be a free agent. Whitehead came over from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, and he's become a consistent starter. However, he will be a free agent in 2024 along with Chuck Clark.
DeShon Elliott is a younger, healthier option than Clark, and the Jets might be in the market for two safeties if Whitehead goes to a higher bidder.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
Regardless of how Zach Wilson finishes the season for the Jets, it's hard to envision a future for him with New York. Assuming Aaron Rodgers is the starting quarterback next season, the Jets will have to make a decision on his fifth-year option, and he's in Year 4 of his rookie deal next year.
What they need is a viable successor to Rodgers, and the 2024 draft could be the place to acquire one. Tyler Van Dyke isn't a perfect prospect, but he has some intriguing tools. Here's B/R's Derrik Klassen on the Hurricanes quarterback.
"Tyler Van Dyke hasn't been the same since a right leg injury forced him to miss the Clemson game a couple weeks ago. In the two weeks since then, Van Dyke's accuracy has disappeared, and he's become antsier in the pocket. That's a real shame because Van Dyke's pocket presence and willingness to push the ball down the field were his two best traits early in the season. I still kind of like what a healthy Van Dyke has to offer from a size/arm/pocket management perspective, but he's not that guy right now."
(Previous Week's Selections: DT Matt Ioannidis, OL Michael Onwenu, WR Brendan Rice)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Tight End
- Linebacker
- Cornerback Depth
- Wide Receiver Depth
The Philadelphia Eagles remain in first place in the NFC standings after the bye week, but the time off didn't exactly bring good news to Philadelphia. Linebacker Nakobe Dean and tight end Dallas Goedert are expected to miss several weeks after suffering injuries against Dallas.
Obviously, Philadelphia is still in a good position as far as the playoffs go, and Jalen Hurts and Bradley Roby got time to heal up, but it can't be a comforting feeling to be without two key contributors down the stretch of the season.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: TE Dan Arnold
In addition to Goedert, Grant Calcaterra has a concussion, which will really test the Eagles' depth at tight end. While the team does have Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam to turn to, it couldn't hurt to bring in a veteran like Arnold who knows the playbook after spending training camp with the Birds. He could at least serve as an insurance policy in case of an emergency.
2024 Free Agency: RB Devin Singletary, Houston Texans
With D'Andre Swift and Boston Scott scheduled to hit free agency, Philadelphia will be looking for at least one running back on the open market this spring. However, the Eagles also typically like to use a committee approach to the position and are economical with their backfield spending.
Singletary has shared carries his entire five-year career and has been productive in that type of role with over 3,300 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards entering Week 10. He's also playing on a one-year, $2.75 million deal and shouldn't command much more than that in the offseason.
2024 NFL Draft: iOL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
With Jason Kelce potentially retiring at the end of the season, the Eagles are going to be looking for some help on the interior of their offensive line during the draft. Powers-Johnson could be a good middle-round target as he has a fourth-round grade on B/R's big board and has caught the eye of B/R offensive line scout Brandon Thorn.
"Powers-Johnson is an active and alert presence at the pivot with very good size at 6'3" 320 to get on defenders quickly before overwhelming them with his power and finishing skills," Thorn said.
"He does have a tendency to play high on contact that can result in quick stalemates, but he is a force multiplier in protection with the processing skills to sniff out soft spots in protection, showing a strong understanding of where the defense is trying to attack from.
"His ascension this season is making an early declaration to the NFL look more and more like a possibility with each passing week."
(Previous Week's selections: CB Bryce Callahan, QB Tyrod Taylor, LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Wide Receiver
- Quarterback
- Interior Defender
The Steelers continue to be one of the most consistent teams in the league. The offense once again did just enough to get a win as the Steelers moved to 6-3 despite getting just 126 passing yards from Kenny Pickett. It's enough to keep them on pace to make the playoffs in a rugged AFC North, but not enough to make you feel confident they are ready to win once they get there.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: LB Blake Martinez, Carolina Panthers
The Steelers have quickly become really thin at linebacker with Cole Holecomb going on injured reserve and Elandon Roberts dealing with a knee injury. Kwon Alexander is a fine starter, but the Steelers don't have much depth. Blake Martinez is a good downhill run-stopper. He might struggle in coverage, but the Steelers don't have a lot of great options. Stealing Martinez from the Panthers' practice squad might be as good as it gets.
2024 Free Agency: CB L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs
The Steelers tried to fill their void at cornerback with cheap veteran signings in Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace. It hasn't really worked out. Peterson and Wallace have already given up four touchdowns apiece and Joey Porter Jr. has overtaken Wallace for the starting job on the outside.
Peterson is likely just a one-year answer. The Steelers need to find a corner to start opposite of Porter next season. Signing L'Jarius Sneed won't be cheap, but it would give them a physical player who is going to be an asset for the life of a long-term contract.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Ajani Cornelius, Oregon
The Steelers took some big steps toward correcting their offensive line last offseason, but the work isn't quite done yet. Broderick Jones is the future at left tackle, but finding a replacement for Chukwuma Okorafor still needs to be on the agenda. There should be some options early in the draft but if they decide to wait then Rhode Island transfer Ajani Cornelius could be worth a look.
The 6'5", 308-pound tackle transferred after two successful seasons at the FCS level and hasn't struggled with the upgrade in competition. He has powerful hands and demonstrates the ability to move well in space. He's still a bit of a project and will likely go later in the draft, but the tools are there for him to be an option at right tackle before his contract is over.
(Previous Week's Selections: LB Anthony Barr, LB Jordyn Brooks, iOL Drake Nugent)
San Francisco 49ers
- Guard
- Right Tackle
- Center
- Cornerback
The San Francisco 49ers put the bye week to good use, as they returned to action Sunday and promptly ended their three-game skid in emphatic fashion with a blowout win against the Jaguars. The only thing they failed to do was keep Christian McCaffery's touchdown streak alive, as the team appears to have returned to form.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: No one
The 49ers just had a bye week to get healthy, allowing Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams to return to action. There's no need to risk rocking the boat, as they're in good shape when it comes to the NFC playoff picture.
2024 Free Agency: DL A'Shawn Robinson, New York Giants
With Javon Kinlaw's and Kevin Givens' contracts about to expire, San Francisco will be looking for some depth at defensive tackle in the offseason. More specifically, they'll need someone who can help stop the run.
Robinson has built an eight-year career off of being a quality interior run defender. He logged 23 career tackles for loss heading into this weekend, which would help fill the 49ers' need, and he'd likely be willing to take a cheap deal to play for a contender at this stage in his career. The latter is key for the organization as they're projected to be up against the cap.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah
Part of the reason why John Lynch traded for Chase Young at the deadline is the team's defense could use a second edge-rusher to pair with Nick Bosa. However, Young is on a contract year and is expected to be a one-year rental, meaning the club will have to address the need again in the offseason.
Elliss could be a good Day 2 target as he's one of the big early risers in this year's draft class, logging 12 sacks in Utah's first nine games. That's put him in contention for Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and on the map when it comes to the 2024 NFL draft.
He has a great get-off and a handful of pass-rush moves he can win with. Also, his long arms help him as a rusher and get extension versus the run. However, his accuracy with his hands as a rusher is inconsistent and his bend is just average.
Elliss could sit behind Randy Gregory for a year and then take over when Gregory's contract expires at the end of 2024.
(Previous Week's selections: OL Michael Schofield III, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, CB Kamari Lassiter)
Seattle Seahawks
- Interior Offensive Line
- Safety
- Nickelback
- Offensive Tackle
The Seattle Seahawks certainly didn't make it easy on Sunday, but they got the job done with a win that keeps them in a tie for the NFC West lead with San Francisco. Seattle also holds the conference's top wild-card spot as it heads to Los Angeles to get revenge against the Rams.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: No one
The Seahawks have a couple of notable players who are now eligible to return from injured reserve; right tackle Abraham Lucas and cornerback Coby Bryant. That will help solve two of their immediate needs, and they're in a good position for the playoffs, so they don't need to add anyone right now.
2024 Free Agency: OG Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots
Damien Lewis, Phil Haynes and Evan Brown are all impending free agents, and none of them is playing particularly well this season, meaning Seattle is going to be looking for a guard or two in the spring. Onwenu projects to be the best guard available in free agency, coming in at No. 23 and as the only guard on B/R's first Free Agent rankings.
"Onwenu spent most of last season starting on the interior for the Patriots," B/R's Kristopher Knox wrote. "He had a strong campaign and was responsible for only two penalties and one sack allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
"However, Onwenu has experience playing both tackle positions, and New England recently moved him over to right tackle with positive results. His versatility and dependability are tremendously attractive traits."
2024 NFL Draft: S Rod Moore, Michigan
When the Seahawks traded for Jamal Adams, they were hoping to get a versatile safety who could play in the box and patrol the backend of the defense. However, Adams has struggled to stay healthy in the Emerald City and hasn't made much of an impact when on the field this season.
So, the front office could turn to the draft to see if they can find his eventual replacement, and Moore might have the skill set they're looking for.
"Versatile safety who has the ability to play the deep safety, as well as rolling down over the slot," B/R NFL draft scout Cory Giddings said describing the Michigan product. "Moore excels in the run game where he quickly identifies the run and closes the gap between he and ball-carriers.
"He plays under control and with the correct leverage. A wrap tackler who cuts out the legs from ball carriers, though he can melt off tackles at times. He is a good coverage defender, especially in playing deep. He has shown the instincts to read and react to the quarterback's eyes and shows good timing when playing the ball."
(Previous Week's selections: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OG Cooper Beebe)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Center
- Guard
- Tight End
- Cornerback
- Strong Safety
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are alive in the race for the NFC South crown again, as their two-possession win over the Titans and the Saints' loss put them within one game of New Orleans for the division lead. Granted, a matchup with San Francisco next week is poor timing, but Tampa Bay still has a chance to prove a lot of preseason doubters wrong.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DB Logan Ryan
The Buccaneers secondary has been struggling lately, highlighted by C.J. Stroud's record-breaking 470-yard performance a couple of Sundays ago. Their defense could use help at both safety and cornerback, so why not bring in a veteran who can play either spot? Also, Ryan should know the system well having played in Tampa Bay last season.
2024 Free Agency: DL Shelby Harris, Cleveland Browns
Young defensive tackles Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey were known for their pass-rush skills coming out of college, but both struggle against the run. William Gholston currently helps bridge that gap, but Gholston is an impending free agent, leaving the Bucs with a need for a run-stuffing interior defender.
Harris can help fill that role, as he's been a quality run defender throughout his career. He could also just take over a starting spot in Tampa Bay considering he's been a fairly complete player in the past with 21.5 sacks during his five years in Denver.
2024 NFL Draft: iOL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
As mentioned last week, Robert Hainsey has struggled to replace Ryan Jensen, and Jensen's recent knee injury could push him into retirement. So, the Bucs will likely be looking at centers in the draft and Frazier is currently the highest-graded player at the position on B/R's big board.
"Frazier is a four-time heavyweight state champion wrestler from West Virginia with the command pre-snap, football intelligence and grip strength of a starting NFL center," B/R NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn explained.
"He had a dozen knockdowns against Pittsburgh in Week 3 and a solid performance against top competition versus Penn State. The Oklahoma game this past weekend is a must-watch and key cog in his evaluation."
(Previous Week's selections: S Eric Rowe, C Aaron Brewer, WR Malik Nabers)
Tennessee Titans
- Offensive Tackle
- Edge-Rusher
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Safety
The other shoe dropped for rookie quarterback Will Levis in Week 10. After big statistical outings in his first two weeks, the Titans stagnated on offense in a 20-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie was sacked four times and threw a pick while completing just 19 of his 39 pass attempts. He's far from the one to blame, though. The Titans are now 0-5 on the road and 3-6 overall.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: EDGE Trey Flowers
The Titans have typically fielded strong defenses under Mike Vrabel's watch, but this pass-rush is too punchless to threaten opposing offenses. They went into Sunday's game ranked 29th in pressure percentage. The Titans aren't really competitive enough to bring in some of the bigger-name veterans who are still on the market and might be waiting for legitimate playoff teams.
Trey Flowers, on the other hand, could be hungry for an opportunity to prove he can still play. The former Patriots and Lions standout averaged seven sacks a year from 2016-2019 but has fallen off since.
2024 Free Agency: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Titans traded away Kevin Byard at the deadline, so they now have a big hole at safety. They did get Terrell Edmunds as part of the trade, but that's a clear downgrade. Antoine Winfield Jr. might not be as good as Byard, but he is going to be one of the top options at the position in this free-agent class. He plays with the toughness and attitude that would make him a culture fit and has played on some successful defenses in Tampa.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
Will Levis has shown enough in just three games to believe that he could have the goods as the Titans' quarterback of the future. Now they need to make sure that he has the tools he needs to succeed. It's hard to tell how long DeAndre Hopkins will be able to play at an elite level or whether Treylon Burks will ever hit his ceiling as a prospect. Regardless, it would be good to go after a potential WR1 in this year's draft.
At 6'4", 215 pounds, Coleman has the prototypical build you'd like to see from a boundary receiver who is going to be asked to win in one-on-one situations. His ability to go up and high-point the football while also making plays with his legs in YAC situations makes him an ideal candidate to boost Levis' ceiling.
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Sammy Watkins, WR Calvin Ridley, EDGE Chris Braswell)
Washington Commanders
- Edge-Rusher
- Linebacker
- Left Guard
- Quarterback
- Tight End
The Washington Commanders certainly know how to fight, but they fell just short yesterday. They've now lost three out of their past four games and six of their past eight. They do have a winnable matchup next week against the Giants, but the rebuild appears to be coming in Washington this offseason regardless.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: EDGE Wyatt Ray
The Commanders recently traded away their top two edge defenders, Montez Sweat and Chase Young, presumptively to create opportunities for younger players to show what they can do heading into the offseason. Ray just turned 27 and could be a potential option for the team moving forward, too.
2024 Free Agency: TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Logan Thomas is getting up there in age as he turns 33 years old in July. Also, he only has one more year left on his contract after this season and Washington would save a little more than $6.5 million in cap space while only taking on $1.75 million in dead cap by cutting him in the offseason, per Over The Cap.
Meanwhile, Schultz is five years younger and is having a good season with 33 catches for 350 yards and four touchdowns (entering Week 10) while breaking in a rookie quarterback. Those numbers will likely continue to go up as he and C.J. Stroud have just started to form a strong connection, and it can't hurt that the former Cowboy has experience playing in the NFC East.
2024 NFL Draft: iOL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Guard has been a sore spot for the Commanders this season and starter Saahdiq Charles is about to hit free agency. Powers-Johnson could be a good option in the draft for the club, as his size and strength have caught B/R NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn's eye.
"Powers-Johnson is an active and alert presence at the pivot with very good size at 6'3" and 320 pounds to get on defenders quickly before overwhelming them with his power and finishing skills," Thorn said.
"He does have a tendency to play high on contact that can result in quick stalemates, but he is a force multiplier in protection with the processing skills to sniff out soft spots in protection, showing a strong understanding of where the defense is trying to attack from.
"His ascension this season is making an early declaration to the NFL look more and more like a possibility with each passing week."
(Previous Week's selections: G Andrew Norwell, LB Patrick Queen, EDGE Jared Verse)