NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 10

The Seattle Seahawks certainly didn't make it easy on Sunday, but they got the job done with a win that keeps them in a tie for the NFC West lead with San Francisco. Seattle also holds the conference's top wild-card spot as it heads to Los Angeles to get revenge against the Rams.

Biggest Weaknesses:

Interior Offensive Line Safety Nickelback Offensive Tackle

Add Now: No one

The Seahawks have a couple of notable players who are now eligible to return from injured reserve; right tackle Abraham Lucas and cornerback Coby Bryant. That will help solve two of their immediate needs, and they're in a good position for the playoffs, so they don't need to add anyone right now.

2024 Free Agency: OG Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Damien Lewis, Phil Haynes and Evan Brown are all impending free agents, and none of them is playing particularly well this season, meaning Seattle is going to be looking for a guard or two in the spring. Onwenu projects to be the best guard available in free agency, coming in at No. 23 and as the only guard on B/R's first Free Agent rankings.

"Onwenu spent most of last season starting on the interior for the Patriots," B/R's Kristopher Knox wrote. "He had a strong campaign and was responsible for only two penalties and one sack allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.

"However, Onwenu has experience playing both tackle positions, and New England recently moved him over to right tackle with positive results. His versatility and dependability are tremendously attractive traits."

2024 NFL Draft: S Rod Moore, Michigan

When the Seahawks traded for Jamal Adams, they were hoping to get a versatile safety who could play in the box and patrol the backend of the defense. However, Adams has struggled to stay healthy in the Emerald City and hasn't made much of an impact when on the field this season.

So, the front office could turn to the draft to see if they can find his eventual replacement, and Moore might have the skill set they're looking for.

"Versatile safety who has the ability to play the deep safety, as well as rolling down over the slot," B/R NFL draft scout Cory Giddings said describing the Michigan product. "Moore excels in the run game where he quickly identifies the run and closes the gap between he and ball-carriers.