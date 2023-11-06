NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 9

NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 9November 6, 2023
Week 9 was dominated by the favored teams. There were a couple of miraculous performances—Texans QB C.J. Stroud's record-breaking day; new Viking Josh Dobbs' super-sub heroics; four teams held to only six points or less—that added an exclamation point.
Every week of the season, we'll assess the state of each roster with a particular focus on its weaknesses. By the end of the campaign, we'll have built a big board for every team based on its biggest needs and wants. Everything from immediate holes to fill to the offseason player carousel of free agency and the 2024 NFL draft is taken into account.
The weaknesses here are not just knee-jerk reactions to the weekend's games, but more an overarching assessment with both present and future roster-building in mind.
Arizona Cardinals
- Defensive Tackle
- Cornerback
- Quarterback
- Center
- Offensive Tackle
Well, it's another week and another loss for the Arizona Cardinals, this time in a shutout. Now the primary storyline in Arizona this week is whether or not Kyler Murray gets officially activated as his window to return is about to close. That will tell us how serious the organization is about competing this season.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Greedy Williams
It's no secret that the Cardinals need cornerback help right now and could use someone in the future seeing as Antonio Hamilton is an impending free agent. They're also in the midst of a rebuild and need to focus on acquiring young talent, which is going to be more difficult now that the trade deadline has passed.
However, Williams is available and could fill Arizona's immediate and future needs at the position. He doesn't turn 26 until December, and while it didn't work out with the Browns and Eagles, it's worth a shot to see what he can do for the Cardinals over the last two months of the season. Essentially, this could be an extended tryout for the 2019 second-round pick.
2024 Free Agency: WR Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills
Wide receiver is going to be one of Arizona's top offseason needs, especially since Marquise Brown's contract is about to expire. The Cardinals could also use a bigger body out wide who can come down with contested catches, which is part of what makes the 6'3" and 225-pound Davis a good fit in the desert.
The four-year pro can haul in 50/50 balls in the red zone, which is part of how he's managed to rack up 25 touchdowns in 55 career games entering Week 9. Also, he can win down the field and create explosive plays, evidenced by his 16.2 career yards per catch heading into this weekend.
Davis has done all of this while serving as no higher than No. 2 option for the Bills, so an opportunity to prove that he's capable of being a team's top target could be intriguing.
2024 NFL Draft: DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
After letting Zach Allen walk in free agency, the Cardinals really need some help at defensive tackle, and Newton could come in and help fill the void Allen left behind. The Illinois product currently ranks in the top 10 on B/R's big board, due in part to his impressive combination of strength and athleticism.
Newton has plenty of pop in his hands to stun offensive linemen and help shed blocks against the run. He's also shown flashes of athleticism and a couple of finesse moves that he can win with as a pass-rusher. He's also been very disruptive throughout his college career with 23.5 tackles for loss entering Saturday's game against Minnesota.
(Previous Week's selections: WR Jerry Jeudy, LB Frankie Luvu, OL Graham Barton)
Atlanta Falcons
- Quarterback
- Left Guard
- Edge
- Wide Receiver
- Strong Safety
It seems like the Atlanta Falcons are going to be that team where we never know what we're going to get on a week-to-week basis. Especially with Jaren Hall going down early, this should have been a win for the Falcons at home, but they managed to let it slip through their fingertips. Granted, they are still just a game back of the Saints in the NFC South.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: S Logan Ryan
While Jessie Bates III has played phenomenally this season, fellow safety Richie Grant hasn't. According to Pro Football Focus, Grant earned a subpar coverage grade and had a 125.0 passer rating when thrown at through the first eight weeks of the season.
Bringing in Ryan would give the Falcons a veteran to turn to if the third-year pro doesn't turn things around. The 32-year-old earned an above-average mark in coverage from PFF last season and had a 90.2 passer rating when targeted. Also, it helps that he has experience playing both wide corner and nickel to add even more depth to the team's defensive backfield.
2024 Free Agency: CB Steven Nelson, Houston Texans
While Jeff Okudah has been solid for Atlanta this season, he's an impending free agent and the team could use a ball hawk at the position seeing as not a single cornerback had an interception through the first eight weeks of the campaign. While Nelson is far from a big name, he's been a consistently good player over the years who has flown under the radar.
The nine-year veteran has good ball skills with 12 career interceptions and 71 passes defended heading into this weekend. This season, he's come down with three picks and five pass breakups, which would rank tied for first and tied for second, respectively, on the Falcons this season.
He'd be a good addition to a team that's looking to make a playoff run in 2024.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
Atlanta could use a wide receiver who can stretch the field and they'll be looking for a No. 2 wideout if Mack Hollins walks in free agency. Worthy has the blazing speed to be a vertical threat at the next level and currently has a second-round grade on B/R's big board.
"Xavier Worthy just moves differently," B/R's NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen said. "In terms of raw explosiveness and speed, there may not be a more terrifying receiver in the class than Worthy. He eats up space in the blink of an eye and has some real pop at the top of his routes.
"The concerns with Worthy come down to weight and ball skills. At 178 pounds, Worthy sports a skinny build that certainly hurts him when players get their hands on him. Additionally, Worthy comes with some frustrating drops and very little ability to win the ball in the air. Worthy's speed is worth some of the inconsistencies, though."
(Previous Week's selections: EDGE Carl Lawson, WR K.J. Osborn, QB Bo Nix)
Baltimore Ravens
- Cornerback
- Running Back
- Offensive Guard
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defender
The Baltimore Ravens proved they are a really good football team yet again in Week 9. Returning home from a trip to Arizona, the Ravens were dominant in a 37-3 win over the Seattle Seahawks. They might have answered some of the concerns at the running back position. Rookie Keaton Mitchell introduced himself with 138 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries. If he proves to be the real deal, the Ravens just got even more difficult to beat.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DB Desmond King II
Desmond King was a loser of the trade deadline, as the Steelers informed the cornerback that they would release him if they were unable to find a trade partner. When they weren't able to find any takers, they followed through.
That makes King one of the more interesting free-agent options available. He was fine for the Texans last season, giving up a passer rating of 85.8 when targeted. He has the versatility to line up in the slot and as a safety. His slot skills should be intriguing to the Ravens who have been forced to play Arthur Maulet there.
2024 Free Agency: CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
Cornerback has been a concern on this roster since the beginning of the season. The Ravens have been able to get by with a group of guys on one-year contracts, but they need to identify some talent at the position and find out who are going to be the go-to guys with Marlon Humphrey getting older.
Jaylon Johnson was given permission to seek a trade just before the deadline despite strong production this season. He'll command a big contract, but it would be worth it to fit it under the cap because he would be a long-term solution at a premium position.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
The Ravens thought they had the answers at wide receiver going into the season with Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers joining a healthy Rashod Bateman. As it turns out, only Flowers should be trusted to be a central part of the offense moving forward. That leaves wide receiver as a high-priority position going into the offseason. Ja'Lynn Polk is worth keeping tabs on.
Here's what B/R scout Derrik Klassen has to say about Polk:
"Rome Odunze is the obvious star in Washington's receiver corps, but he's not the only guy who could be a top-50 pick. Ja'Lynn Polk is a very good prospect in his own right. Funny enough, Polk kind of feels like the discount version of Odunze. Polk is well-built at 6'2", 204 pounds and does well to use his frame to outmuscle defenders throughout his routes. Polk is also exceptional at the catch point. His focus and strong hands are some of the best you'll find in the class. Polk has all the tools to be a real good No. 2 in the NFL, just like he's been at Washington."
(Previous Week's Selections: DL Denico Autrey, RB Josh Jacobs, OG Zak Zinter)
Buffalo Bills
- Edge Defender
- Wide Receiver
- Safety
- Interior Defender
- Cornerback
The Buffalo Bills showed fight in a Sunday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but this team needs to prove it can win the big ones this season. There isn't much comfort in moral victories, especially when they sink the team's record to 5-4. The Bills are now 2-3 in their past five games. They need to have strong outings against the Broncos and Jets over the next two weeks to get things back on track.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: None
The Bills have made two recent moves that could make a major difference. Trading for Rasul Douglas is a major step toward helping them to get by without Tre'Davious White for the rest of the season, while adding Leonard Fournette to the offense gives them a short-yardage back who can still get tough between-the-tackles yards. There might still be room for another free agent down the line, but the Bills should focus on integrating their latest additions.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Romeo Okwara, Detroit Lions
Pass-rushing depth is key for any contender and the Bills are about to have a depth problem with all the free agents they have coming up. Leonard Floyd, A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson could all leave for the open market, and that would leave the Bills with a dire need for bodies who can get after the quarterback.
The problem is they might have to find some value because they will still be paying Floyd for void years on the deal, Epenesa's age and draft pedigree could make him enticing to other teams, and they are already paying Von Miller. A veteran like Romeo Okwara could be more productive in a different situation and would make sense on a one-year contract.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Max Melton, Rutgers
Trading for Rasul Douglas is definitely an upgrade for the remainder of the season. However, cornerback depth has been a recurring issue for the Bills. Kaiir Elam was drafted as the running mate to White, but he hasn't worked out and White continues to suffer major injuries. Turning to the draft to find another corner would be a smart move and Max Melton is a prospect to consider.
B/R scout Cory Giddings likes Melton's versatility and tools.
"Versatile player who can play in both slot and outside. Tends to round breaks while showing average burst and movement skills. Lacks top-end speed and plays with bad vision and route recognition. Lacks ideal strength. Can get pushed around at the top of routes and when taking on blocks."
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Jaylon Johnson, S Julian Blackmon, DL Brandon Dorlus)
Carolina Panthers
- Wide Receiver
- Guard
- Cornerback
- Tight End
- Linebacker
It was another ugly one for Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. Young's three interceptions were a major reason why Carolina dropped its seventh game of the season, as they continue to be one of the worst teams in the league.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Marquez Callaway
It's no secret that the Panthers need help at wide receiver, as it was reported at the beginning of October that the organization was looking to trade for a wideout. However, the trade deadline has passed and they couldn't get a deal done.
Callaway isn't the No. 1 receiver the Panthers are hoping to get for Bryce Young, but they aren't going to find someone who fits that description at this point in the game. The 25-year-old is a young talent though who could be part of the team's future if given an opportunity for an extended tryout during the second half of the season.
He is coming off an unproductive season in 2022, but he did log nearly 700 yards and six touchdowns the year before.
2024 Free Agency: WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
Speaking of the Panthers adding a No. 1 wide receiver, expect them to be big players in free agency at the position this offseason. Pittman will be one of the top pass-catchers available in March, especially since he had more receiving yards (528) than any other receiver who is about to hit the open market through the first eight weeks of the season.
That's nothing new for the 2020 second-round pick who has been very productive throughout his career so far. In 54 career games entering Week 9, he racked up 277 catches for 3,039 yards and 14 touchdowns while dealing with the revolving door that has been the Colts' quarterback situation.
2024 NFL Draft: iOL Christian Mahogany, Boston College
While injuries have played a major factor, guard has been a trouble spot for Carolina this season. Getting Austin Corbett back in the fold helps, but Corbett is only signed through 2024, so the front office might want to explore its options in the draft.
Mahogany currently has a Day 2 grade on B/R's big board and has caught the eye of offensive line scout Brandon Thorn.
"Mahogany has brought a commanding physical presence to the field each week this season with the size, power and demeanor to deliver body blows and finish blocks at a high level," Thorn said. "That has been mixed in with inconsistent footwork, hand placement and leverage that has led to missing some targets and falling off too many blocks as well.
"There is a hot-and-cold element to Mahogany's game, but the physical traits and ability to dominate in stretches are alluring enough to suggest the ability to become an eventual starter at the next level if he can refine some of the finer aspects of playing the position as the season progresses."
(Previous Week's selections: WR Jerry Jeudy, EDGE Chase Young, TE Ja'Tavion Sanders)
Chicago Bears
- Wide Receiver
- Guard
- Left Tackle
- Edge
- Quarterback
The Tyson Bagent hype appears to be over, as Bagent's four turnovers led to another loss for the Chicago Bears. The good news is Chicago already started building for the future this week by trading for Montez Sweat and then signing Sweat to a long-term extension.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Bryan Edwards
The Bears addressed one of their biggest needs by trading for edge-rusher Montez Sweat ahead of the deadline, but they could still use a young wide receiver.
Bryan Edwards won't be the No. 1 receiver they're looking for and may not be a long-term solution, but he's only 24 years old and the next two months could serve as an extended tryout to see if he's worth keeping around. Also, Edwards would bring a contested-catch threat to Chicago, which its wide receiver corps is lacking.
2024 Free Agency: C Connor Williams, Miami Dolphins
Partially due to injury, the Bears' interior offensive line has been a weak spot this season and they need to invest in protecting their young quarterback this offseason, whether that's Justin Fields or someone else. Also, starting center Lucas Patrick's contract is about to expire and Patrick turns 31 in the summer.
Signing Williams in free agency would give the offense an upgrade at the position and someone who has a brighter future with the club as he doesn't turn 27 until May. Also, he hadn't allowed a sack through the first eight weeks of the season, according to Pro Football Focus, which would be a welcomed sight in the Windy City.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
A lot of the same logic for signing Edwards can be applied to drafting Coleman, only the latter has much more potential. The Florida State product is the No. 2 receiver on B/R's big board and is one of B/R NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen's favorites in this year's class.
"At 6'4" and 216 pounds, Coleman has all the contested-catch ability you can imagine and is an explosive threat every time he touches the ball," Klassen explained. "He's a quick, concise route-runner relative to his size, too. Considering Coleman will also only be 20 years old come draft day, it's so easy to buy into his ceiling."
(Previous Week's selections: WR Terrace Marshall Jr., CB Jeff Okudah, EDGE Laiatu Latu)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Interior Defender
- Tight End
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Offensive Line
- Running Back
If a 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers wasn't enough to convince any doubters that the Bengals are still a Super Bowl threat, then the 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football should clinch it. Joe Burrow was firing on all cylinders again, outdueling Josh Allen by throwing for 348 yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals defense did a great job of keeping the Bills out of the end zone, and Buffalo managed just two touchdowns.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: S Logan Ryan
Lou Anarumo isn't usually the kind of defensive coordinator who would be willing to let a new player break into his secondary, but the Bengals should have some depth concerns at safety after placing Tycen Anderson on injured reserve. Logan Ryan is a heady veteran with experience as a cornerback before making the switch to safety. His understanding of coverages and instincts would allow him to catch on quickly and be a positive force for the defense.
2024 Free Agency: OG Damien Lewis, Seattle Seahawks
Experience is huge for offensive linemen. The Bengals are finding this out firsthand with Cordell Volson. The second-year player is doing just enough to remain a starter on this team, but he needs more seasoning before becoming a reliable starter. Damien Lewis is not a world-beater, but he has 51 starts in four seasons under his belt and has given up just one sack this season, per PFF.
2024 NFL Draft: S Rod Moore, Michigan
The Bengals have shown that they would like to build their secondary through the draft. Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II and Dax Hill are all recent draft picks who are now starters on the back end. Turner and Hill both came from Michigan, and Cincinnati could turn to the Wolverines once again to find another. B/R scout Cory Giddings likes a lot of what Moore shows at Michigan.
"Versatile safety who has the ability to play the deep safety, as well as rolling down over the slot. Moore excels in the run game, where he quickly identifies the run and closes the gap between he and ball-carriers. He plays under control and with the correct leverage. A wrap tackler who cuts out the legs from ball-carriers, he can melt off tackles at times. He is a good coverage defender, especially in playing deep. He has shown the instincts to read and react to the quarterback's eyes and shows good timing when playing the ball."
(Previous Week's Selections: RB Samaje Perine, WR D.J. Chark, DT Dontay Corleone)
Cleveland Browns
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defensive Line
- Edge-Rusher
- Running Back
- Offensive Tackle
It's hard to take too much away from a win over a 1-7 team, but the Browns did everything they could to spark optimism in this one. After a series of close games, Cleveland blew out the Cardinals 27-0. It was their first shutout since 2007, and they held the Cards to just 58 yards of total offense. Deshaun Watson had a respectable game with two touchdowns to no interceptions and 219 yards through the air.
We'll get a better picture of who the Browns are when they travel to Baltimore next week.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Tre'Quan Smith, Denver Broncos
Cleveland really doesn't have a lot of receiver depth. Amari Cooper and David Njoku carry the brunt of the passing game, while Elijah Moore is able to chip in some contributions every week. The Browns might want to look across the league and see what veterans who could start are available to sign from practice squads if they were to get banged up at the position.
With the team trading away Donovan Peoples-Jones before the deadline, though, there's an even bigger need. Tre'Quan Smith has never been a star, but he's been a solid role player with 131 catches and 1,764 yards across five seasons of action.
2024 Free Agency: LB Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
This Browns front office has not generally prioritized off-ball linebacker, but the same could have been said for defensive tackle last season. That didn't stop them from signing Dalvin Tomlinson to a competitive contract. With Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki set to hit free agency in the offseason, they might be interested in trying to sign Patrick Queen away from Baltimore. Queen makes enough splash plays to justify a bump in salary.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
Jim Schwartz has done a lot to transform the defense in Cleveland in just one offseason, but the way that he moves his defensive linemen around to take advantage of mismatches and cause chaos has been really interesting. Myles Garrett is the one who gets highlighted, but it takes a deep group of linemen with different skills to do it well. Oregon's Brandon Dorlus could help take that to the next level.
"The Duck lines up at several spots along the defensive line and presents a good combination of strength and athleticism to continue shooting up draft boards as the end of the regular season looms," B/R scout Matt Holder noted recently.
(Previous Week's Selections: QB Jacoby Brissett, WR Cedrick Wilson, DT T'Vondre Sweat)
Dallas Cowboys
- Defensive Tackle
- Linebacker
- Strong Safety
- Offensive Line Depth
The Dallas Cowboys' passing attack was certainly clicking yesterday, as they netted 333 yards through through air despite losing over 40 yards on five sacks. However, that wasn't enough to cut into the Eagles' lead in the NFC East. The good news is Dallas isn't too far off, but it could certainly use a win against a quality opponent soon.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT Aviante Collins
The Cowboys are and have been beaten up on the offensive line all season. Tyron Smith has missed several games and was questionable heading into this weekend. Smith's backup, Chuma Edoga, got injured against the Rams and also was on the injury report this week. Both ended up playing on Sunday but the injuries up front are starting to mount.
The team needs bodies in the trenches, and Collins is a good option seeing as he was with the club last season and should have a decent grasp of the offense. He'd provide an insurance policy at the least.
2024 Free Agency: RB D'Onta Foreman, Chicago Bears
Running backs Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle are impending free agents—granted, Dowdle will be a restricted free agent—so Dallas is likely going to have to replace at least one of them while bargain-hunting on the open market. For context, Spotrac currently estimates the organization to start the offseason over the cap.
They drafted a good pass-catching back in Deuce Vaughn this past April, but the team could use a power rusher like Foreman. That's what the Texas native and former Longhorn is, and while he isn't getting much playing time this season as the Bears' third running back, he was averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season heading into Sunday.
2024 NFL Draft: S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
Starting strong safety Jayron Kearse isn't playing well this season and is an impending free agent. So, the Cowboys will likely be looking for Kearse's replacement this offseason, and Nubin is currently the highest-rated player at the position on B/R's big board.
"Nubin is a big, physical safety who has shown the ability to play at multiple levels but does his best work closer to the line of scrimmage," B/R's NFL draft scout Cory Giddings said. "He's a strong player who makes quick run reads, isn't afraid to throw his body around or deliver big hits, and does a good job taking on blocks and securing tackles."
(Previous Week's selections: DT Andrew Billings, S Chuck Clark, OT Jordan Morgan)
Denver Broncos
- Cornerback
- Edge-Rusher
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Linebacker
- Quarterback
The Broncos got to spend Week 9 basking in the glow of their Week 8 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and preparing for the second half of the season. A 1-5 start to the season made this season feel like a goner. However, they will enter the back half at 3-5. A trip to Buffalo in Week 10 will give them the opportunity to win another huge game and truly get back in the playoff race.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Greedy Williams
The Broncos finally made the move to bench Damarri Mathis after multiple opportunities to prove he could start opposite Patrick Surtain II. The problem is that Fabian Moreau, his replacement, doesn't have much upside as a 29-year-old with six career interceptions.
That should lead the Broncos to experiment with other options. After all, the goal for the rest of the campaign should be to find answers for the 2024 season. Greedy Williams is one of the few intriguing options who is still a free agent. The 25-year-old had 21 starts for the Cleveland Browns after they took him in the second round of the 2019 draft. There's still upside there.
2024 Free Agency: DL Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens
The Broncos have one of the worst run defenses in the league right now and don one of the worst pressure percentages in the league. They could take a step toward getting much better in both of those categories by targeting Justin Madubuike in free agency. The 6'3", 305-pounder is enjoying a breakout season with the Baltimore Ravens but could wind up overshadowed by an interior defender class that could include Chris Jones and Christian Wilkins.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
What's better than one elite cornerback on a rookie contract? Two elite cornerbacks on rookie contracts. The Broncos are headed toward a top-10 pick, and while there are multiple directions they could go with their premium pick, adding Kool-Aid McKinstry should be a consideration. The 6'1", 195-pound corner has the length and physical profile that teams covet. He also has the movement skills to go with it.
Surtain and McKinstry could pair up to be a dominant cornerback duo that alters teams' passing plans on a weekly basis.
(Previous Week's Selections: TE Mike Gesicki, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, QB Caleb Williams)
Detroit Lions
- Cornerback
- Defensive Tackle
- Safety
- Linebacker
- 2nd Edge-Rusher
The Detroit Lions didn't quite get the help they were hoping for during the bye week, as the Eagles and Vikings won. However, Detroit still holds the division lead and is the two-seed in the conference heading into the back half of the season.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Casey Hayward
The Lions were rumored to be exploring the cornerback market during the trade deadline but couldn't strike a deal with another team. That forces the front office to look into the pool of remaining free agents at the position, and while there aren't many big names available, they'd be hard-pressed to find someone with a better résumé than Hayward's.
The 11-year veteran has 25 interceptions, 112 passes defended and has made two Pro Bowls in his career. While he battled injuries with the Falcons last year, he's been medically cleared since September and is just two seasons removed from logging 10 combined picks and PBUs as the Raiders' No. 1 corner.
2024 Free Agency: CB Kendall Fuller, Washington Commanders
While Hayward can help Detroit get by for the rest of this season, the 34-year-old shouldn't be in the organization's long-term plans. The defense will need a cornerback in the offseason seeing as Emmanuel Moseley and Jerry Jacobs are impending free agents. Granted, Jacobs is a restricted free agent, but the team should look into an upgrade over him.
Fuller has been a good pro for a while now and has been fairly consistent during his eight-year career. Through the first eight games this season, he'd allowed a passer rating of 86.2 and just 8.6 yards per reception, per Pro Football Focus. Also, he'd fared very well in PFF's grading system with a mark in the mid-80s.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
While Aidan Hutchinson is fantastic, the Lions could use a second edge-rusher to pair with Hutchinson, especially since the Okwara brothers, Charles Harris and James Houston are all about to have their contracts expire.
Trice currently sits as a fringe first-rounder on B/R's big board and was featured as someone who is trending up in B/R's NFL draft stock column this week after a dominant performance against Stanford.
The Husky's strength and ability to win with power as a pass-rusher were never in question. However, he looks much more explosive off the ball this season and has been better at working the offensive tackle's hands to win around the edge. The combination of his skill set and ranking as a prospect makes Trice a great target for Brad Holmes.
(Previous Week's selections: CB Patrick Surtain II, EDGE Danielle Hunter, iOL Cooper Beebe)
Green Bay Packers
- Offensive Line Depth
- Quarterback
- Center
- Cornerback
- Safety
It's hard to say that a 17-point win isn't very impressive, but the Green Bay Packers taking down the Matthew Stafford-less Rams and having a sloppy game offensively doesn't give much value to yesterday's win. Green Bay gets credit for taking care of business, but it's still far from a playoff team.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Cameron Dantzler Sr., New Orleans Saints
While trading Rasul Douglas was a good move for the Packers because they needed to add draft picks and Douglas was only signed through 2024, that move does make cornerback a need for the defense. But they are also looking at a potential rebuild in the offseason, meaning they need to get younger.
Dantzler is on the Saints' practice squad, so he can be added to the Packers' active roster as long as he's not one of New Orleans' four protected players. The 2020 third-round pick has plenty of talent and doesn't turn 26 until next September, meaning he's worth taking a flier on for the second half of 2023.
Plus, it can't hurt that Dantzler spent the first three years of his career with the Vikings, so he should know the division well.
2024 Free Agency: S Jordan Whitehead, New York Jets
Green Bay has several safeties who are impending free agents, including starters Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford. So, not only are they going to need bodies at the position, but they're also going to need talent.
Whitehead would be a good fit because he has a good amount of experience playing both in the box and deep. That's similar to what the Packers have asked Ford to do this season and, also similar to Ford, Whitehead is solid against the run and in coverage.
Through seven games entering Week 9, the six-year pro logged 39 total tackles, three for loss and seven pass breakups.
2024 NFL Draft: S Calen Bullock, USC
As previously mentioned, the Packers are going to need a few safeties in the offseason, so even if Whitehead is signed, it shouldn't preclude them from taking another player at the position in the draft.
Bullock would be a good Day 2 target for the Cheeseheads with his combination of ball skills–nine career interceptions and 14 passes defended heading into this weekend–and physical traits.
"Lean safety with excellent length at 6'3" and 190 pounds," B/R NFL draft scout Cory Giddings said of the Trojan. "Triggers very quickly to the run and comes downhill, closing ground on the ball-carrier with good leverage and delivering a blow on contact.
"He doesn't always wrap up and can melt off tackles at times. Thinner frame can lead to his above-average strength and him getting knocked off or shielded at times. Plays with great range as a deep safety and does a very good job of reading the quarterback's eyes in zone."
(Previous Week's selections: Draft picks, OT Jonah Williams, DB Cooper DeJean)
Houston Texans
- Edge Defender
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Safety
When the Texans faithful look back on C.J. Stroud's rookie season, Week 9 will be the moment that many fans fully realized they had something special in their new quarterback. Stroud has had some strong performances already, but he eviscerated the Buccaneers on a day when the defense didn't really have his back.
The numbers are awesome. Stroud set a single-game rookie record with 470 passing yards, and he also threw five touchdowns with no interceptions. But the best part was how easy he made it look to march down the field and score the game-winning touchdown with six seconds left. The Texans have their franchise quarterback. Now they have to build a winner around him.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: C Ben Jones
The Houston Texans offensive line has been battered by injuries throughout the season. Losing center Jarrett Patterson for the season was the latest blow, as the Texans put him on injured reserve on Tuesday. With Juice Scruggs also on the injured reserve, Houston has had to find answers quickly at the pivot.
Michael Deiter is capable of filling in at center, but signing Ben Jones would allow him to continue to be a utility option on the interior. Jones is 34 years old but had a great season with the Tennessee Titans last year, grading out at 71.9 at PFF and giving up just one sack.
2024 Free Agency: WR Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills
This offseason needs to continue to be about finding the best ways to give C.J. Stroud what he needs to succeed. After watching the success that he has had with Nico Collins, someone like Gabe Davis would be a nice addition. He's proven that he's a fine WR2 in a good offense. Like Collins, the 6'2", 225-pound receiver would offer Stroud another big-bodied receiver to go get the football.
2024 NFL Draft: iOL Christian Mahogany, Boston College
The Texans still have work to do to put the best offensive line possible in front of Stroud. Kenyon Green's career was off to a rough start before suffering a season-ending injury. Juice Scruggs could be an answer on the interior, but he hasn't made his debut because of a hamstring injury. If the Texans find another interior lineman they like in the draft, they shouldn't hesitate to take him.
Bleacher Report's Brandon Thorn likes what Christian Mahogany brings to the table.
"Mahogany is a thickly built, powerful and physically imposing presence on the line who has frequent lapses in technique and positioning on blocks mixed in with thunderous blocks and finishes. The boom-bust aspect of his game suggests more of a developmental/role player early on in the NFL, but his physical traits and demeanor represent an enticing foundation to build on with starting potential within his first contract."
(Previous Week's Selections: Edge Chase Young, DT Christian Wilkins, DT Kris Jenkins Jr.)
Indianapolis Colts
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Edge Defender
- Tight End
- Wide Receiver
The Colts snapped a three-game losing streak with a 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers. While that's not enough to quell any doubts about whether this team can compete with the injuries they have suffered, it was an encouraging sign, especially in regards to the defense.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Sidney Jones IV, Cincinnati Bengals
The Colts are in desperate need of cornerback help, and that was before rookie JuJu Brents was ruled out for Sunday's game because of a quad injury. This is a team that needs both short- and long-term help at the position, so targeting someone like 27-year-old Sidney Jones IV would make sense. The 6'0", 180-pound corner is on the Bengals' practice squad, which means the Colts would have to steal him by signing him to the active roster.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings didn't end up trading Danielle Hunter at the trade deadline, but his contract is set to expire and he should be a highly sought after free agent. He's 29 years old but has been a highly productive pass-rusher, which is something the Colts could use. Kwity Paye has not had the breakout season you would hope to have seen, and Samson Ebukam isn't the kind of rusher who can anchor the team's pass-rush.
Hunter could serve that role and provide the opportunity to bring some younger defenders along.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Xavier Leggette, South Carolina
The Colts seem to have found a promising receiver in Josh Downs. But even if they can retain Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason they will likely need to add at least one more receiver to give Anthony Richardson the best shot at succeeding in his sophomore season.
Xavier Leggette would be a nice complement to Downs. The 6'3", 227-pound receiver is enjoying a breakout season for the Gamecocks. He's a bit of a late bloomer, but his ability to go up and get contested catches and win downfield make him an ideal pairing with Richardson's rocket arm.
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Jerry Jeudy, OG Robert Hunt, Edge Dallas Turner)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Safety
- Interior Defensive Line
- Edge Defender
- Cornerback
The Jaguars crossed one of their major flaws off when they traded for guard Ezra Cleveland at the trade deadline. It's one of those moves that didn't create a lot of buzz, but it could be key come playoff time. Their Week 9 bye week gave them an opportunity to get Cleveland acquainted and rest up so they can keep any AFC South challengers at bay the rest of the season.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Casey Hayward
It never hurts to have as much depth in the defensive backfield as possible come playoff time. The Jaguars are already learning that lesson, as the secondary has dealt with injuries to both Tyson Campbell and Andre Cisco lately that have highlighted the need for depth and flexibility in the back half.
Adding Casey Hayward would help on both of those fronts. While he operates best from the slot he can work on the outside in a pinch. That skill set could come in handy down the stretch and into the postseason.
2024 Free Agency: CB Stephon Gilmore, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys traded for Stephon Gilmore hoping that he would be the final piece to a championship puzzle for their defense. Thus far, he has delivered on his end of the bargain, but with Trevon Diggs out for the season, the Cowboys have a long ways to go.
The Jaguars could seek out Gilmore in next year's free agent cycle with the same goal in mind. Gilmore's market is likely to be impacted by the fact that he'll be 34 years old shortly after the season starts. That shouldn't keep the Jags from getting involved, though.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
The Jags have done a great job of going out and getting Trevor Lawrence help through trades and free agency. Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley and Evan Engram have all been key to his development. Eventually, they need to draft and develop their own, though.
Malachi Corley could be a good addition. At 5'11", 210 pounds, he's built like a running back and moves like one after the catch. He could be a good Christian Kirk replacement eventually.
(Previous Week's Selections: Edge Carl Lawson, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, DT Michael Hall Jr.)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Interior Defender
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Edge Defender
- Safety
They say defense travels, and the Chiefs certainly proved that saying correct with a 21-14 win over the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. The Kansas City offense started hot with a touchdown on the opening drive but was limited to just one more touchdown the rest of the game. The defense scored the final touchdown with 33 seconds left in the first half on a 59-yard fumble recovery.
The Chiefs defense remains scary, but the fact that Kansas City continues to be sporadic on offense is starting to become a concern.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Marquez Callaway
The Chiefs let the trade deadline come and go without adding a wide receiver. They are still one of the best teams in the league, but they might come to regret that. Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Richie James all made appearances on the Chiefs' injury report last week with various ailments.
Marquez Callaway is one of the best free-agent options available. The 26-year-old had a strong 2021 campaign which included 698 yards and six touchdowns. He's at least worth a look for a team that needs receiver options.
2024 Free Agency: WR Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals
Both the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals have tried to make Marquise Brown a true No. 1 receiver, but he isn't efficient enough to do it. However, he could be dangerous as a clear No. 2 option with his field-stretching speed and yards-after-the-catch juice.
The Chiefs have a lot of young receivers. Rashee Rice might be the most promising, but even if breaks out, there's room for Brown to become a deep-threat specialist for the Chiefs.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina
Whether it's Willie Gay, Leo Chenal or Nick Bolton, the Chiefs have done a strong job of drafting and developing talent at linebacker. But with Gay and Drue Tranquill both set to become free agents, the Chiefs might need to find another linebacker in this draft.
Cedric Gray would make for a good complement to Chenal. While Chenal (6'3", 250 lbs) is a supersized run-stuffing athlete, Gray has a more slender build (6'2", 235 lbs) that helps him run with receivers while also working as an effective tackler against the run.
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Darnell Mooney, RB Antonio Gibson, OT Amarius Mims)
Las Vegas Raiders
- Cornerback
- Right Tackle
- Edge Defender
- Quarterback
- Interior Defender
The Las Vegas Raiders played like a team that was very happy to be playing under new leadership on Sunday. The Raiders had their best overall performance of the season in a 30-6 win over the New York Giants in their first game since firing head coach Josh McDaniels. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce at least appears to have the Raiders ready to play hard for him. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that Pierce will be considered for the permanent head coaching job if he performs well for the rest of the season.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: EDGE Melvin Ingram
The Raiders might not be in the thick of the playoff race, but they need to field a competitive team under interim coach Antonio Pierce. That's going to be hard to do with one of the league's least productive pass rushes. Maxx Crosby is a force, but Tyree Wilson is coming along slowly as a rookie, and the team released Chandler Jones earlier this season.
Melvin Ingram showed he can still get after the quarterback last season when he had six sacks as a rotational player for the Miami Dolphins. The 34-year-old probably still has some juice left to improve the Raiders defense.
2024 Free Agency: LB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It will be easier to pair future free agents with the Raiders when we have a better idea of who will be in charge. For now, it's safe to say that a linebacker with Devin White's skills et is a fairly universal fit.
The 25-year-old is an athletic presence in the middle of the field who has good production as a blitzer while limiting opposing passers to a 66.7 passer rating when targeted this season.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
The Raiders have had some positive signs from their offensive line recently. Thayer Munford Jr. has played well enough at right tackle to believe that he could be a part of the future, but he also has the ability to kick inside to guard. With Jermaine Eluemunor's contract expiring and Greg Van Roten playing at 33 years old, it wouldn't be a bad idea to spend one of their first few picks on another tackle prospect.
Jordan Morgan is a 6'5", 325-pound tackle who plays with great balance and shows advanced pass-blocking chops for the Wildcats.
(Previous Week's Selections: Edge Carl Lawson, CB Jaylon Johnson, DT Jer'Zhan Newton)
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
- Cornerback
- Left Tackle
- Safety
- Edge-Rusher
- Linebacker
After an impressive start to the campaign, the Los Angeles Rams have now dropped three games in a row and seem to have more questions than answers right now. Not having Matthew Stafford didn't help on Sunday, but Los Angeles' losing streak takes it out of the playoff discussion.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT Marcus Cannon
The Rams have struggled to find a competent left tackle for pretty much the entire season and could use an experienced veteran to keep their playoff hopes alive. Cannon may or may not be an upgrade over Alaric Jackson, but at least the 11-year vet could give them another option to turn to.
Plus, he has experience playing both guard spots and on the right side, too. The latter makes Cannon even more valuable as Rob Havenstein has missed consecutive games after suffering a calf injury.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
While Byron Young has been productive as a rookie, Los Angeles could use another edge-rusher to take some pressure off Aaron Donald, especially since Michael Hoecht is an impending free agent.
Allen would be a massive upgrade in talent with his 36.5 career sacks, including nine in 2023. Also, he's still young as he won't turn 27 until July and is less than a year older than Young, which would give the defense two quality edge-rushers in their 20s.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
The Rams could use some extra talent in their cornerback room right now and that's only going to get worse in the offseason when Ahkello Witherspoon's contract expires. McKinstry is the top corner on B/R's big board and could fit into multiple schemes, according to B/R NFL draft scout Cory Giddings.
"A long-armed cornerback who shows the versatility to play from man and zone coverage," Giddings said. "Shows good lateral movement when in press coverage and quickly gets in phase in the hip pocket. Long strider with the top-end speed to carry defenders deep.
"Does a good job sinking hips and getting out of breaks for size. Calm with the ball in the air, although inconsistent with getting his head around to find the ball but plays the ball well when able to locate it. Inconsistent tackler who can struggle to get off blocks at times."
(Previous Week's selections: OT Garett Bolles, CB Kendall Fuller, S Kamren Kinchens)
Miami Dolphins
- Cornerback
- Right Tackle
- Edge-Rusher
- Left Guard
- Tight End
The Dolphins were a day late and a dollar short in Frankfurt, Germany. The Dolphins were held scoreless in the first half while the Chiefs jumped out to a 21-0 lead. Mike McDaniel's side made things interesting in the second half, but fell short in a 21-14 loss.
The Dolphins are starting to develop a troubling narrative. They are now 0-3 against teams with winning records. While they can score points in bunches against bad teams, they have to find a way to win some big ones before the playoffs come around.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: G/T Tom Compton
The trade deadline has passed, which means that the pool of available offensive linemen is even smaller than it was a week ago. The Dolphins have some real depth issues up front and the options are dwindling. Tom Compton is 34, but he has value as a potential fill-in as a guard or tackle. He spent two years in San Francisco while Mike McDaniel was serving as a coordinator.
2024 Free Agency: WR Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders
Wide receiver isn't a weakness for the Dolphins right now. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are one of the league's most dominant pairings in the league. They will need to add to the supporting cast in the offseason, though. Cedrick Wilson, Chase Claypool, Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft are all set to be free agents.
Curtis Samuel has always needed a creative play-caller to maximize his potential. Who better to get the most out of him than McDaniel? Samuel is proving to be a good third option behind Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. He could be even more dangerous with teams worrying about Hill and Waddle.
2024 NFL Draft: TE Luke Lachey, Iowa
Unfortunately, Luke Lachey suffered a season-ending ankle injury in September, so it's not certain that the junior will enter the draft. But after watching Luke Musgrave get drafted in the second round and become an immediate starter with the Packers, Lachey might be willing to make a similar jump.
Lachey is a 6'6", 253-pound prospect with proven blocking ability at the point of the attack. He also has the speed to threaten the seams and work as a secondary receiver. These are all things that would help the Dolphins reach their next level on offense.
(Previous Week's Selections: OL Kelvin Beachum, OG Ezra Cleveland, CB Caelen Carson)
Minnesota Vikings
- Quarterback
- Interior Pass Rush
- Cornerback
- Running Back
- Edge
The Minnesota Vikings and Josh Dobbs deserve a ton of credit for their performances this week. Minnesota was forced to play its third quarterback this season after Jaren Hall suffered a concussion early, and Dobbs was playing for his third team in 2023. All that adversity didn't matter, as the team is now above .500 and sneaking into the playoff picture.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: QB Colt McCoy
Dobbs earned the right to be the starter next week, but Hall might be out for at least a week so the Vikings need a backup. McCoy played for Kevin O'Connell in Washington from 2017 to 2019, so he should have some familiarity with the playbook.
Granted, Nick Mullens is eligible to return from injured reserve this week and Sean Mannion is on the practice squad, but adding McCoy would give the team another option to turn to. Also, the latter might be the most talented of the bunch.
2024 Free Agency: LB Jordyn Brooks, Seattle Seahawks
The Vikings have a good young linebacker in Ivan Pace Jr., but Jordan Hicks and Troy Dye are impending free agents, so the position will be an offseason need. Brooks has been a tackle machine essentially since arriving in Seattle as he had 469 heading into this weekend, including 184 in 2021 and 161 in 2022.
This season, he's well on his way to logging over 150 total tackles again. Brooks also just turned 26 last month, and he's good in coverage, which would be a nice complement to Pace Jr., who is more of a downhill type of linebacker.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
Kirk Cousins is going to be a 36-year-old free agent who is coming off of a torn Achilles. Even if Minnesota brings him back, it should still invest in a quarterback during the draft as an insurance policy at the very least.
Nix would be a good target because he has plenty of experience, recently setting an NCAA record for most starts as a quarterback. That could help smooth his transition to the NFL if Cousins can't go or isn't himself post-surgery.
The Duck has also significantly cut down on the poor decisions that plagued him at Auburn, evidenced by the fact he had 21 touchdowns to just one interception this season heading into Saturday.
(Previous Week's selections: QB Carson Wentz, DT Justin Madubuike, G Zak Zinter)
New England Patriots
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Quarterback
- Edge-Rusher
- Cornerback
A 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders wasn't the worst performance from the Patriots this season. It was, however, still one of the more painful ones. Sam Howell threw for 325 yards on the Pats secondary, while Mac Jones was underwhelming and threw a pick on the potential game-winning drive. The Pats are now 2-7, and it's hard to find many reasons for optimism.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR KJ Hamler, Indianapolis Colts
Barring a miracle, the Patriots aren't playing themselves into playoff contention. So the best path forward form a roster management standpoint would be to target some under-the-radar players who could wind up being part of the long-term plan.
KJ Hamler is currently on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad after being released by the Denver Broncos this preseason. Hamler is a 2020 second-round pick who just couldn't break the rotation in Denver. At 24 years old, he still has the potential to turn things around and become a viable slot receiver.
2024 Free Agency: TE Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks
The tight end position is one of many that figures to see a shake-up in 2024. Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown are all on expiring contracts and Henry is the only one who has done enough to be a priority re-signing. Noah Fant continues to be an afterthought in the Seahawks offense. He had just 16 targets in the first eight weeks of the season but he turned them into 14 receptions for 226 yards. He could be a good value signing.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
The Patriots have their fair share of issues on offense, but they might need to consider drafting an edge-rusher depending on how free agency goes. Josh Uche is set to hit free agency and Matthew Judon has been limited to four games by injury. At 31 years old, it's fair to wonder how many more years of elite production he can provide.
Laiatu Latu is in the running to be the top edge-rusher in the draft class. He has some injury concerns of his own after a neck injury nearly ended his career and led to his transfer to UCLA. However, the skills are there for him to be a productive rusher in the league.
(Previous Week's Selections: OT Yosh Nijman, Edge Josh Allen, WR Troy Franklin)
New Orleans Saints
- Guard
- Left Tackle
- Cornerback
- Tight End
- Quarterback
Week 9 was very kind to the New Orleans Saints. Not only did they win, but Atlanta and Tampa Bay lost, which catapults New Orleans into the division lead to begin the second half of the season. They host the Vikings next week and then have a date with the Falcons, which is shaping up to be a crucial NFC South battle.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: TE Dan Arnold
While Juwan Johnson looked like an up-and-coming tight end last season, this year he has been injured and unproductive even when on the field with just eight catches for 66 yards and no touchdowns entering Week 9. The Saints' other options at tight end don't offer much value as Foster Moreau is more of a blocker, Taysom Hill is a gadget player and Jimmy Graham is old.
Arnold would give the offense another option at the position for Derek Carr to target. The five-year pro is just two seasons removed from putting up over 400 yards in 11 games. Also, he started his career in New Orleans and was a solid pass-catcher for the team's playoff push in 2018, which would be a similar situation to what he'd be walking into now.
2024 Free Agency: G David Edwards, Buffalo Bills
The Saints need help on their offensive line right now, and the problem is only going to get worse when Andrus Peat, James Hurst, Max Garcia and Trai Turner hit free agency in the offseason. The other issue the organization has is it is going to be up against the cap once again and will have to be bargain hunters this spring.
Edwards is currently a backup with the Bills, but he has been playing well when called up this season and has starting experience with the Rams, where he helped the team win a Super Bowl. The 26-year-old isn't the sexiest name on the market, but he has experience playing four out of five offensive line spots and shouldn't break the bank.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
Continuing with New Orleans' offensive line issues, Trevor Penning has struggled at left tackle to the point where James Hurst, a natural guard, has replaced Penning in the starting lineup. Who knows what the 2022 first-round pick's future holds, but it certainly doesn't seem like he'll be staying as a blind-side protector, and that's where Fautanu comes in.
"Fautanu has been a stalwart while protecting QB Michael Penix Jr. this season with a tone-setting, ultra-physical demeanor in the run game and when uncovered in protection," B/R NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn said.
"Making it even more impressive is that Fautanu's build looks more like a guard (think Isaiah Wynn), but he has excellent length with an aggressive mindset that he combines to execute at a high level inside of a scheme predicated off more true dropback passing concepts than the majority of offenses in college football.
"Fautanu is playing with a ton of confidence this season and it is showing in his play."
(Previous Week's selections: CB Jaylon Johnson, LB Drue Tranquill, OT Patrick Paul)
New York Giants
- Quarterback
- Offensive Tackle
- Interior Offensive Line
- Cornerback
- Edge
Whelp, it's hard to determine what the New York Giants can do from here. This season has been a disaster, highlighted by yesterday's beatdown at the hands of the Antonio Pierce-led Raiders, and it's looking like Daniel Jones tore his ACL. New Year's has come early in the Big Apple, as Giants fans are already talking about 2024 and beyond.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: QB Colt McCoy
Tyrod Taylor hit injured reserve on Saturday and it sounds like only a matter of time until Jones joins him. The Giants need a backup and McCoy is probably the best second-string quarterback available right now. If needed, he'd give them a better chance to win than DeVito would, too.
2024 Free Agency: WR Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills
New York could use some talent out wide and, more specifically, they need a big-bodied receiver who can come down with contested catches. At 6'2" and 225 pounds, that's what Davis can provide, and he's been a touchdown machine in Buffalo, logging at least six in each of his first three season and five through eight games in 2023.
But the current Bill isn't just a one-trick pony. He can make plays down the field too, recording 16.2 career yards per catch over three and a half years. In New York, he'd get the opportunity to blossom into/show that he's capable of being a No. 1 receiver.
2024 NFL Draft: iOL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
There's no question the Giants are going to address their offensive line issues this offseason, it's just a matter of how. They need help at just about every position, and Powers-Johnson could be a good interior target for them as he currently has a fourth-round grade on B/R's big board.
"Powers-Johnson is an active and alert presence at the pivot with very good size at 6'3", 320 to get on defenders quickly before overwhelming them with his power and finishing skills," B/R NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn said.
"He does have a tendency to play high on contact that can result in quick stalemates, but he is a force multiplier in protection with the processing skills to sniff out soft spots in protection, showing a strong understanding of where the defense is trying to attack from.
"His ascension this season is making an early declaration to the NFL look more and more like a possibility with each passing week."
(Previous Week's selections: Draft picks, OL Ezra Cleveland, CB Khyree Jackson)
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
- Cornerback Depth
- Linebacker
- Wide Receiver Depth
- Guard Depth
The Philadelphia Eagles added another impressive win to their résumé this week, as they now take a two-and-a-half-game lead over the Cowboys into the bye week. Philadelphia is in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and gets two weeks to prepare for a trip to Kansas City.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Bryce Callahan
The Eagles were already thin at slot corner with Avonte Maddox tearing a pec, and that was before Bradley Roby, who was signed after Maddox went down, missed his third game in a row. Adding Callahan now would give Callahan the bye week to get up to speed.
Also, the corner has played for Vic Fangio or Fangio's disciples throughout his career, and Sean Desai comes from that coaching tree, so the learning curve shouldn't be too steep for him.
2024 Free Agency: QB Tyrod Taylor, New York Giants
Marcus Mariota is an impending free agent, and current third-stringer Tanner McKee would need almost an entirely new playbook if he were called into action, as McKee and Jalen Hurts have very different skill sets.
Meanwhile, Taylor has proven to be a quality backup over the years and wouldn't rock the boat in Philadelphia's offense that much if Hurts went down. The long-tenured veteran would give the team a better chance to win than the 2023 sixth-round pick in an emergency situation.
2024 NFL Draft: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
The Birds are already a little lean when it comes to linebackers, and that's only going to get worse when Zach Cunningham's and Nicholas Morrow's contracts expire at the end of the season. Luckily, they won't have to venture too far outside of "the family," so to speak, to find another backer.
Jeremiah Trotter Sr. had three stints with the Eagles during his 12-year career and was a four-time Pro Bowler with the club. Similar to his father, Junior isn't afraid to come downhill and lay the wood, and he's probably a little better in coverage than the old man was. The younger Trotter is a superior athlete with a good ability to read the quarterback's eyes.
(Previous Week's selections: iOL Jon Feliciano, OT Taliese Fuaga)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Wide Receiver
- Quarterback
- Interior Defender
The Steelers continue to find ways to win and remain relevant in a tough AFC North. A strong second half from the defense kept the Titans out of the end zone and gave the Steelers another win in which they did just enough to come out on top. It's not an easy way to live, but the Steelers are doing it on a weekly basis at this point.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: LB Anthony Barr
The Steelers already needed help at linebacker going into the Thursday night game against the Titans. Then Cole Holcomb suffered a season-ending knee injury, and the need became even worse. The Steelers' chances of continuing to win rely on playing good defense, so finding a veteran who can fill in could be crucial. Anthony Barr is among the most qualified free agents to take that job. He started 10 games for the Cowboys last season and compiled 58 total tackles with two for a loss, a sack and four quarterback hits.
2024 Free Agency: LB Jordyn Brooks, Seattle Seahawks
The offense takes a lot of the flak for winning ugly in Pittsburgh, but the defense has some flaws of its own. Namely, they have not been as strong against the run this season. Giving up 4.5 yards per carry is 28th in the league, and sub-par linebacker play is one of the reasons why. The Steelers took half-measures to find answers in free agency this season, giving Elandon Roberts a two-year contract and a similar three-year deal to Cole Holcomb, whose injury leaves questions about next season.
Getting Jordyn Brooks to Pittsburgh would probably take a little more money, but he would be worth it. Brooks is only 26 years old and is a tackling machine. This season, he's added some pass-rushing production, making him even more valuable.
2024 NFL Draft: iOL Drake Nugent, Michigan
The Steelers have been slowly chipping away at their offensive line over the past few seasons. Drafting Broderick Jones, signing Isaac Seumalo and bringing in James Daniels are moves that either have or could bring long-term starters. The work isn't done yet, though. The Steelers should find another starting tackle, and it would be worth trying to find a replacement for Mason Cole.
The 6'2", 301-pound Nugent was a starter for Stanford before transferring to Michigan. The Wolverines once again have one of the best offensive lines in college football, and Nugent fits right in. He's been strong in pass protection and shows the ability to latch on to blocks in the run game.
(Previous Week's Selections: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, CB Adoree' Jackson, OT Tyler Guyton)
San Francisco 49ers
- Guard
- Right Tackle
- Center
- Depth/Injuries
The San Francisco 49ers were on their bye week, which came at a good time as they need to get healthy. That also should give them ample time to prepare for the Jaguars, and Week 9 was still kind to San Francisco, as it gained some breathing room in the division with Seattle losing.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OL Michael Schofield III
The right side of the 49ers offensive line has been a weakness all year and left guard Aaron Banks came down with turf toe, which is expected to sideline him for a few weeks. Schofield has experience playing every spot on the line except for center, so he could potentially fill in for Banks or would at least be a good depth piece for San Francisco.
2024 Free Agency: OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Las Vegas Raiders
As mentioned above, the 49ers could use some help up front outside of Trent Williams, and they're going to need some depth when Jon Feliciano's contract expires at the end of the season.
Eluemunor has experience playing guard and tackle, so he could at least fill the void for a backup offensive lineman. He was also a quality pass protector while lining up at right tackle for the Raiders in 2022, meaning he could push for a starting job.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote that the 49ers were looking to add a cornerback during the trade deadline as they could use some extra talent at the position. Lynch was unable to strike a deal for a corner, so the need will carry over to the offseason, and Kamari Lassiter currently has a Day 2 grade on B/R's big board.
"Underweight player who shows very good foot quickness to get out of breaks," B/R NFL draft scout Cory Giddings said of the Bulldog. "Has a burst and wastes little movement. Lacks strength and can be bullied and pushed around on the edge.
"Good ball skills when in and out of phase. Despite primarily playing on the boundary in college, he might be best as a slot corner in the NFL."
(Previous Week's selections: WR/RB Ty Montgomery, DT Kris Jenkins Jr.)
Seattle Seahawks
- Interior Offensive Line
- Safety
- Nickelback
- Offensive Tackle
Week 9 was a "burn the tape" type of performance for the Seattle Seahawks. However, despite the loss, Seattle is still in a good position for the playoffs, as it holds the NFC's top Wild Card spot heading into the back half of the season.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: No one
The Seahawks added Leonard Williams at the trade deadline and Jason Peters made his team debut in Week 8 to help with their offensive line issues. They're in pretty good shape when it comes to the playoffs and don't need to add anyone right now.
2024 Free Agency: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, Tennessee Titans
Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks and Devin Bush are all impending free agents, so Seattle will likely be looking for at least one linebacker in March. The organization should know Al-Shaair well seeing as he competed against the Seahawks during the first four years of his career with the 49ers.
Now with the Titans, the backer is having a career year with 73 total tackles entering Week 9. At this rate, he'll rack up about 177 total tackles, which will shatter his previous career high of 102 in 2021.
2024 NFL Draft: OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
As mentioned last week, the Seahawks have several interior offensive linemen who are scheduled to hit free agency in the spring, so they'll likely target the position group in the draft. Beebe could be an intriguing option for them given that he can play right away with his extensive starting experience in college.
"Beebe is in his fourth year as a starter for the Wildcats and it shows with how well he sees the game, processes information and sorts through defenders on combo blocks and in pass protection," B/R NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn explained. "At 6'4" and 335 pounds with good feel for the position, he is a chore to work around.
"Beebe is just an OK athlete who gets himself into trouble by being over-aggressive with his hands as a pass-blocker, lacking the recovery skills to regain position when initially beaten, but his square power, physical demeanor and smarts are all starting material at the next level.
"Beebe's skill set won't fit every scheme and his ceiling is likely capped as a solid starter at the next level, but his positional versatility with the aforementioned positives outline good draft value on Day 2. His November 4 matchup against Texas' stout interior defensive line will be one of the most studied tapes among all interior line prospects this class and will carry a lot of weight in his evaluation."
(Previous Week's selections: G Jonah Jackson, QB Tyler Van Dyke)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Center
- Guard
- Tight End
- Strong Safety
- Defensive Tackle
White the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are technically still within striking distance of the NFC South crown, it's starting to feel like the clock has struck midnight in Tampa Bay. Yesterday's loss to the Texans is the Bucs' fourth in a row, which is certainly disappointing after a 3-1 start.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: S Eric Rowe
Ryan Neal has struggled this season, heading into Sunday with a poor grade from Pro Football Focus, especially in coverage. Per PFF, he had allowed 17 completions on 18 targets and a perfect passer rating when targeted.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are in the middle of a dogfight for the division crown and can't afford to wait for Neal to turn it around. Rowe wouldn't be a perfect solution, but he's been a solid coverage defender in the past and would give the team another veteran option to turn to in case of an emergency.
2024 Free Agency: C Aaron Brewer, Tennessee Titans
Robert Hainsey has struggled to replace Ryan Jensen as Tampa Bay's starting center this season, and Jensen's knee injury might be a career-ender. Meanwhile, Aaron Brewer has been playing well this year and just turned 26 at the end of last month.
Brewer's youth and performance on the field make him a good long-term option to anchor Tampa Bay's offensive line moving forward.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Mike Evans is an impending free agent and Chris Godwin is only signed through next season, so the Bucs are likely going to be looking for wide receivers in the draft. At just 6'0" and 200 pounds, Nabers' game is more similar to Godwin's than Evans', and the LSU product can be a vertical threat with his speed and 17.5 yards per catch in 2023 heading into this weekend.
"Speed will always be in vogue and Malik Nabers has it in spades," B/R NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen said. "Though not a complete receiver yet, Nabers' stop-start ability is nasty and he has blazing track speed once he gets rolling down the field."
(Previous Week's selections: OG Oday Aboushi, LB Josey Jewell, CB Denzel Burke)
Tennessee Titans
- Offensive Tackle
- Edge-Rusher
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Safety
The good news for the Tennessee Titans is that Will Levis has been impressive in his first two starts. He made his second start on Thursday Night Football against a good Steelers defense and still managed to put up a strong performance that included 262 passing yards despite heavy pressure from the Steelers all night.
The bad news is that the Titans still lost to the Steelers and are now 3-5 with two road games up next on the docket. This is still a team in the midst of a rebuild, but Levis is at least showing he's an intriguing passer to build around.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Sammy Watkins
Unfortunately, the Titans' injury report grew quite a bit after the Steelers game. Several offensive linemen came out of the game at different points with injuries, but Treylon Burks might have been the most notable injury. He was briefly unconscious on the field before getting carted off and is now in concussion protocol, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.
While Sammy Watkins has been on the market because of his age and injury history, the 30-year-old would give the Titans another veteran boundary receiver to work with while Burks recovers.
2024 Free Agency: WR Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars
Calvin Ridley is going to be a fascinating free agent in this cycle if the Jaguars can't re-sign him. Back in 2020 he looked like he was going to be an elite WR1 for years to come. Instead, he only played five games in 2021 before he announced that he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental well-being. He missed the entirety of the 2022 season, because he was suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games.
He has not completely returned to form in his first season with the Jaguars. If he continues on this pace, a team could be getting a discount on a player who just needed a season to get back into the swing of things.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama
The Titans offense has some hope with Levis showing some positives. The defense needs a similar injection of optimistic youth. Fast-rising edge-defender Chris Braswell is a name to keep an eye on. B/R's Matt Holder has been impressed with what he's done with his opportunity to shine for the Crimson Tide:
"Braswell is a big riser in the draft class. He didn't get too much playing time behind Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner over the last two seasons, but with Anderson in the NFL, Braswell has taken advantage of the extra opportunities, especially as a pass-rusher. His game is primarily rooted in power but he's added a few finesse moves to his arsenal this season and was actually popping up on tape more frequently than Turner was at the beginning of the year. Braswell's athleticism is still a little questionable, but if he can continue to produce and tests well at the combine, he'll continue to shoot up draft boards."
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Bryan Edwards, S Xavier McKinney, WR Johnny Wilson)
Washington Commanders
- Edge
- Linebacker
- Left Guard
- Quarterback
- Tight End
Despite trading away two of their best defensive players ahead of the deadline, the Washington Commanders found a way to get a win over the Patriots. Washington still isn't much of a playoff contender, but it certainly showed a lot of fight yesterday.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: G Andrew Norwell
Saahdiq Charles recently was placed on injured reserve, and Ricky Stromberg missed yesterday's game with a knee injury, leaving the Commanders pretty thin on the interior offensive line. Norwell would give them another option to turn to in case Chris Paul struggles, and Norwell should have a good grasp of the playbook after playing in Washington last season.
2024 Free Agency: LB Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
Barring the organization picking up his fifth-year option in the offseason, Jamin Davis is only under contract for one more season after this one. Also, Cody Barton is an impending free agent and has really struggled in coverage this year to the point where he likely won't be brought back, leaving the Commanders with a need at linebacker.
Queen is an elite athlete who is a good coverage linebacker, which would fill the void and be a massive upgrade over what the team is currently getting from Barton. The Raven also doesn't turn 25 until August, so he could be a building block for the defense moving forward if the team opts to rebuild this spring.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
With Chase Young and Montez Sweat now gone, a new edge-rusher is likely going to be heading to the D.C. area during the draft. In B/R's post-trade deadline mock draft, Verse was that player, and he's drawn comparisons to someone the fanbase should know well.
The Seminole is strong and physical at the point of attack to be a good run defender and win with power when rushing the passer. For that reason, among others, he's drawn comparisons to Ryan Kerrigan. Verse projects as a plug-and-play rookie, which would give him a great opportunity to match or beat Kerrigan's 95.5 career sacks when it's all said and done.
(Previous Week's selections: Draft picks, CB Jeff Okudah, S Kenny Logan Jr.)