NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses After Week 9

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The good news for the Tennessee Titans is that Will Levis has been impressive in his first two starts. He made his second start on Thursday Night Football against a good Steelers defense and still managed to put up a strong performance that included 262 passing yards despite heavy pressure from the Steelers all night.

The bad news is that the Titans still lost to the Steelers and are now 3-5 with two road games up next on the docket. This is still a team in the midst of a rebuild, but Levis is at least showing he's an intriguing passer to build around.

Biggest Weaknesses:

Offensive Tackle Edge-Rusher Wide Receiver Cornerback Safety

Add Now: WR Sammy Watkins

Unfortunately, the Titans' injury report grew quite a bit after the Steelers game. Several offensive linemen came out of the game at different points with injuries, but Treylon Burks might have been the most notable injury. He was briefly unconscious on the field before getting carted off and is now in concussion protocol, per Turron Davenport of ESPN.

While Sammy Watkins has been on the market because of his age and injury history, the 30-year-old would give the Titans another veteran boundary receiver to work with while Burks recovers.

2024 Free Agency: WR Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

Calvin Ridley is going to be a fascinating free agent in this cycle if the Jaguars can't re-sign him. Back in 2020 he looked like he was going to be an elite WR1 for years to come. Instead, he only played five games in 2021 before he announced that he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental well-being. He missed the entirety of the 2022 season, because he was suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games.

He has not completely returned to form in his first season with the Jaguars. If he continues on this pace, a team could be getting a discount on a player who just needed a season to get back into the swing of things.

2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama

The Titans offense has some hope with Levis showing some positives. The defense needs a similar injection of optimistic youth. Fast-rising edge-defender Chris Braswell is a name to keep an eye on. B/R's Matt Holder has been impressed with what he's done with his opportunity to shine for the Crimson Tide: