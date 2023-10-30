NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses Entering Week 9

NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses Entering Week 9October 30, 2023
Two weeks after the NFL saw its last unbeatens defeated, the last winless team in the league finally added to the win column. Through Week 8, the Carolina Panthers joined the Arizona Cardinals on one win while the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears have only tasted victory twice. As the 2023 trade deadline looms large on Tuesday, every other team in the league has three wins or more.
Every week of the season, we'll assess the state of each roster with a particular focus on its weaknesses. By the end of the campaign, we'll have built a big board for every team based on its biggest needs and wants. Everything from immediate holes to fill to the offseason player carousel of free agency and the 2024 NFL draft is taken into account.
The weaknesses here are not just knee-jerk reactions to the weekend's games, but more an overarching assessment with both present and future roster-building in mind.
All AFC teams are scouted by Alex Ballentine, and all NFC teams are scouted by Matt Holder.
Arizona Cardinals
- Defensive Tackle
- Cornerback
- Quarterback
- Center
- Offensive Tackle
Another week and another loss for the Arizona Cardinals. A 17-point fourth-quarter performance made this one feel closer than it actually was, but Arizona's path to the No. 1 overall pick improved with the Panthers' win. Also, it will be worth monitoring what happens with Kyler Murray over the coming days.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos
Last week, I dove into why trading for Hunter Renfrow would be a good idea for the Cardinals—they need help at the position, Renfrow is young and under contract beyond this season, and he has produced in the past. Well, we can pretty much swap out the names and use the same logic with Jeudy.
The Bronco doesn't turn 25 until April, is signed through 2024 and has nearly 2,600 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 47 career games.
Also, he seems to want out of Denver after telling the Denver Post that his underwhelming stat line this season can be chalked up to depending on the quarterback, offensive coordinator and offensive line to do their jobs.
2024 Free Agency: LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina Panthers
Arizona will have plenty of needs this offseason, so its options are wide open in free agency where they should just target as many good, young players as possible. After trading Isaiah Simmons and making Zaven Collins more of an edge, the defense could use some ascending talent at linebacker.
Luvu will only be 28 in September and is a season removed from a career year with 111 total tackles and seven sacks in 15 games. That was also the first season in which he was a full-time starter, giving the six-year veteran a higher ceiling, and he's been very disruptive throughout his career with 41 tackles for loss.
2024 NFL Draft: OL Graham Barton, Duke
While adding a guard isn't the sexiest position the Cardinals could address in the draft, they could certainly use one. Elijah Wilkinson hasn't been playing well this season and is an impending free agent. Also, Will Hernandez is only under contract for one more year after this one.
Barton has played tackle at Duke, but B/R NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn thinks the Blue Devil has a brighter future on the inside and currently has him as the highest-graded interior offensive line prospect.
"Barton opened the year with an excellent performance against Clemson," Thorn said. "While Barton is a sticky run-blocker with plus movement skills, his smaller stature and mediocre length make it difficult for him to consistently hold ground, maintain control and anchor against power.
"This shrinks his margin for error in his technique and will likely be even more pronounced at the next level. Right now Barton looks like a tackle-to-interior convert in the mold of Joe Dahl or Joe Haeg."
(Previous Week's selections: WR Hunter Renfrow, DL Christian Wilkins, S Kamren Kinchens)
Atlanta Falcons
- Quarterback
- Left Guard
- Edge
- Wide Receiver
- Linebacker
Yesterday's loss doesn't impact the Atlanta Falcons too much, as they're still sitting atop the NFC South standings at 4-4. However, the bigger question is what they're going to do at quarterback moving forward, as Desmond Ridder was evaluated for a concussion and was cleared, but the team opted to keep Taylor Heinicke in the game instead.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: EDGE Carl Lawson, New York Jets
Bud Dupree only has a couple of sacks this season and hasn't been a pass-rusher who consistently puts pressure on the quarterback/ The same statement can be made about Lorenzo Carter. So, the Falcons could use another edge-rusher, and Lawson has been a frequent flier on B/R's Trade Block column, including this week's edition.
While Lawson has also been unproductive in 2023, the Jets have a deep defensive line where playing time can be hard to come by, and he's only been on the field for about a quarter of the team's defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.
If given a bigger opportunity, the six-year veteran can return to the form that allowed him to rack up 27 career sacks.
2024 Free Agency: WR K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings
Wide receiver is a current weakness for Atlanta, and that's only going to get worse when Mack Hollins, Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller and KhaDarel Hodge hit free agency this offseason. But the offense does have a No. 1 wideout in Drake London and a unique weapon in tight end Kyle Pitts, so they really just need a quality No. 2 receiver.
That's what Osborn has been throughout his time in Minnesota, and he's been productive in that role. The 26-year-old had over 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 and 2022 combined and is on his way to replicating those numbers with 261 yards and two scores in the first seven games of this season.
Osborn shouldn't have a high price tag this March and would be a good third pass-catcher behind London and Pitts.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
Ridder hasn't played like the Falcons hoped he would this season and has been holding their offense back for the majority of the year. If they don't make a change at quarterback between now and the draft, Nix should be on the front office's radar.
The Duck recently set an NCAA record for most starts as a quarterback, so he has more experience than a typical draft prospect at the position. While that's not at the pro level, having that much playing time under his belt should help ease his transition to the NFL and make him a good candidate to lead Atlanta's playoff-ready roster right away.
Nix may not have more talent than other quarterbacks in this class, but he does have a handful of tools to work with, and his experience would be good for the Falcons, who just need someone to manage the game.
(Previous Week's selections: G Andrew Norwell, QB Kirk Cousins, EDGE Chop Robinson)
Baltimore Ravens
- Cornerback
- Running Back
- Offensive Guard
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defender
The Ravens continued to show they belong in the conversation about the league's best teams on Sunday. They advanced their record to 6-2 with a 31-24 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. It wasn't Lamar Jackson's best effort. He took four sacks and was held to 157 yards passing, yet the team still put up 31 points and earned a win. The Ravens are going to be a tough out as long as the quarterback stays healthy.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DL Denico Autry, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans already shipped off one impact defender when they traded away Kevin Byard to the Eagles. That could be an indication they would be open to trading another and the Ravens should call about Denico Autry.
The Ravens' pass rush has been good this season, but adding Autry would give them added flexibility. He's a free agent in 2024 and has proven production as a player who could play on the edge or kick inside. He won't likely command the kind of contract that will bring much with the compensatory formula. The Titans should be willing to part with him despite his four sacks this season.
2024 Free Agency: RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have been fine since taking over for J.K. Dobbins. However, the Ravens offense has the potential to really take off if it adds a running back that can take advantage of lining up beside Lamar Jackson. Josh Jacobs led the league in rushing last season, but he's struggled to put up numbers after holding out for much of the preseason. The talent is still there, but Vegas' offensive line and offense as a whole aren't helping him much.
Those struggles might just drive down his price and make him a value signing in the offseason.
2024 NFL Draft: OG Zak Zinter, Michigan
The Ravens have been fine offensively, but they will need to address the guard position in the offseason. John Simpson has not locked down the left guard spot, and Kevin Zeitler is 33 years old.
Zak Zinter could be a solution for at least one of the spots. He has three years of starting experience at right guard for the Wolverines. At 6'6", 320 pounds, he is a mauler in the run game with enough size to be serviceable in pass protection.
(Previous Week's Selections: RB Derrick Henry, WR Mike Evans, DT T'Vondre Sweat)
Buffalo Bills
- Edge Defender
- Wide Receiver
- Safety
- Cornerback
- Interior Defender
The Bills got back on track with a 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. It wasn't a dominant win, but there were positive developments. Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir made a case that receiver isn't as big a need as it has appeared to be at times this season. Regardless, the Bills are now 5-3 and staying in step with the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
The Bills are neck-and-neck with the Miami Dolphins to win the division, but if they want to get back in the tier of Super Bowl contenders, it might take a move at the trade deadline. The offense has the weapons it needs to play at an elite level, but the defense might need some reinforcements.
With Tre'Davious White out for the season, their cornerback depth is a liability. Christian Benford and Dane Jackson did an admirable job against Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but another starting-caliber option could help push this team back to the top. Jaylon Johnson's contract with the Bears expires at the end of the season. His playmaking and aggressive style would be a huge asset for the Bills over the rest of the season.
2024 Free Agency: S Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts
Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have been staples on the Bills defense in the Sean McDermott era, but at least half of the duo might get replaced next season. Hyde is 32 years old and set to become a free agent in the offseason. Taylor Rapp, who has worked as the team's third safety, is playing on a one-year contract.
It would make sense for the Bills to target a younger option who could still have some untapped upside. With that in mind, Julian Blackmon could be on the Bills' radar. The 25-year-old has a bit of an injury history, but he has good ball production on 39 career starts.
2024 NFL Draft: DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
The Bills are going to have to continue to invest in the defensive front. Von Miller will be another year older next season, and they have a total of six defensive linemen who are set to hit free agency in 2024. Brandon Dorlus should be an appealing prospect, because he brings some versatility to the table at 6'3", 290 pounds.
Here's how B/R's Matt Holder sees Dorlus:
"Dorlus has a lot of potential with his strength and athletic ability. He has pop in his hands and can set the edge versus the run and has shown flashes of winning with a rip move as a pass rusher when offensive tackles overset. However, his use of hands is a major work in progress, and he seems like a solid but not good or great player at the next level."
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Casey Hayward, WR Tyler Boyd, WR Emeka Egbuka)
Carolina Panthers
- Wide Receiver
- Guard
- Cornerback
- Tight End
- Safety
In the battle between this year's first and second overall picks, Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers came out on top 15-13, meaning there will be no winless teams this season. Carolina still has plenty of work to do offensively, but getting on the board and avoiding making NFL history is a positive step for a team that was down in the dumps a week ago.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos
Everyone knows that the Panthers need to get Bryce Young some help at wide receiver, and Jeudy has been the subject of trade rumors even before the season began. The wideout has also frequently appeared in B/R's Trade Block column and was included again this week, so I'm not quite sure what the holdup is.
The 24-year-old is also under contract through next season so that would give the team a year and a half to see how he and Young jell together before handing out a contract extension. This just feels like a trade that needs to happen, as it makes a lot of sense for everyone involved.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Chase Young, Washington Commanders
Brian Burns' contract is about to expire, and he's been involved in several trade rumors over the past month or so. Carolina is also scheduled to lose Yetur Gross-Matos in free agency, meaning adding an edge defender will be one of their top offseason priorities.
Young shouldn't cost nearly as much as Burns will and doesn't turn 25 until April. So, the Panthers could address a need and still bring in a young player—no pun intended—to fit with their rebuilding roster.
While the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year had a couple of bad seasons that were marred by injuries, he's been strong in Year 4 with five sacks in his first six games.
2024 NFL Draft: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
With 30-year-old Hayden Hurst currently leading the position group, the Panthers could afford to add a young pass-catching tight end in the draft. Hurst has been the most productive player at the position for the team and only has 14 catches for 116 yards and one touchdown through the first six games.
That's where Sanders steps in, and he could impact the passing game, according to B/R's NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen.
"Ja'Tavion Sanders is the option for teams who want an F/H-back style tight end," Klassen said. "Sanders isn't a useful blocker right now, but his free-flowing movement skills in space are enough to keep teams interested."
(Previous Week's selections: S P.J. Williams, CB L'Jarius Sneed, EDGE Bralen Trice)
Chicago Bears
- Edge
- Wide Receiver
- Left Tackle
- Guard
- Quarterback
The Chicago Bears had a nice one-week run, but Sunday night was a tough reminder of where they're at this season. Chicago is playing for the future and currently owns two top-five picks in the NFL draft, which isn't a bad place to be in for a rebuilding team.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina Panthers
The Panthers reportedly have allowed Marshall to seek a trade, and he was listed as an honorable mention pick in B/R's NFL trade block column this week. Meanwhile, the Bears desperately need help at wide receiver and the 23-year-old is signed through next season, so Chicago could add a young wideout who isn't a risk to bolt in the offseason.
Granted, Marshall hasn't been very productive in Carolina with just 61 catches, 742 yards and one touchdown in two and a half seasons.
But that also means he'll be a lot cheaper than some of the other wideouts on the block, as it shouldn't take much more than a conditional six- or seventh-round pick to bring him to the Windy City. Who knows, maybe he just needs a change of scenery? If the price tag is low, it would be worth the shot.
2024 Free Agency: CB Jeff Okudah, Atlanta Falcons
Jaylon Johnson is an impending free agent, and while the Bears do have this year's second-round pick Tyrique Stevenson to potentially replace Johnson, they'll at least need a second cornerback moving forward. Also, they're in a rebuilding phase where targeting young talent should be a priority.
Okudah fits that description perfectly as a former No. 3 pick overall who doesn't turn 25 years old until February. While his time in Detroit was disappointing, he's been playing better in Atlanta this season with a 47.7 completion percentage allowed when targeted, according to Pro Football Reference.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Chicago missed out on an opportunity to draft a premium talent on the edge last year, and the team's defense is feeling the side effects of that decision. They don't have someone who can consistently put pressure on the quarterback, and their sack leader on the defensive line, Yannick Ngakoue (two), is only on a one-year deal.
The good news is Ryan Poles will have another opportunity to address the position this April. Latu should be on Poles' radar, as the 6'4", 265-pound Bruin has the rare combination of size, athleticism and quickness that most top-tier edge-rushers have. Also, it doesn't hurt that he had 17 career sacks in 20 games heading into this past weekend.
(Previous Week's selections: WR Courtland Sutton, EDGE Montez Sweat, C.B. T.J. Tampa)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Interior Defender
- Tight End
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Offensive Line
- Running Back
Reports of the Cincinnati Bengals' demise may have been greatly exaggerated. The Bengals are now on a three-game winning streak with a road win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. Joe Burrow looked as healthy and as efficient as he has all season. He threw for three touchdowns with no interceptions in the 31-17 win over a team that has been regarded as one of the best in the NFC all season.
The Bengals have recovered from slow starts to the season before and it sure looks like they are going to do it again.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: RB Samaje Perine, Denver Broncos
The Bengals have struggled to replace Samaje Perine after losing him in free agency this offseason. At the same time, Perine's role in Denver hasn't really taken off. Perine has just 26 carries and 23 targets in the passing game on an offense that is 2-5.
Joe Mixon is averaging 3.8 yards per carry, and the Bengals aren't creating splash plays in the run game. Perhaps a reunion with Perine could light a spark.
2024 Free Agency: WR D.J. Chark, Carolina Panthers
The Bengals are going to have important decision to make with their receiving corps in the offseason. Tee Higgins has struggled this season with a rib injury, but he's been one of the best No. 2 receivers in the league. Tyler Boyd is also on the docket to become a free agent.
The Bengals could turn to the draft to find receiver depth, but it feels like they'll have to at least find one free agent who can help. Chark is a discount version of Higgins with his vertical speed and ability to go up and get the ball. After playing for the struggling Panthers, the idea of helping the Bengals contend could be appealing.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
The Bengals are going to have to continue to invest in the defensive front next offseason. D.J. Reader has been instrumental in turning the defense around under Zac Taylor, but he's set to hit free agency and the Bengals' run defense has slipped this season.
Targeting Dontay Corleone in the draft could help the team get younger at the position while also getting an overall upgrade. Here's what B/R's Matt Holder thinks Corleone brings to the table:
"A nose tackle with a thick build at 6'2" and 320 pounds who physically dominated centers in the American Athletic Conference last season. Corleone has impressive strength to lock out offensive linemen and good agility for his size to show color in one gap and make the tackle in the adjacent gap, which helps him make plays when two-gapping.
"He does have a habit of standing up out of his stance, which can cause him issues versus double teams, combo and down blocks. But when his leverage is right, he's hard to block and can collapse the pocket when bull-rushing. The Bearcat hasn't been as dominant this season in the Big 12, but he has held his own and still projects to be a quality pro."
(Previous Week's Selections: DT Leonard Williams, TE Tyler Higbee, CB Kalen King)
Cleveland Browns
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defensive Line
- Edge-Rusher
- Running Back
For the third consecutive week, the Browns had a game go down to the wire. This time, having P.J. Walker at quarterback proved to be too much. He threw a crucial interception in the fourth quarter that gave the Seahawks the ball and set up the game-winning drive in a 24-20 loss. He was also unable to get anything going with under a minute left.
Deshaun Watson's health continues to be the major storyline going forward. A strong return against the Arizona Cardinals would be the spark the Browns need right now.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: QB Jacoby Brissett, Washington Commanders
Jacoby Brissett proved his worth as a backup quarterback with the Browns last season when he posted a 62.0 QBR while throwing 12 touchdowns to six interceptions for 2,608 yards in 11 starts. The Browns were 4-7 when Deshaun Watson made his Browns debut after serving an 11-game suspension. Brissett kept the offense afloat.
Now Watson is dealing with a rotator cuff injury that has put his availability into question since Cleveland's Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Browns initially turned things over to Dorian Thompson-Robinson before bringing in P.J. Walker to do the job. Either way, Brissett is a clear upgrade over those options. The Commanders are all-in on Sam Howell, and Brissett has yet to take a snap for Washington. The Browns should be calling to see if Brissett is available.
2024 Free Agency: WR Cedrick Wilson, Miami
Donovan Peoples-Jones is set to become a free agent in the offseason. At this point, it's hard to argue he's done enough to warrant a second contract, and there are teams that may be willing to pay him more than the Browns based on the success he's had as a former sixth-round pick. Cedrick Wilson has shown some signs of life this season, including a nice 29-yard catch last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it will be time for him to move on in the postseason.
He would be an underrated signing who could help the passing game get better next season, and he could come with a team-friendly contract.
2024 NFL Draft: DT T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
The Browns defense has made huge strides under Jim Schwartz, but some of that has to be attributed to personnel, too. The Browns invested in the defensive line this offseason, and it has paid off. Ogbo Okoronkwo and Za'Darius Smith have helped on the outside, but Dalvin Tomlinson has made a huge difference on the inside.
That kind of impact might be enough to convince the Browns that they should continue looking to improve the interior of the defensive line. T'Vondre Sweat is 6'4", 362 pounds and an immovable object in the middle of the defense. Pairing him with Tomlinson would make the Browns even more dangerous against the run while forcing double-teams on the inside in pass protection.
(Previous Week's Selections: RB D'Ernest Johnson, OT Trent Brown, LB Tommy Eichenberg)
Dallas Cowboys
- Linebacker
- Defensive Tackle
- Strong Safety
- Offensive Line Depth
The Dallas Cowboys clearly made good use of the bye week, as they came out of the gates firing against the Rams on Sunday. The game was pretty much over by halftime, and Dallas now turns its attention to a big matchup in Philadelphia this Sunday.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: DT Andrew Billings, Chicago Bears
The Cowboys traded for Johnathan Hankins last season to be a gap-filler against the run. However, Hankins has struggled to fill that role this year with a run defense grade from Pro Football Focus in the 40s, leaving the defense with a need for a run-stuffing defensive tackle.
Meanwhile, Billings is on a one-year contract for the Bears and was listed on B/R's Trade Block column this week. He's also coming off of a season in which he posted a good PFF run defense grade for the Las Vegas Raiders, and his mark in that department in 2023 is about average.
So, Dallas could strike a deal with Chicago and get an upgrade at one of their few weak spots defensively.
2024 Free Agency: S Chuck Clark, New York Jets
Jayron Kearse is an impending free agent and hasn't been playing well this season, meaning this is likely going to be his last season in Dallas. That will leave the defense with a need at strong safety, but the organization has to be economical in free agency, as they're estimated to be up against the cap in the offseason, per Spotrac.
Clark shouldn't command too much money on the open market seeing as he'll be coming off of a torn ACL and only has an average salary of $5.1 million on his current contract. The seven-year veteran also had plenty of good seasons with the Ravens, splitting his time between free and strong safety, so he could replace what Kearse used to bring to the table.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
Between injuries over the past several years and a contract that expires at season's end, it's looking like Tyron Smith's days with the Cowboys are nearing an end. The team needs to start looking into a succession plan, and Morgan might be the best offensive tackle available when Jerry Jones and company are on the clock.
"Morgan was promising on tape last year before tearing his ACL in the middle of November and has since returned less than 10 months later as an improved player this season," B/R NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn said. "At 6'5" and 325 pounds with good footwork, snap timing and play strength, Morgan plays with excellent balance, control and finishing skills."
(Previous Week's selections: CB Kendall Fuller, RB Trey Benson)
Denver Broncos
- Edge-Rusher
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Quarterback
After starting the season 1-5, the Broncos have rallied to 3-5 with a 24-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. It's the first time they've beaten the Chiefs in 17 tries, and it brings some renewed hope that Sean Payton will be able to turn things around in Denver. The Broncos defense had a hand in forcing five turnovers, while the offense had success running the ball. Russell Wilson was limited to 19 passing attempts but threw three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Running the ball and playing great defense might just be the recipe for the Broncos moving forward.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: TE Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots
The Broncos aren't necessarily in a position to be a buyer at the trade deadline, but they still have to try and build a winner. That means using the rest of the 2023 season to figure out how to make this offense go. Sean Payton has historically had good tight ends who are involved in the passing game. Adam Trautman is not that guy.
Mike Gesicki could be, though. He has not had the impact that was anticipated with the New England Patriots, but he's still the kind of big, athletic target the Broncos don't have right now.
2024 Free Agency: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns
The Broncos might have to hit the reset button on the wide receiver group next season. Marvin Mims will obviously have a bigger role as he goes into his second season, but both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have been the subject of trade speculation for a while. Jeudy's only has his fifth-year option remaining on his contract, and they have an out in Sutton's contract after this season.
Taking a shot on a young receiver like Donovan Peoples-Jones could help them reconstruct the room. He had 839 yards and three touchdowns last season but has been mostly excluded from the gameplan this season.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Caleb Williams, USC
Caleb Williams may have had some rough outings of late and the Trojans might be disappointing as a football team, but this feels like a good time to remind everyone that Patrick Mahomes threw 25 picks across his final two seasons on an average Texas Tech squad.
The point is that all of the tools that have made Caleb Williams a highly touted prospect are still there. If the Broncos find themselves in the top five of the draft, they are going to have to consider what it would take to trade up to get Williams—even in the wake of the Russell Wilson trade.
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Marquez Callaway, Edge Marcus Davenport, Edge Dallas Turner)
Detroit Lions
Check back for the Lions after Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Green Bay Packers
- Offensive Line Depth
- Quarterback
- Center
- Linebacker
- Safety
This is uncharted territory for the Green Bay Packers, but at the midway point of the year, it might be time to start thinking about the future already. Green Bay has now lost four in a row and hasn't scored more than 20 points since Week 2.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: Draft picks
The Packers are 2-5 with wins over the Bears and a 17-point comeback against the Saints after Derek Carr was knocked out of the game. They've also lost to a couple of sub-.500 AFC West teams in the Broncos and Raiders.
The trade deadline is steadily approaching, and while Green Bay could add a player who will make this year's team better, one guy isn't going to make them a playoff contender. Instead, they should look to unload their aging players on expiring contracts to get more draft capital and add youth to the roster.
2024 Free Agency: OT Jonah Williams, Cincinnati Bengals
Speaking of getting younger, David Bakhtiari turns 33 years old next September and has missed more games than he's played over the past three seasons. According to Over The Cap, the Packers would save $21.5 million of 2024 cap space by cutting him in the offseason, so it feels like Bakhtiari's days in Green Bay are numbered.
Meanwhile, Williams will only be 26 in November and has been a quality offensive tackle throughout his career. While he's been playing well on the right side for the Bengals this year, he made it clear he wants to play on the left side after the team traded for Orlando Brown Jr.
The 2019 first-round pick could get what he wants with the Packers, and this might be a perfect fit if Bakhtiari isn't retained.
2024 NFL Draft: DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
The Cheeseheads have several impending free agents at safety this offseason. Also, cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes are only signed through 2024, so expect to see the team's front office explore the defensive backs in this year's draft class.
DeJean could be a perfect fit for Green Bay, as B/R NFL draft scout Cory Giddings thinks the Hawkeye has some position versatility.
"A physically gifted player with good size and straight-line speed," Giddings said. "Shows to have loose hips and fluid movement skills. He has position versatility, but we still need to see where he fits best at the next level."
So, DeJean could play safety next year and—depending on how that goes—potentially take over one of the two corner spots in 2025.
(Previous Week's selections: OT Garett Bolles, QB Ryan Tannehill, S Kamren Kinchens)
Houston Texans
- Edge Defender
- Interior Defensive Lineman
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Safety
For much of the season, it's been easy to feel good about the Houston Texans. That was not the case on Sunday. Coming out of a bye week with a 3-1 record in their past four games, the Texans laid an egg against the Carolina Panthers. C.J. Stroud only had 140 yards in a 15-13 loss that gave Bryce Young and the Panthers their first win of the season.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: EDGE Chase Young, Washington Commanders
The Texans already got aggressive to trade up in the draft and land Will Anderson Jr. They could look to double down at the trade deadline and give up a draft pick or two to land Chase Young. The former No. 2 overall pick has had injuries issues and underwhelming play at times, but he's finally looking healthy and able to play at a high level. He's on pace to set a new career-high for sacks.
However, the Commanders have already put a lot of money into Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne with Montez Sweat's contract also expiring. If they are willing to trade Young, the Texans should be in the market. He would pair perfectly with Anderson.
2024 Free Agency: DT Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins
DeMeco Ryans knows how important a dominant defensive line can be. His defenses in San Francisco had the advantage of Nick Bosa along with Arik Armstead on the inside. The Texans have their edge-rusher in Anderson, but they don't have a defensive tackle that teams have to gameplan for. That would change if they could lure Christian Wilkins out of Miami.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Kris Jenkins Jr., Michigan
Even if the Texans go to free agency to find a defensive tackle, it will still be a position of need. The depth isn't where it needs to be for a team that should have its eye on winning the AFC South next season. Kris Jenkins Jr. is a 6'3", 305-pound prospect who doesn't jump off the page with his stats but will likely become a bigger name when athletic testing comes around. He has an explosive first step and could develop into a disruptive force.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Bryce Callahan, S Antoine Winfield Jr., WR Keon Coleman)
Indianapolis Colts
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Edge Defender
- Tight End
- Wide Receiver
A few things continued to be true for the Colts on Sunday. They are at least a decent offensive team under Shane Steichen, and the defense has a lot of work to do. The Colts continued their streak of scoring at least 20 points in every game this season. Unfortunately, the defense continued to look like Swiss cheese, giving up over 500 yards in a 38-27 loss.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos
The Colts don't figure to be buyers at the trade deadline. With Anthony Richardson sidelined for the season and Shane Steichen inheriting a roster that needed plenty of work, they aren't likely to give up draft capital to make their team better right now. However, if there's an opportunity to find a long-term solution on a team that might be even more incentivized to sell, then that's worth exploring.
That would be the exact situation if the Colts made the Broncos an offer for Jerry Jeudy. The former first-round pick hasn't lived up to his billing yet, but he could be a nice secondary receiver with Josh Downs and Michael Pittman Jr.
2024 Free Agency: OG Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins
If the Colts want Richardson to work out as the long-term quarterback, they have to make sure that he's protected. Richardson has struggled to stay healthy in his debut season. Part of that is because his style is always going to leave him vulnerable to hits, but another part is that Indianapolis' offensive line needs work.
Robert Hunt has transformed himself into the kind of player who will be highly sought after if the Dolphins let him hit the market. He's improved every season and has kept Tua Tagovailoa clean all season. He could do the same for Richardson.
2024 NFL Draft: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
The Colts could use an edge-rusher who will be the flag-bearer for the defensive line. Kwity Paye still has potential, Samson Ebukam has made his presence felt and DeForest Buckner is obviously a great interior pass-rusher. But they still don't have that terrifying pass-rusher off the edge that forces teams to change their gameplan.
This year's draft class has a lot of intrigue when it comes to edge defenders. Jared Verse came into the season as the top prospect, but Turner, and others, are making a case. The 6'4", 242-pounder is a terror of the edge and is putting up top-tier production in the SEC this year.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Donte Jackson, S Taylor Rapp, WR Malik Nabers)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Interior Offensive Line
- Safety
- Interior Defensive Line
- Edge Defender
- Cornerback
The Jaguars continue to look like they are knocking on the door of the top tier in the AFC. It wasn't perfect, but the Jaguars did all they needed to get a 20-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Zay Jones, Walker Little, Andre Cisco and Tyson Campbell were all out. They should get those players back soon and have a bye week to get healthy. They might need it. Travis Etienne Jr. left late in the game with an ankle injury and didn't return.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: EDGE Carl Lawson, New York Jets
The Jaguars aren't a team that should just have their sights set on winning the AFC South. They already have the roster for that. This is a team that should be looking to pull off some upsets in the playoffs and break through to the next tier of the conference. That's going to take some reinforcements, though. The Jags are not in the upper echelon of pass-rushing teams in the league. Making a move for a pass-rusher like Carl Lawson, who isn't playing much for the Jets, could be the boost they need.
2024 Free Agency: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tennessee Titans
The Jaguars have the foundation on offense to become one of the best units in the league. If they continue to supply Trevor Lawrence with good coaching and weapons, they will progress. Many of the personnel needs on this roster exist on defense. Specifically, the depth at cornerback needs to be better going into next year. Sean Murphy-Bunting has been excellent for the Titans this season after signing a one-year contract. The Jags would do well to steal him from their divisional counterpart.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
The Jaguars pass-rush needs to get better, but there are some interesting pieces in place. Travon Walker's progression will be interesting to watch, and Josh Allen has been productive if they can re-sign him.
Adding a disruptive defensive tackle like Michael Hall Jr. would give them another athletic interior presence. Hall is a bit of an outlier at 6'2", 280 pounds, but his athletic testing should open some eyes, and it's hard to deny the quickness and production when you watch his film.
(Previous Week's Selections: LB/S Jeremy Chinn, OG Robert Hunt, Edge Bralen Trice)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Interior Defender
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Edge Defender
- Safety
Patrick Mahomes will go down as an all-time great, but he didn't channel his inner Michael Jordan while playing through flu-like symptoms against the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs had five turnovers en route to a 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos. Mahomes threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, accounting for three of them. In the grand scheme, it's one of those games the Chiefs should probably just shrug off and chalk up to a bad day at the office. Unless this loss snowballs, this was just a sloppy performance.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears
The Chiefs already traded for Mecole Hardman, but it would make sense if they are still scouring the trade market for pass-catching options. Rashee Rice has shown some potential, but the Chiefs' young group of players have yet to emerge as consistent week-to-week weapons.
Adding another veteran like Darnell Mooney would help the Chiefs be more consistent. He's struggled to produce in the Bears offense this season, but he already has a 1,000-yard season on his resume. Andy Reid would find ways to take advantage of his deep speed.
2024 Free Agency: RB Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders
Running back isn't a dire need for the Chiefs. However, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon are both set to hit free agency. The Chiefs could use a complementary back to pair with Isiah Pacheco, and the running back market has become so depressed that a useful back like Gibson should be available at a team-friendly price. Reid's offense could get creative with the former college receiver.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
The Chiefs initially signed Jawaan Taylor with the intention of moving him from right to left tackle. Then the Bucs happened to release left tackle Donovan Smith, and the Chiefs decided to keep Taylor where he was comfortable and sign the veteran to protect the blindside.
Half a season in, and it's clear that experiment shouldn't be renewed for next season. Smith has struggled, and the Chiefs have to believe Taylor can swap sides based on how much they paid him. They should consider biting the bullet and using an early draft pick on a tackle to fill the other spot, though. Amarius Mims has been out of the lineup in Georgia with an ankle sprain, but he's an option. Here's what B/R scout Brandon Thorn thinks of the big man.
"Mims is still recovering from tightrope surgery on his ankle and has started taking reps on a limited basis in practice as recently as this week. Before suffering the injury in Week 3, he had accumulated a total of four career starts. At 6'7" 340 pounds, the former 5-star recruit is an easy mover with prototypical size and length. He has a good natural feel in his pass sets to reach landmarks against speed off the edge with the power and strength to physically overwhelm opponents.
"As expected, the finer aspects of the position such as footwork, aiming points and timing in the run game are a work in progress with overall raw use of hands that lead to falling off of blocks easily. Mims has first-round caliber physical tools and athletic ability, but will need time on task to iron out the wrinkles of his game and prove that he can stay on the field consistently."
(Previous Week's Selections: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, OT Trent Brown, TE Ja'Tavion Sanders)
Las Vegas Raiders
Check back for the Raiders after Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.
Los Angeles Chargers
- Interior Defender
- Linebacker
- Right Tackle
- Edge Defender
- Wide Receiver
Had the Chargers lost to the 2-6 Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, it might have been a season-ending morale-killer. Instead, the Chargers rallied and put together their best performance of the season and got their record to 3-4. There's still plenty of work to do, but they got some much-needed momentum on Sunday and are still a threat to make the playoffs at the halfway point of the season if they can string together some wins.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
The Chargers have more problems on defense than offense, but it's the offense side that could be just one move away from being really dangerous over the back half of the season. Justin Herbert and Co. were dealt a big blow when Mike Williams went down for the year with a torn ACL. It's pretty clear that Quentin Johnston isn't ready to take over that role, and Joshua Palmer is best as a third option.
The Chargers could swing for the fences at the deadline by making a deal to bring in Tee Higgins. He would be more than just a one-year solution. He would be the No. 1 wide receiver of the future while pairing with Keenan Allen to form a dynamic duo now.
2024 Free Agency: DT Grover Stewart, Indianapolis Colts
The Chargers have a good trio of edge-rushers in Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu. Finding an interior defender who can provide some pass-rush presence while upgrading the run defense would be the piece that brings it all together.
Grover Stewart matches that description and is set to be a free agent in 2024. Unfortunately, he was just handed a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, but that could only serve to drive his price down next offseason. If Stewart is in the market for a one-year, prove-it deal he would be an ideal target for the Bolts.
2024 NFL Draft: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
Gerald Everett is in the final year of his contract, and the Chargers don't really have a long-term replacement on the roster right now. The team could look at that as an opportunity make an upgrade at the position. Ja'Tavion Sanders is a true vertical threat who can cause mismatches in the passing game. After watching what the Chiefs have done with Travis Kelce, it's about time the Chargers look to find their own game-changing tight end.
(Previous Week's Selections: C Nick Harris, CB Kendall Fuller, LB Barrett Carter)
Los Angeles Rams
- Cornerback
- Left Tackle
- Safety
- Edge-Rusher
- Guard
The Los Angeles Rams' season is quickly sliding away from them, as Sunday's 23-point loss to the Cowboys pushes Los Angeles two games below .500. They don't have a quality win outside of Week 1 against Seattle, so some changes could be coming for the Rams ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos
This could be a 'two birds, one stone' type of deal for the Rams. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson has been playing poorly and is about to have his contract expire at the end of the season.
Meanwhile, Bolles has been a good player for the majority of his career, including this year, and is signed through 2024. Also, the Broncos are expected to hold a fire sale during the trade deadline, as they've already sent a few players elsewhere and are rumored to be exploring more deals.
So, Los Angeles could solve an immediate and offseason need with one transaction, and they've never been shy about giving up draft picks for proven players in the past.
2024 Free Agency: CB Kendall Fuller, Washington Commanders
Ahkello Witherspoon is the Rams' current top corner and no one else at the position has particularly stood out so far this season. Finding a play-making cornerback will be one of their biggest needs this March and Fuller projects as one of the top options on the open market.
Through Week 7 of 2023, the Commander has racked up 10 interceptions and 46 pass breakups over the past four seasons. That level of ball skills is something Los Angeles' secondary is currently missing.
2024 NFL Draft: S Kamren Kinchens, Miami
Staying within the Rams' defensive backfield, Jordan Fuller has been one of the team's best defenders over the past few years. However, his contract expires at the end of the season, and that will leave the front office with another hole to fill in on the third level of the team's defense.
Meanwhile, Kinchens is currently the top safety on B/R's NFL draft big board and had eight picks and nine passes defended over his past 17 games heading into this weekend. That's due in large part to the Hurricane's athletic ability, which has caught the eye of B/R's draft scout Cory Giddings.
"Athletic safety with good movement skills," Giddings said. "Shows fluidity and coverage, with quick feet and ability to drive on the ball. A physical defender who plays with a high motor and quickly closes ground on the ball carrier.
"Does a good job keeping leverage and fighting through blocks. Runs through ball carrier on tackles, while taking poor angles and falling off some at times."
(Previous Week's selections: CB Jaylon Johnson, OT Tyron Smith, OT Kingsley Suamataia)
Miami Dolphins
- Cornerback
- Right Tackle
- Edge-Rusher
- Left Guard
- Tight End
The Dolphins bounced back from their loss to the Eagles last week with a 31-17 win over the New England Patriots. The good news was that the offense got back to being a menace to opposing defenses, and Jalen Ramsey made his Dolphins debut. The bad news is that the offensive line continued to struggle with injuries. Kendall Lamm left the game with a hamstring, at one point leaving the Dolphins with a complete makeshift offensive line. Lamm eventually returned, but injuries on the offensive line could be an issue moving forward.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OL Kelvin Beachum, Arizona Cardinals
The Dolphins have gone from having a terrible offensive line to a passable one over the past two seasons. However, their depth is being tested now. Terron Armstead and Isaiah Wynn have gone to injured reserve, while Connor Williams has been banged up.
Kelvin Beachum has experience at tackle with the frame of a guard. The 34-year-old has been a starter for the Steelers, Jaguars, Jets and Cardinals over the past 11 seasons but has become a reserve player for the Cardinals. At his age, the Cards aren't likely to get a compensatory pick, so it would make sense that they would deal him for a Day 3 pick.
2024 Free Agency: OG Ezra Cleveland, Minnesota Vikings
Every year, there seems to be an offensive or defensive lineman who comes out of nowhere to get a much more lucrative contract than you'd expect. This offseason, that lineman might be Ezra Cleveland.
The 2020 second-round pick didn't live up to early hype as a tackle, but he's become an above-average starting guard. He has given up only one sack this season while earning a 73.8 grade from PFF.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
Jalen Ramsey's progress after suffering a meniscus injury that could have been a season-ender is encouraging. His absence has exposed the lack of depth the Dolphins have at cornerback, though.
Caelen Carson has his faults as a prospect but he would be a worthwhile addition as someone with some versatility. Here's B/R scout Cory Giddings' breakdown on Carson:
"Average-size cornerback with versatility to play out of the slot. Competitor with short memory and competes on every rep. Shows smarts in route recognition and ability to play with leverage. Mirrors well in press and shows ability to sink hips to match receivers. Fast tempo in backpedal and lack of burst out of breaks allows multiple catches on him when in off coverage. Hip tightness and lack of top-end speed causes him to struggle downfield. Willing tackler who shows inconsistency tackling but is physical taking on blocks and quickly disengaging. Depth guy."
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Jaylon Johnson, TE Hunter Henry, DT Leonard Taylor)
Minnesota Vikings
- Interior Pass Rush
- Cornerback
- Running Back
- Wide Receiver
- Edge
I can't help but feel bad for Minnesota Vikings fans. What should have been a celebratory win against a hated division rival turned into a depressing afternoon when Kirk Cousins went down with what is expected to be a torn Achilles. So, while Minnesota is back to .500, it now has a big question mark at quarterback.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: QB Carson Wentz
Rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall is the only quarterback on the active roster, and veteran Sean Mannion is on the practice squad as the Vikings' other options under center. Wentz doesn't have a good reputation, but he probably gives them the best chance to win right now and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Another option to look out for would be trading for Ryan Tannehill. However, Tannehill missed Sunday's game with an injury of his own.
2024 Free Agency: DT Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens
The Vikings have a collection of defensive tackles who are good run defenders but struggle to put pressure on the quarterback. Harrison Philips leads the team's position group with 1.5 sacks this season, while every other interior defender had zero heading into this weekend.
It will be difficult to fill that need immediately, but they should be able to find help in free agency this offseason. Madubuike has been a consistent rusher on the inside with 14 career sacks in three-and-a-half years, including 11 since becoming a full-time starter last season.
The Raven is putting together a monster year with 5.5 sacks through Week 7, which already ties his career high.
2024 NFL Draft: G Zak Zinter, Michigan
Ezra Cleveland is set to become a free agent, and if he ends up walking in the offseason, that will leave Minnesota with a massive hole to fill at guard. Zinter should be on the Vikings' radar, as the Wolverine currently has a Day 2 grade from B/R NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn.
"Zinter is a three-year starter at right guard with impressive accolades as a consensus All-American in 2022 and key starter on back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line at Michigan," Thorn said. "He has ideal size at 6'6" and 320 pounds with solid athletic ability and a physical, tone-setting demeanor.
"Zinter has extensive experience operating in a multiple run scheme and brings most of his value there."
(Previous Week's selections: Edge Jonathan Garvin, Edge Josh Uche, DL Leonard Taylor III)
New England Patriots
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Quarterback
- Edge-Rusher
- Cornerback
Week 8 was a rough one for a New England Patriots team that has already had plenty of bad weeks. Not only did they lose by two scores to an AFC East rival, but they could have some bad injury news coming down the pike. DeVante Parker (head), linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring) and Kendrick Bourne (knee) all left the game with injuries and did not return.
That, combined with an offensive line that has injury issues as well, is not welcome news for a team that is now 2-6.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OT Yosh Nijman, Green Bay Packers
The Patriots' record and situation suggest they'll be sellers at the deadline. However, their need for a tackle could supersede that. Injuries to Trent Brown, Vederian Lowe, Calvin Anderson, Riley Reiff and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. have left the Patriots with the option of moving Mike Onwenu out to right tackle and rookie Sidy Sow slotting in at guard.
It would make sense for the Patriots to at least look at adding another tackle, and Yosh Nijman would be an interesting option. He's on track to be a free agent in 2024, but he isn't getting the chance to earn a payday because he has played sparingly after starting 13 games last season.
2024 Free Agency: EDGE Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Patriots have a lot of issues, but a docile pass rush is one of them. The Patriots entered Week 8 with just 13 sacks on the season. Only four teams in the league had fewer.
Josh Uche is one of their most talented pass-rushers, but his contract expires after this season. Regardless of whether they're able to retain him, they should be looking at the free-agent class to find some help.
If the Jaguars aren't able to bring back Josh Allen, he should be high on the Patriots' free-agent big board. He has seven of the Jaguars' 13 sacks.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Maybe Mac Jones is the quarterback of the future in New England. Maybe he isn't. Either way, the Patriots have to improve the receiving corps around him to have a threatening passing attack.
Troy Franklin continues to be one of the best deep threats in college football. At 6'3" and 187 pounds, he's a long receiver with good downfield speed and a penchant for explosive plays.
In other words, he's unlike anyone whom the Patriots have at the position right now.
(Previous Week's Selections: WR Bryan Edwards, WR Josh Reynolds, Edge Princely Umanmielen)
New Orleans Saints
- Guard
- Left Tackle
- Cornerback
- Quarterback
- Defensive Tackle
The New Orleans Saints got a much-needed win, which combined with the Falcons' loss, pulls them into a tie for first place in the NFC South. Perhaps most importantly, New Orleans' offense finally looked explosive as it logged over 500 total yards and scored more than 20 points for just the third time this season.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
New Orleans could use another cornerback to play on the other side of Marshon Lattimore. Johnson would be an upgrade over Paulson Adebo and Alonte Taylor.
Chicago is expected to be a seller at the deadline, and Johnson was listed on B/R's trade block big board this week. He only has a $3.6 million cap hit for this season, which is good for the cash-strapped Saints.
2024 Free Agency: LB Drue Tranquill, Kansas City Chiefs
With Zach Baun's contract about to expire and Demario Davis in his mid-30s, the Saints should explore the linebacker market in free agency. Tranquill won't be the best player available on the open market, but the front office will have limited cap space to work with, so they need to bargain hunt.
Tranquill is a quality player who shouldn't command too much money in free agency but can still fill in for Baun and eventually replace Davis.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Patrick Paul, Houston
Now that James Hurst and Andrus Peat are ahead of him on the depth chart, it's safe to say that the Trevor Penning experiment isn't working out. New Orleans needs a left tackle and will likely target one in the draft.
Paul could easily be just what they're looking for, as B/R's NFL draft scout Brandon Thorn has been impressed with the Cougar's pass protection.
"At 6'7" and 315 pounds with the length to match, Paul is a difficult obstacle to work around in pass protection who mixes in a variety of pass sets and independent hands to keep rushers on their toes," Thorn said. "He does a nice job establishing first meaningful contact on rushers, keeping them at his fingertips, and he can anchor down quickly if defenders are able to work inside of his frame."
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Bryce Callahan, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, OL Christian Mahogany)
New York Giants
- Offensive Tackle
- Interior Offensive Line
- Cornerback
- Edge
- Quarterback
The best way I can describe the New York Giants' Week 8 performance is that bad teams find a way to lose. Obviously, weather conditions and playing with a third-string quarterback for the majority of the game played a factor, but it's hard to win games with a net of negative-nine yards when throwing the ball.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: Draft picks
At 2-6 with the trade deadline coming up, the Giants should consider offloading a few of their players on expiring contracts like Saquon Barkley and Leonard Williams to acquire draft capital and get younger. Currently, they only have six picks and a lot of needs that adding one player right now won't solve.
2024 Free Agency: OL Ezra Cleveland, Minnesota Vikings
It's no secret that New York's offensive line needs some work. The position group will likely be one of their top priorities this offseason, and Cleveland could be a good fit in the Big Apple given his age and potential positional versatility.
The Boise State product doesn't turn 26 years old until May and was originally drafted as an offensive tackle after holding down the blind side for three seasons with the Broncos. He switched to guard in the pros and has experience playing on the left and right sides, giving the Giants options at where to put him.
Also, Cleveland had only allowed one sack through the first seven weeks of the season, per Pro Football Focus, which should undoubtedly pique the G-Men's interests given how this season has unfolded.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
While New York just spent a first-round pick on Deonte Banks last April, it could afford to invest even more at the position during this year's draft, especially since Adoree' Jackson is an impending free agent. That could make Khyree Jackson, who currently has a second-round grade on B/R's big board, a great target for the club.
"Excellent length and size for the cornerback position," B/R NFL draft scout Cory Giddings said of the 6'3" and 195-pound Duck. "Shows to have fluid hips to open and swivel but may have some lateral tightness in press. Can be handsy at times and out of control. Very good ball skills downfield to locate and high point."
(Previous Week's selections: CB Greedy Williams, EDGE Marcus Davenport, iOL Christian Mahogany)
New York Jets
- Quarterback
- Offensive Tackle
- Safety
- Wide Receiver
- Interior Defender
The New York Jets averaged just 4.0 yards per play, went 2-of-15 on third down and lost the turnover battle 2-0. Despite those numbers, they came away with a 13-10 win in overtime against the New York Giants. The defense deserves the credit for this one. They allowed Tyrod Taylor and third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito to complete just six passes for seven yards.
The Jets continue to piece together a respectable record, but it's hard to say this style is sustainable.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Detroit Lions
The Jets have been in dire need of offensive linemen all season. and that hasn't changed with injuries to Joe Tippmann and Alijah Vera-Tucker. Acquiring offensive linemen this time of year isn't easy, but the Detroit Lions might be willing to part with Halapoulivaati Vaitai at the deadline.
Big V has experience playing both guard and tackle, but he played himself out of the Lions starting five. It's a long shot based on how competitive the Lions have been, but Jets general manager Joe Douglas has a connection with Vaitai going back to their days with the Eagles.
2024 Free Agency: WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears
Wide receiver looked like it would be a strength for the Jets at the beginning of the season. They've been a perfect example of how quickly depth on paper can deteriorate. Corey Davis retired, Randall Cobb has not been productive, and they ended up trading Mecole Hardman back to Kansas City.
The Jets need options outside of Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard next season. Darnell Mooney had a 1,000-yard season in 2021, but he seems to have fallen out of favor with the current regime in Chicago. The Jets could use his speed and ability to stretch the field to open up things for Wilson and Lazard.
2024 NFL Draft: OT JC Latham, Alabama
At this point, the Jets need tackles. It doesn't matter if they play on the right or left side.
JC Latham might not protect the blind side at Alabama, but he's a strong pass-blocker with the power to displace defenders in the run game. At 6'6" and 360 pounds, he might be a bit too reminiscent of Mekhi Becton, but he could be everything Becton was supposed to be when the Jets drafted him out of Louisville.
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Casey Hayward, OT Jonah Williams, DT Nazir Stackhouse)
Philadelphia Eagles
- Cornerback Depth
- Linebacker
- Wide Receiver Depth
- Guard Depth
Yesterday's win was a lot closer than most people expected, but the Philadelphia Eagles are 7-1 heading into November. Philadelphia did have a rare failed quarterback sneak attempt, but it's still rolling into next week's big matchup with Dallas.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: No one
The Eagles recently addressed their needs at wide receiver and safety by signing Julio Jones and trading for Kevin Byard, so they really don't need to add anyone else ahead of tomorrow's trade deadline.
2024 Free Agency: iOL Jon Feliciano, San Francisco 49ers
The expectation in Philadelphai is that Jason Kelce is going to retire when his contract expires at the end of the season, and either Landon Dickerson or Cam Jurgens will take over at center. Then, this year's third-round pick Tyler Steen can step in at guard. That's a good plan, though it will leave the team with a need for depth on the interior of its offensive line.
Feliciano could be a perfect candidate to fill that role since he's a veteran who has experience playing both guard spots and center. Also, it would be nice to have someone one the bench with a lot of NFL experience seeing as Steen will only be in his second season and first as a starter next year.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
While we're on the topic of the Eagles replacing older offensive linemen, it might be smart for Howie Roseman to start putting together a succession plan for 33-year-old Lane Johnson. Fuaga has exclusively played right tackle in college and currently has a third-round grade on B/R's big board, making him a decent option to replace Johnson down the line.
"Fuaga is a massive right tackle (6'6" and 334) for the Beavers with 20 career starts," Thorn said. "He has commanding grip strength once latched onto defenders with light, independent hands in pass pro that he uses to keep rushers guessing and disrupt their timing.
"The most impressive aspect of his game is the patience and posture that he plays with, keeping his head out of blocks and in position to smoothly redirect against quick counters, stutters and hesitations from rushers. That level of patience and body control maximizes his size to create a legitimate obstacle for defenders to work around with the play strength to anchor against power down the middle.
"He is also an efficient zone run-blocker with the jolt in his hands to rock back defenders on contact.
"There were some issues dealing with UCLA star pass-rusher Laiatu Latu in pass-protection on the few reps they matched up on, exposing the expected average to below-average quickness and range on an island with a player at Fuaga's size, but he has the makings of a potential starter at the next level given the tools and skill-set he has shown thus far in his career."
(Previous Week's selections: LB Lavonte David, CB Khyree Jackson)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Wide Receiver
- Quarterback
- Interior Defender
Another week is in the books, and the Steelers offense continues to be a source of tension. Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris combined for 32 yards on 13 carries. Kenny Pickett posted a QBR of 39.8 before leaving the game with an injury. Mitch Trubisky was no better, posting a 28.4 which included two interceptions.
The Steelers will have to shake off the loss pretty quickly. They'll be playing the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, Tennessee Titans
Any team looking for short-term help at the trade deadline should be perusing the Titans roster. After they traded Kevin Byard to the Eagles, it seems like they're open to selling for draft picks at this juncture. The Steelers' linebacker corps could use some help, as they are giving up 4.7 yards per carry.
Azeez Al-Shaair came to the Titans on a one-year deal this season and has played reasonably well. He would be an upgrade for the Steelers, and it wouldn't likely cost too much.
2024 Free Agency: CB Adoree' Jackson, New York Giants
The Steelers have been filling in the cornerback position with veteran free agents to mixed results for a while now. This year, Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson have struggled to make a positive impact. That might mean the Steelers are once again looking to free agency to bolster the position in the spring.
Adoree' Jackson could be a good buy-low candidate. Through six games, he was giving up a passer rating of 111.7, but he has a history of much better play. If the Steelers believe they can put him in a good position to succeed, he would be worth a prove-it deal in March.
2024 NFL Draft: OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
The Steelers have their left tackle of the future in Broderick Jones. It's a worthwhile idea for them to grab the bookend in the 2024 draft.
Tyler Guyton should be on their radar. The 6'7", 328-pound tackle is athletic enough that TCU used him as an H-back, and he even caught a six-yard touchdown pass for the Frogs in 2021.
He's now a full-time right tackle for the Sooners these days, and he has yet to give up a sack this season, per PFF. Chukwuma Okorafor has had plenty of opportunities to show he can be the Steelers' right tackle of the future. It's time to move on.
(Previous Week's Selections: S Harrison Smith, LB Devin White, WR Malachi Corley)
San Francisco 49ers
- Guard
- Right Tackle
- Center
- Depth/Injuries
After drubbing the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football a few weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers have been bitten by the injury bug and now have dropped three games in a row. They've gone from undoubtedly one of the best teams in the league to second place in the NFC West. The bye week couldn't have come soon enough in San Francisco.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OL La'el Collins
For the second week in a row, I'm calling for the 49ers to bring in Collins to help with their offensive line issues. They should at least trade for someone, especially if Trent Williams is going to be out any longer.
2024 Free Agency: WR/RB Ty Montgomery, New England Patriots
Free agency probably won't be exciting for the Niners, as Spotrac already projects them to be more than $11 million over the cap in 2024.
Their third and fourth receivers, Jauan Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud, are impending free agents. Jennings is a restricted free agent, but the team could still lose him in March.
Without much money to play with and a need for a wide receiver, Montgomery could be a good candidate to sign with the 49ers. He hasn't been productive over the last few years, but Kyle Shanahan could be the perfect play-caller for the running back/wide receiver hybrid, as Shanahan has become known for involving wideouts in the rushing attack.
2024 NFL Draft: DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
Backup defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens are about to become free agents, and starter Arik Armstead is only signed through 2024. Javon Hargrave is also already in his 30s, so it might make sense for the Niners to invest in a project on the interior of the defensive line.
Jenkins fits that description well. He was one of the top athletes in college football on Bruce Feldman's preseason list, and his athleticism flashes on tape. His strength is apparent at the point of attack, as he's able to stand up offensive linemen at the line of scrimmage when playing the run.
With that being said, Jenkins Jr. does need to develop a pass-rush move or two that he can consistently win with in the NFL. But that's something Hargrave can help with by serving as the Michigan product's mentor.
(Previous Week's Selections: OL La'el Collins, TE Marcedes Lewis, OG Cooper Beebe)
Seattle Seahawks
- Interior Offensive Line
- Safety
- Nickelback
- Offensive Tackle
- Edge
With the 49ers' loss and the Seattle Seahawks' win in Week 8, Seattle now leads the division at the halfway point of the season. Outside of a loss in the season opener and a four-point defeat in Cincinnati, Seattle has somewhat quietly been a solid team that is a legitimate playoff contender once again.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: No one
I was going to put Frank Clark or another edge-rusher in this spot now that it's looking like Uchenna Nwosu will be out for the rest of the season, but John Schneider beat me to it. That was the Seahawks' biggest need, and they don't have many glaring holes on their roster that would warrant a last-minute trade or that a current free agent would fix.
2024 Free Agency: G Jonah Jackson, Detroit Lions
Guard is one of Seattle's biggest current weaknesses. Damien Lewis, Phil Haynes and Anthony Bradford have all received a significant amount of playing time but have been average at best. That need is only going to intensify this offseason when Lewis' and Haynes' contracts expire.
Jackson has been a good player over the last few years for the Detroit Lions. Offensive line guru Duke Manyweather posted on X last month that the four-year veteran is closing in on being a top-five guard in the league. He also doesn't turn 27 until February, adding some youth to the Seahawks offensive line.
2024 NFL Draft: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
Drew Lock is set to be a free agent in March, and it's no secret that 33-year-old Geno Smith isn't the quarterback of the future in Seattle. Van Dyke is a bit of a project, making him a good candidate to sit behind Smith for a year. Also, B/R's NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen is high on the Hurricane, currently slating has him as the No. 3 quarterback on B/R's big board.
"Tyler Van Dyke is the riser to watch in this class," Klassen explained. "After an uneven 2022 offseason in a bad offense, Van Dyke has rebounded with a strong 2023 season. Van Dyke is the gunslinger type; a passer who wants to win by being tough in the pocket and launching the ball into tight windows down the field.
"He puts the ball in harm's way at times because of that. However, Van Dyke's pocket presence is some of the best you'll find in this class and his arm talent really pops. In a wide-open race for QB3, Van Dyke has a shot. "
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Bryce Callahan, TE Mike Gesicki, LB Barrett Carter)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Center
- Guard
- Tight End
- Defensive Tackle
- Quarterback
Thursday night was a tough loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but playing in the NFC South keeps their playoff hopes alive. That being said, they do need to turn things around quickly to have a shot at winning the division crown.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: OG Oday Aboushi
The Buccaneers need help at all three interior offensive line positions, as Robert Hainsey, Matt Feiler and Cody Mauch haven't been playing well this season. Mauch has especially struggled, making the switch from FCS tackle to NFL guard, so it would behoove the organization to bring in a veteran as an insurance policy.
Aboushi has nine years of experience and has played both guard spots in the past. He was a solid player last season, earning respectable grades from Pro Football Focus, and could take over for the team's playoff push if Mauch or Feiler don't turn things around.
2024 Free Agency: LB Josey Jewell, Denver Broncos
With Lavonte David and Devin White's contracts about to expire, Tampa Bay may be looking for at least one new linebacker this offseason. Meanwhile, Alex Singleton is under contract for a few more years, and the Broncos just drafted Drew Sanders with a third-round pick in April, so Jewell might be on his way out of Denver.
When healthy, Jewell has been productive in the past. He racked up 113 total tackles over 16 games in 2020 and had a career-high 128 tackles in 13 outings last season.
While he won't be the top linebacker on the market, the six-year pro would be a solid starter and replacement for David or White.
2024 NFL Draft: CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
The Bucs could use more talent at cornerback, and Burke is currently the second-best player at the position on the B/R NFL Scouting Department's big board. B/R's defensive backs scout Cory Giddings is high on the Ohio State product, giving him a late-first- to early-second-round grade at the point in the process.
"A prospect with good length and overall size," Giddings said of Burke. "He plays with very good burst and top-end speed to carry receivers deep. He also has the ball skills to read and react to the ball in the air."
(Previous Week's Selections: DT Leonard Williams, TE Noah Fant, QB Michael Penix Jr.)
Tennessee Titans
- Offensive Tackle
- Edge-Rusher
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Safety
The Will Levis era just might be underway in Nashville. Levis made his NFL debut and looked more than ready to take the reins with four touchdowns and multiple big throws in a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Titans traded away Kevin Byard, but they clearly aren't simply throwing in the towel.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: WR Bryan Edwards
The Titans made it clear they are in rebuild mode when they traded away safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles. They don't have the weapons to compete right now, and the rest of this season should be spent evaluating which players will be part of the plan moving forward. In that spirit, if they are going to add a free agent it should be someone who is young enough to have a future with the team. Bryan Edwards is still 25 years old and has 779 yards in three season.
2024 Free Agency: S Xavier McKinney, New York Giants
From a financial and roster-building standpoint, it made sense to trade away Kevin Byard. The safety is 30 years old, and the Titans might be a few years from really being a contender. The team's timeline and his prime were no longer in line.
The same can't be said for Xavier McKinney. The 24-year-old has been a bit inconsistent, but he's a versatile defensive back who still has time to bloom into an even better player when he gets his second contract. The Titans could find another staple in the secondary for years to come by signing McKinney.
2024 NFL Draft: WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State
The Titans are still in search of weapons for whoever is going to take over at quarterback next season. DeAndre Hopkins will be 32 next season in the final year of his contract. Treylon Burks may or may not pan out, but that shouldn't keep them from targeting wide receivers early. Johnny Wilson is one of the most unique receivers in the draft class. Here's B/R scout Derrik Klassen on what makes Wilson stand out:
"You just don't see WRs of Johnny Wilson's stature. Wilson is all of 6'7" and 237 pounds. What makes Wilson so enticing is that he doesn't move like the tree he is. Wilson has enough speed for a guy his size and is a real agile mover when working in and out of routes. Wilson's primary issue is consistency as a catcher. Wilson does have some highlight catches on his film, but for every one of those, you get a bizarre drop on a routine throw."
(Previous Week's Selections: CB Amani Oruwariye, T/G Jermaine Eluemunor, TE Brock Bowers)
Washington Commanders
- Linebacker
- Quarterback
- Tight End
- Cornerback
- Left Guard
For the second time this season, the Washington Commanders managed to play the NFC-leading Eagles tough. However, for the second time this season, Washington came up one possession short of a win. It's time to take a long look in the mirror and realize what this team is really playing for in 2023.
Biggest Weaknesses:
Add Now: Draft picks
After starting the season 2-0, the Commanders have lost five out of their past six games and now are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline. Parting with one of their coveted edge-rushers to add draft picks and build for the future would be their best move right now.
2024 Free Agency: CB Jeff Okudah, Atlanta Falcons
Kendall Fuller is an impending free agent, and this year's first-round pick, Emmanuel Forbes, needs more time to develop after struggling to be begin his career and eventually getting benched. So, Washington should explore what cornerbacks are available in free agency while placing a premium on younger players for a potential rebuild.
Okudah doesn't turn 25 until February and has been playing much better this season now that he's relatively healthy. The former No. 3 overall pick has a 47.7 completion percentage allowed when targeted, according to Pro Football Reference, making him a good addition to the Commanders' secondary which should be looking for young talent.
2024 NFL Draft: S Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas
With Kamren Curl's contract about to expire, Washington will likely be looking for a box safety in the draft. Logan currently has a Day 2 grade on B/R's big board and could fill that role, as B/R NFL draft scout Cory Giddings has been impressed with the Jayhawk's run defense.
"Thicker safety who lacks some length," Giddings said. "Very physical who plays with good strength. Excels in the run game where he flows well in the box while keeping his leverage and quickly closing ground.
"Aggressive tackler who throws body around and runs through ball-carriers. Can be out of control at times and has shown to melt off ball-carriers. Average lateral movement skills and lacks burst in coverage but is adequate."
(Previous Week's selections: LB Anthony Barr, TE Dalton Schultz, WR Xavier Legette)