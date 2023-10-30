NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster's Biggest Weaknesses Entering Week 9

26 of 32

Yesterday's win was a lot closer than most people expected, but the Philadelphia Eagles are 7-1 heading into November. Philadelphia did have a rare failed quarterback sneak attempt, but it's still rolling into next week's big matchup with Dallas.

Biggest Weaknesses:

Cornerback Depth Linebacker Wide Receiver Depth Guard Depth

Add Now: No one

The Eagles recently addressed their needs at wide receiver and safety by signing Julio Jones and trading for Kevin Byard, so they really don't need to add anyone else ahead of tomorrow's trade deadline.

2024 Free Agency: iOL Jon Feliciano, San Francisco 49ers

The expectation in Philadelphai is that Jason Kelce is going to retire when his contract expires at the end of the season, and either Landon Dickerson or Cam Jurgens will take over at center. Then, this year's third-round pick Tyler Steen can step in at guard. That's a good plan, though it will leave the team with a need for depth on the interior of its offensive line.

Feliciano could be a perfect candidate to fill that role since he's a veteran who has experience playing both guard spots and center. Also, it would be nice to have someone one the bench with a lot of NFL experience seeing as Steen will only be in his second season and first as a starter next year.

2024 NFL Draft: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

While we're on the topic of the Eagles replacing older offensive linemen, it might be smart for Howie Roseman to start putting together a succession plan for 33-year-old Lane Johnson. Fuaga has exclusively played right tackle in college and currently has a third-round grade on B/R's big board, making him a decent option to replace Johnson down the line.

"Fuaga is a massive right tackle (6'6" and 334) for the Beavers with 20 career starts," Thorn said. "He has commanding grip strength once latched onto defenders with light, independent hands in pass pro that he uses to keep rushers guessing and disrupt their timing.

"The most impressive aspect of his game is the patience and posture that he plays with, keeping his head out of blocks and in position to smoothly redirect against quick counters, stutters and hesitations from rushers. That level of patience and body control maximizes his size to create a legitimate obstacle for defenders to work around with the play strength to anchor against power down the middle.

"He is also an efficient zone run-blocker with the jolt in his hands to rock back defenders on contact.