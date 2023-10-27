2024 NFL Draft: Week 8 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst Teams

2 of 12

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

1. Edge Jared Verse, Florida State

An entire package must be taken into consideration, particularly when discussing a potential top-10 prospect.

Florida State's Jared Verse is playing the run well and posting a solid pass-rush win rate. However, he's not finishing plays as well as expected, with only 2.5 sacks this season (and two of those came in one game). This past weekend, he and Duke's Graham Barton, who is a legitimate NFL prospect in his own right, battled in a physical matchup that may have gone in the offensive lineman's favor.

Big sack numbers aren't a necessity to become a first-round draft pick. At the same time, others around the nation are producing at a high level, and they're closing in on the Florida State edge rather quickly.

"At the beginning of the season, Verse's lack of production wasn't as big of a deal since he was still winning and performing well among advanced metrics," Holder said. "As a potential top-five or -10 overall selection, he needs to break through by putting up better numbers. Plus, the advanced metrics have taken a dip as well.

"Meanwhile, others such as UCLA's Laiatu Latu and Alabama's Dallas Turner have been producing, which opens the EDGE1 discussion with Verse sliding down the board."

2. CB Kalen King, Penn State

Penn State's Kalen King laid down the gauntlet prior to Saturday's meeting with the Ohio State Buckeyes and specifically wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

"So in order for me to go where I want to go, I feel like I have to stand up to that challenge and show the world what I can do," King told reporters last week.

Unfortunately, the corner held onto Harrison during a critical play that negated a 59-yard scoop-and-score, which swung the entire game into Ohio State's favor; got called for a pass interference on a play Harrison still caught the ball for a first down near the end zone; and generally got bodied the entire game by a superior prospect.

"King is versatile player on the thinner side (5'11", 190 lbs) who shows the ability to play both man and zone schemes," Giddings said. "However, King struggled this past week when matched up against the nation's best. His lack of strength showed, being pushed off at the top of routes and allowing space, even when in the correct position.

"Though the junior has quick feet, he can play high, thus causing him trouble when sinking his hips, transitioning and then rounding breaks.

"King simply did not perform well enough in his matchup against Harrison to be considered a top cornerback in this year's draft."



3. RB Will Shipley, Clemson

Clemson's Will Shipley had a legitimate chance to claim the RB1 spot this year.

With no Bijan Robinson-level prospects among those draft-eligible, Shipley could have established himself as a dangerous dual-threat option as a runner and receiver. Last season, the underclassman ran for 1,182 yards and caught 38 passes out of the backfield.

Over the last five games, Shipley averaged 4.0 or more yards per carry only once, with nine total catches.

"Shipley has mostly struggled to produce since the opener versus Duke," Klassen said. "Clemson's offensive line does allow a lot of penetration. But the running back also hasn't showed many dynamic traits.

"Good contact balance appears at times thanks to his 210-pound frame, yet Shipley's footwork can be a little chaotic and he isn't particularly quick or explosive."

4. OT Joshua Gray, Oregon State

The Oregon State Beavers feature one of the nation's best offensive lines, with redshirt junior Joshua Gray serving as the anchor at left tackle. But the underclassman doesn't look to be a good fit on the blind side for an NFL squad.

"Gray struggled mightily in recent weeks whenever isolated in pass protection against the UCLA Bruins' and Utah Utes' best pass-rushers," Thorn said. "He lost quickly due to a short corner, struggling to play with a consistent base, control or sustain. His inability to protect the edge against the best competition suggests, at minimum, a move inside at the next level.

"Even with a potential move to guard, questions will still linger about his ability to protect consistently against an even bigger jump in competition while simultaneously learning a new position."

5. WR Brenden Rice, USC

Brenden Rice emerged as a favorite target for Caleb Williams through USC's 6-0 start. But much like his quarterback, the wide receiver cooled off against superior competition. Against back-to-back ranked opponents, Rice caught seven total passes for 52 yards.

"After a hot start, it's been an uneven performance from Rice," Klassen said. "The legacy prospect is at his best when he can use his strong frame (6'3", 210 lbs) and ball skills to outmuscle defensive backs.