2024 NFL Draft: Week 8 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst Teams
Maybe the most interesting aspect regarding talent evaluation is seeing which individuals thrive under pressure and which don't meet expectations. How a prospect performs in certain situations plays a large part in how they're viewed by those inside and outside NFL walls.
A week ago, this space looked at the conversations centered on USC quarterback Caleb Williams and how they were being hyperbolized to the point of being detrimental. Williams has since played his worst two games of the season. Even the best talents have trouble living up to certain perceptions.
This week, another top prospect finds himself in a position where his status isn't as clear as it was entering this season.
The incoming edge-rusher class is heating up with multiple names pushing Florida State's Jared Verse to eventually be the first off the board. On Bleacher Report's initial draft board for the 2024 class, Verse ranked as a top-10 talent and the top overall defensive prospect. Things are starting to change based on what's been seen on tape.
The Bleacher Report Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder continue their evaluations based on each week's play while providing insight into the players who may be exceeding previous expectations or underwhelming.
With the NFL trade deadline looming next week on All Hallows' Eve, a clear delineation exists for those teams that are legitimately competing for something this season or already looking toward next April's draft to get better in certain areas. We'll once again dive into those squads already staring into the abyss of another offseason and see the best prospect matches for them, with the projection's order based on B/R's current power rankings.
Trending Up
1. WR Tez Walker, North Carolina
Devontez Walker wasn't even sure he'd get a chance to play this year. He's taken full advantage of the opportunity placed before him after the NCAA reversed its previous ruling and made him immediately eligible.
Walker made a massive impact as North Carolina's No. 1 target, with the Tar Heels defeating the then-ranked Miami Hurricanes. The Kent State transfer caught six passes for 132 yards and three scored during the contest. Before pulling the trigger on him as a trending prospect, could he do it again?
The answer became a resounding yes. Walker caught 11 passes for 146 yards against the Virginia Cavaliers. He's clearly WR1-type material for some future squad.
"Walker is a dangerous athlete." Klassen said. "He's about as explosive as it gets for a 6'3", 200-pound target. Those traits are easily seen in how quickly Walker eats up cushion off the line of scrimmage, as well as how comfortably he accelerates through his routes–which is especially true on vertical routes.
"Walker brings good hand-eye coordination and tough ball skills as well. He's not a ball-winner per se, but his quarterback can trust him to bring in some throws outside his expected catch radius. As a result, his entire skill set totally changed the UNC offense."
2. TE Cade Stover, Ohio State
The 2024 tight end class consists of Georgia's Brock Bowers and...
The next spot is entirely up for grabs, with Ohio State's Cade Stover playing a bigger part in the Buckeyes offense this season compared to last. The senior prospect already eclipsed previous career highs with 429 yards through the team's first seven games. He has at least 52 receiving yards in every game this season.
He's an integral part in both phases of the offense.
"Stover has some of the hallmark traits of a good tight end," Klassen said. "While his speed and explosiveness are decent, it's Stover's balance and coordination that make his skill set go. Stover is a smooth, easy mover and does well to use his frame to his advantage, both as a pass-catcher and a ball-carrier.
"The 6'5", 251-pound target flashes the coveted ability to reel in throws in traffic, too.
"Stover could show more in regards to his blocking and explosive YAC ability. But he does have traits to be a very solid player."
3. Edge Princely Umanmielen, Florida
Certain evaluations take time. A player from a previous season isn't necessarily the same one the following year.
Case in point is Florida's Princely Umanmielen. He leveled up this fall. According to Pro Football Focus, the junior prospect has already accumulated 32 quarterback pressures, with a 29 percent pass-rush win rate.
"Umanmielen has been one of the best pass-rushers in college football this season," Holder said. "He has decent quickness with flashes of ability to win with power. His traits probably veer closer to average than good-to-great. But it's hard to argue against the Florida product's production."
4. LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina
If this discussion were about NCAA college basketball players (particularly those from North Carolina), Dick Vitale would refer to Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray as a stat-sheet stuffer.
Gray leads his squad with 70 total tackles, including 18 against the Virginia Cavaliers. The numbers are impressive. At the same time, Gray's instincts, range, length and ability to slice past blockers are what define him as a prospect.
"The senior prospect has been super productive throughout his career with 99 total tackles in 2021 and 145 last season," Holder said. "It comes as no surprise that he's averaging 10 tackles per game this year. His production alone should catch the NFL's attention.
"At the same time, Gray has a good frame (6'2½", 235 lbs) and solid traits. The Tar Heel just needs to cut down on the mental lapses in coverage."
5. DL Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
Alabama's Justin Eboigbe bided his time prior to becoming one of the Crimson Tide's star defenders.
A top-five 2019 recruit at his position that included Zach Harrison, George Karlaftis and Drake Jackson–all of whom are currently in the NFL–Eboigbe spent his first three seasons at Alabama as a rotational piece. Last year, he suffered a neck injury that ended his season.
He took those flashes of potential and molded them into a full-time starter controlling and resetting the line of scrimmage.
"Eboigbe looked the part a year ago," Holder said, "but the neck injury limited him to just five games. He's a strong run defender with good technique. He's been consistent in the point of attack throughout the campaign.
"Like many Alabama defensive line prospects, an NFL team knows exactly what it's going to get–which is a guy who consistently does his job.
"From this point forward, Eboigbe does need to start winning more as a pass-rusher. If he does, he'll rise even more up draft boards."
Trending Down
1. Edge Jared Verse, Florida State
An entire package must be taken into consideration, particularly when discussing a potential top-10 prospect.
Florida State's Jared Verse is playing the run well and posting a solid pass-rush win rate. However, he's not finishing plays as well as expected, with only 2.5 sacks this season (and two of those came in one game). This past weekend, he and Duke's Graham Barton, who is a legitimate NFL prospect in his own right, battled in a physical matchup that may have gone in the offensive lineman's favor.
Big sack numbers aren't a necessity to become a first-round draft pick. At the same time, others around the nation are producing at a high level, and they're closing in on the Florida State edge rather quickly.
"At the beginning of the season, Verse's lack of production wasn't as big of a deal since he was still winning and performing well among advanced metrics," Holder said. "As a potential top-five or -10 overall selection, he needs to break through by putting up better numbers. Plus, the advanced metrics have taken a dip as well.
"Meanwhile, others such as UCLA's Laiatu Latu and Alabama's Dallas Turner have been producing, which opens the EDGE1 discussion with Verse sliding down the board."
2. CB Kalen King, Penn State
Penn State's Kalen King laid down the gauntlet prior to Saturday's meeting with the Ohio State Buckeyes and specifically wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
"So in order for me to go where I want to go, I feel like I have to stand up to that challenge and show the world what I can do," King told reporters last week.
Unfortunately, the corner held onto Harrison during a critical play that negated a 59-yard scoop-and-score, which swung the entire game into Ohio State's favor; got called for a pass interference on a play Harrison still caught the ball for a first down near the end zone; and generally got bodied the entire game by a superior prospect.
"King is versatile player on the thinner side (5'11", 190 lbs) who shows the ability to play both man and zone schemes," Giddings said. "However, King struggled this past week when matched up against the nation's best. His lack of strength showed, being pushed off at the top of routes and allowing space, even when in the correct position.
"Though the junior has quick feet, he can play high, thus causing him trouble when sinking his hips, transitioning and then rounding breaks.
"King simply did not perform well enough in his matchup against Harrison to be considered a top cornerback in this year's draft."
3. RB Will Shipley, Clemson
Clemson's Will Shipley had a legitimate chance to claim the RB1 spot this year.
With no Bijan Robinson-level prospects among those draft-eligible, Shipley could have established himself as a dangerous dual-threat option as a runner and receiver. Last season, the underclassman ran for 1,182 yards and caught 38 passes out of the backfield.
Over the last five games, Shipley averaged 4.0 or more yards per carry only once, with nine total catches.
"Shipley has mostly struggled to produce since the opener versus Duke," Klassen said. "Clemson's offensive line does allow a lot of penetration. But the running back also hasn't showed many dynamic traits.
"Good contact balance appears at times thanks to his 210-pound frame, yet Shipley's footwork can be a little chaotic and he isn't particularly quick or explosive."
4. OT Joshua Gray, Oregon State
The Oregon State Beavers feature one of the nation's best offensive lines, with redshirt junior Joshua Gray serving as the anchor at left tackle. But the underclassman doesn't look to be a good fit on the blind side for an NFL squad.
"Gray struggled mightily in recent weeks whenever isolated in pass protection against the UCLA Bruins' and Utah Utes' best pass-rushers," Thorn said. "He lost quickly due to a short corner, struggling to play with a consistent base, control or sustain. His inability to protect the edge against the best competition suggests, at minimum, a move inside at the next level.
"Even with a potential move to guard, questions will still linger about his ability to protect consistently against an even bigger jump in competition while simultaneously learning a new position."
5. WR Brenden Rice, USC
Brenden Rice emerged as a favorite target for Caleb Williams through USC's 6-0 start. But much like his quarterback, the wide receiver cooled off against superior competition. Against back-to-back ranked opponents, Rice caught seven total passes for 52 yards.
"After a hot start, it's been an uneven performance from Rice," Klassen said. "The legacy prospect is at his best when he can use his strong frame (6'3", 210 lbs) and ball skills to outmuscle defensive backs.
"However, Rice's athleticism isn't all that threatening. The Colorado transfer isn't a real burner, and you don't see the same explosive pop in his game that you see from the class' other top receivers. Rice a quality prospect, but he hasn't yet been able to take it to another level."
10. Washington Commanders: OT JC Latham, Alabama
Quite simply, the Washington Commanders must do a better job at protecting quarterback Sam Howell. He's currently on pace to be the most sacked quarterback ever in a single season.
To better understand exactly what that means, Howell could be sacked more times than current record-holder David Carr with the expansion Houston Texans. Does anyone else remember the subsequent ESPN draft commercial with Carr standing at the line of scrimmage about to snap the ball and the guards and tackles having vanished? That's how bad the situation is.
"It's you guys' job to keep talking about it, and it's our job to fix it," Howell told reporters when asked about the problem.
The Commanders made offseason investments by signing free agents Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates. Certainly, some of the issues stem from a first-year starting quarterback. But a talent upgrade along the front five could go a long way.
Alabama's JC Latham is a massive right tackle who absolutely locks down opponents when he gets his hands on assignments. The 6'6", 360-pound underclassman continues to improve with each week, with the potential to be a dominant force.
Latham can take over at right tackle with Wylie sliding into one of the guard spots, thus solving two issues.
9. Las Vegas Raiders: DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
The Las Vegas Raiders just spent a top-10 pick on a different defensive lineman, but the organization shouldn't stop there considering the current state of its interior.
John Jenkins, Bilal Nichols and Adam Butler are all free agents after this season. Jenkins has been the best of the bunch, but he turns 35 next year. An infusion of talent to collapse the pocket with Maxx Crosby and Tyree Wilson working off the edge will make the entire defense better.
Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton is in a different class compared to any other interior prospect for the upcoming class.
To better understand Newton's season so far, he graded the better than any other player in college football this past weekend despite being ejected for forcible contact to a quarterback's head and the Fighting Illini losing yet another game.
The effort is a microcosm of what Newton has endured in 2023. He's easily been one of the nation's best defenders. He's a constant disruptive force. But he's playing so well in relative anonymity, because Illinois has taken a significant step back this season.
What a collegiate team accomplishes doesn't necessarily matter in an evaluation. Newton's skill set should pair nicely with the talent Las Vegas already has along its defensive line.
8. New York Giants: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
The New York Giants played the Buffalo Bills tough and then won the following game against the Washington Commanders. Big Blue's season hangs in the balance as a team trying to find its way, with promising signs as of late.
Until proved otherwise, this 2-5 squad remains among the league's bottom-feeders, which presents the chance to find a legitimate a top target for the passing game.
Everyone has seen a bigger, badder and better version of Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze. His metamorphosis began this offseason when he fully committed to the little things, even after a 1,145-yard campaign.
"He put on 14 pounds total from last year," Huskies head strength and conditioning coach Ron McKeefery told the Seattle Times' Mike Vorel. "The big factor there was trying to make sure he put on lean body mass. Anybody can put on 14 pounds if they eat the wrong stuff, but he was very diligent with his nutrition. There was constant check-ins with [director of football performance nutrition Ali VandenBerghe], doing DEXA scans [that measure body fat and composition], making sure that mass was being put on the right way."
The results can be seen on the field with a 6'3", 215-pound wide receiver who fights through jams, easily breaks arm tackles and consistently creates after the catch.
7. Green Bay Packers: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Left tackle David Bakhtiari wants to keep playing after this season despite going on injured reserve yet again for his lingering knee problems. But will he stay in Green Bay to finish his career with the Packers?
"I know I can still play and I can still play at a high level and I want to give that to an organization," Bakhtiari told reporters earlier this month. "And to me, I think the greatest achievement other than the personal financial freedom that this game gives is to win a Super Bowl. So that one I would love to have, and that does definitely drive me."
Considering that Bakhtiari's salary-cap charge escalates to $40.6 million next season and the organization can save $21.5 million with his release, the answer to the question is likely no. Bakhtiari can chase a ring elsewhere while Green Bay looks for a new blind-side option to protect quarterback Jordan Love.
Notre Dame's Joe Alt screams future Packer. The organization loves its experienced and athletically gifted left tackles. In this case, Green Bay won't convert him to another position. Instead, he'll stay at his natural spot and serve as the anchor for a line in desperate need of stability.
Bakhtiari was great when healthy. But the Packers have been juggling lineups for so long that a selection of this caliber will finally calm the entire situation.
6. Tennessee Titans: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
The fire sale has begun for the Tennessee Titans.
The organization already traded two-time first-team All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Titans will also consider the possibility of moving running back Derrick Henry, defensive lineman Denico Autry and quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis.
Also, rookie quarterback Will Levis is expected to start this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons since Tannehill is currently dealing with an ankle injury (and may get traded).
As such, Tennessee officially entered the first stage of a rebuild. Over the next 11 games, the most important aspect is about identifying the pieces that shall serve as long-term building blocks and watch their development.
From there, the improvement of the squad's overall talent level base takes precedent. Levis should get a chance to prove he can be the quarterback of the future, especially since Tennessee traded up in this year's second round to acquire his services.
The next step is placing the best possible talent around whichever young quarterback the team chooses. Georgia's Brock Bowers may not be the obvious choice from a positional standpoint. But his talent stands above the rest as the best available.
The combination of Bowers and Chigoziem Okonkwo in 12 personnel packages immediately provides Tennessee with an new offensive identity and two talented targets for the Titans' next starting signal-caller.
5. New England Patriots: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
The New England Patriots played their best ball of the year against the Buffalo Bills and emerged with a surprise victory when everyone had Bill Belichick and Co. down for the count.
Even with the strong performance, the Pats are still 2-5, with the likes of Kendrick Bourne and Demario Douglas serving as their best options at wide receiver. Typically, those two names would be better served as second or third targets. Instead, they're placed front and center in an offense that's experienced its fair share of struggles.
The logical response is taking advantage of a down campaign and selecting an elite prospect at a significant area of need.
Keon Coleman has been a revelation as part of the Florida State Seminoles offense. He's already tied his career high with seven touchdown receptions in his first seven games with the program. He's well on his way to eclipsing his yardage mark as well. His play is making others notice.
"I like Keon Coleman, one of the receivers," Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said when joining ESPN College GameDay (h/t Texans Daily's Coty Davis) during his bye week. "I think he'll be a top draft pick. He's a beast."
Belichick's history with wide receivers is spotty at best, particularly with first- or second-round draft picks. Since selecting Deion Branch 21 years ago, the Patriots have brought in Bethel Johnson, Chad Jackson, Aaron Dobson, N'Keal Harry and Tyquan Thornton. A real top talent is necessary to finally break that abysmal streak.
4. Denver Broncos: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
There are two ways to look at this particular pairing. The first is that it could be unnecessary if Russell Wilson plays well in the second half of the season, especially because his contract makes him difficult to move next year. The second is it's an opportunity to land a potential No. 1 overall talent with the fourth selection.
And that's not an overexaggeration.
North Carolina's Drake Maye is closing the gap between himself and USCs Caleb Williams. To take it one step further, don't be surprised when some teams prefer Maye over Williams. The possibility of the Tar Heel eventually surpassing Williams outright also remains.
At 2-5 with the Kansas City Chiefs looming before their bye week, the Broncos aren't having the type of season that should convince them that the status quo is the correct play next offseason. Wilson's departure is the most likely change after the organization traded for head coach Sean Payton.
But the move only makes sense if a quality replacement is available.
Maye continues to experience some inconsistencies. Some will look at his numbers this past weekend in a surprise loss the Virginia Cavaliers and sneer at the 50 percent completion rate without taking the entire performance into account. Multiple drops played a significant factor. However, the quarterback prospect still made NFL-caliber throws that show off his full potential.
Even if Denver determines it wants to stick with Wilson, the Broncos can leverage this pick into a significant return since Maye isn't expected to make it any further down the draft order.
3. Chicago Bears: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Precision strikes at premium positions are necessary for the Chicago Bears to finally get the their roster to the point where it can be consistently competitive.
Quarterback remains up in the air and will be discussed shortly. At this point in the order, the selection of the class' top left tackle prospect, Penn State's Olumuyima Fashanu, adds instant stability and gives the Bears a wonderful pair of bookends.
Fashanu's easy movement skills on the blind side with Darnell Wright's power on the strong side is a terrifying long-term duo for opponents trying to create pressure on whomever starts behind center.
The Nittany Lions' 20-year-old left tackle faced a great test this past Saturday. However, the Ohio State Buckeyes didn't provide as much of a challenge as expected.
Yes, JT Tuimoloau caught Fashanu with a long-arm for the game-sealing sack late in the fourth quarter, which originated from a fake stunt where the left tackle's eyes got caught inside for a split second. Otherwise, the 6'6", 317-pound blocker easily held his own when playing on an island, moving laterally, identifying movement up front and in the run game.
In the end, two potential first-round picks went head-to-head and Fashanu won the vast majority of the reps.
The Bears will need to find a home for Braxton Jones since he's not holding down his spot with Fashanu added to the mix. Maybe the 2022 fifth-rounder slides to guard and secures one of the interior positions. This cascading effect creates some potential to build a much better front five overall.
2. Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Kyler Murray should be returning to the field for an actual NFL game soon since he's now in his second week of practice after the Arizona Cardinals activated him from the physically unable to perform list.
How Murray performs once he's in the lineup and playing in Drew Petzing's offense will determine which direction the organization should go once it's on the clock after another lost season.
Fortunately, a soft landing exists in the form of the highest-graded prospect for the 2024 draft class.
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is something truly special. It's said every week yet needs to be reiterated.
Since injuring his ankle a month ago during a contest against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Harrison has posted three straight 100-yard games for a total of 430 yards. On Saturday, he made what many believed to be a first-round cornerback prospect in Penn State's Kalen King look pedestrian and out of place against a top talent.
The NFL already sees Harrison as something more than just the class' WR1. He's a Day 1 difference-maker as a future top-three selection and a franchise centerpiece.
"What makes Marvin special as a player is that, on top of his high-end measurables and athletic traits, he's just so incredibly polished and reliable," an AFC area scout told ESPN's Matt Miller. "He's going to have his quarterback's unconditional trust from Day 1. Add to that the fact that he's been a great human being, teammate and hard worker ... his odds of success are about as high as they can get."
1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina): QB Caleb Williams, USC
This particular selection becomes more interesting with each passing day.
As owners of the No. 1 overall selection thanks to this year's Bryce Young deal, the Chicago Bears remain unsettled at quarterback. It's easy to say they should just take the top-rated QB prospect and move on. Maybe they should.
At the same time, the organization is dealing with Justin Fields' injured thumb, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent playing relatively well and the 2024 QB1 prospect coming off back-to-back disappointing performances.
If the Bears are to settle into this spot thanks to the Panthers' futility, the next 10 games are vital.
After Chicago won this past weekend, with Bagent competing 72.4 percent of his passes and committing no turnovers, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was forced to clarify the team's current quarterback plan.
"Justin's our starting quarterback, Tyson's our backup," the coach told reporters.
The idea that anyone would consider an undrafted rookie a viable option after only one solid start says pretty much everything about the Bears' situation.
So, a look ahead at another top quarterback is very much in play. Obviously, USC's Caleb Williams hasn't played well as of late, with the Trojans losing two games against ranked opponents. Williams has been average against top competition.
Going into Saturday's game against Utah, Williams posted a completion percentage under 52 while averaging 172 yards per game against Top 25 opponents. Still, the playmaking skills and leadership qualities remain evident, though the picture just isn't as clear as many wanted to make it a couple weeks ago. Drake Maye is lurking.
Bare minimum, Chicago can trade this pick, add assets and continue to build the rest of the roster.