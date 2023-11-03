2024 NFL Draft: Week 9 Buzz and Top Prospects Looking to Break into 1st-Round Mix

1 of 10

1. QB Carson Beck, Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs haven't had a top-end quarterback prospect since Matthew Stafford. Carson Beck could be next with the way he's played in his first year as a full-time starter.

"Beck is getting better by the week," Klassen said. "That's exactly what you want to see from a player in their first season as a prospect. A former 4-star recruit, Beck plays with impressive command and rhythm as a passer. There's no fat in his footwork, and he does well to get the ball out fast, which will help his future offensive line.

"Beck's arm isn't going to wow anyone, but he has enough velocity to drive the ball into NFL windows. If the 20-year-old's ball placement continues to get better like it has all year, he'll make himself a ton of money."

Beck threw for 315 yards against the Florida Gators and quickly established a rapport with Ladd McConkey in his first game without tight end Brock Bowers, who's currently out because of an ankle injury.

2. Edge Bralen Trice, Washington

Washington Bralen Trice had already been one of the nation's best edge defenders, but he leveled up against the Stanford Cardinal this past weekend. The 6'4", 274-pound prospect generated a whopping 16 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Coming out of the regular season last year, Trice led all Power Five edge-rushers in pressures, per PFF. The junior looks even quicker and more athletic this fall.

"Heading into the season, there were no questions about Trice's strength and ability to win with power or inside moves as a pass-rusher," Holder said. "He does look much more explosive off the line of scrimmage this season, with improvements at working the offensive tackle's hands to win more consistently around the edge.

"While his sack total (2.5) remains down, he's been more impressive as a rusher this year compared to last because of an expanded arsenal. Trice is more good than great, but he's creeping up toward a first-round grade with how well he's played over the last few weeks."

3. S Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas

In arguably the biggest upset of the season, the unranked Kansas Jayhawks knocked off the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. They did so by confusing Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and shutting down the Sooners' passing attack.

Once the Jayhawks plan developed, they could attack. Safety and defensive leader Kenny Logan Jr. served as the spearhead.

"Logan had a good week with a team-leading 10 total tackles," Giddings said. "He's a thicker safety who lacks some length (6'0", 210 lbs) but plays a physical game with good strength. The senior excels in the run game, where he flows well in the box, while keeping his leverage and quickly closes ground. He's an aggressive tackler who throws body around and runs through ball-carriers.

"Logan can play out of control at times and melts off some ball-carriers, which occurred more than once in the Oklahoma game. His lateral movement skills are average, and he lacks burst in coverage, but he's adequate overall.

"Logan has showed consistency in the run game for his entire career and will continue to be a staple for whichever team at the next level."

4. DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Oregon's Brandon Dorlus is a super-athletic 290-pound defensive end who will likely predominantly play 3-technique in the NFL. Because of his position and how the Ducks prefer to play defense, Dorlus has never posted huge numbers, but he's been far more disruptive this season and is making the type of plays expected from the caliber of athlete that he is.



"Dorlus has always shown flashes of brilliance," Holder said, "but consistency was an issue. However, he's been putting it all together this season with a sack in four of Oregon's last five games. He's also up to 5.5 tackles for loss and five batted passes this season, the latter of which is a career high.

"The Duck lines up at several spots along the defensive line and presents a good combination of strength and athleticism to continue shooting up draft boards as the end of the regular season looms."

5. OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

The Oregon State Beavers feature one of the nation's best offensive lines. Their bookend tackles will both be playing in the NFL eventually.

Last week, B/R looked at left tackle Joshua Gray and his shortcomings as a prospect. Right tackle Taliese Fuaga looks like a much better fit for the NFL.

"At 6'6" and 334 pounds, Fuaga is a second-year starter with impressive patience, posture and body control to maximize his size," Thorn said. "With heavy hands and good initial quicks, Fuaga is highly functional in zone concepts, getting to his spots under control and on time with the ability to wipe out targets on the move. He is steady and balanced in pass protection, which helps to prevent him from being out of position, resulting in a difficult obstacle for pass-rushers.