2024 NFL Draft: Week 9 Buzz and Top Prospects Looking to Break into 1st-Round Mix

2024 NFL Draft: Week 9 Buzz and Top Prospects Looking to Break into 1st-Round MixNovember 3, 2023
The final month of college football's regular season is upon us. Evaluations for 2024 NFL draft prospects will continue through bowl season, all-star festivities, the NFL combine, pro days and personal workouts, but these next few weeks are critical.
The level of competition tends to increase as teams face their biggest rivals and potentially play in conference championship games. NFL scouts love to see how prospects perform in the biggest moments.
As the college football season enters November, track records are being established. Some players have popped onto the draft radar, while others disappointed. We'll continue to discuss trends in this space, as we have every week.
However, there's a slight change of format in this week's edition. Since the Bleacher Report Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder already pieced together a full first-round mock draft earlier in the week, we'll take a look at players making a strong case to be in the first-round mix.
Those included here did not appear in this week's mock draft or the current trending lists. They also don't currently sit among B/R's top 32 players, according to the scouting department's grades.
The hottest and coldest names are always being discussed. Let's delve into those further.
Trending Up
1. QB Carson Beck, Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs haven't had a top-end quarterback prospect since Matthew Stafford. Carson Beck could be next with the way he's played in his first year as a full-time starter.
"Beck is getting better by the week," Klassen said. "That's exactly what you want to see from a player in their first season as a prospect. A former 4-star recruit, Beck plays with impressive command and rhythm as a passer. There's no fat in his footwork, and he does well to get the ball out fast, which will help his future offensive line.
"Beck's arm isn't going to wow anyone, but he has enough velocity to drive the ball into NFL windows. If the 20-year-old's ball placement continues to get better like it has all year, he'll make himself a ton of money."
Beck threw for 315 yards against the Florida Gators and quickly established a rapport with Ladd McConkey in his first game without tight end Brock Bowers, who's currently out because of an ankle injury.
2. Edge Bralen Trice, Washington
Washington Bralen Trice had already been one of the nation's best edge defenders, but he leveled up against the Stanford Cardinal this past weekend. The 6'4", 274-pound prospect generated a whopping 16 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
Coming out of the regular season last year, Trice led all Power Five edge-rushers in pressures, per PFF. The junior looks even quicker and more athletic this fall.
"Heading into the season, there were no questions about Trice's strength and ability to win with power or inside moves as a pass-rusher," Holder said. "He does look much more explosive off the line of scrimmage this season, with improvements at working the offensive tackle's hands to win more consistently around the edge.
"While his sack total (2.5) remains down, he's been more impressive as a rusher this year compared to last because of an expanded arsenal. Trice is more good than great, but he's creeping up toward a first-round grade with how well he's played over the last few weeks."
3. S Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas
In arguably the biggest upset of the season, the unranked Kansas Jayhawks knocked off the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. They did so by confusing Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and shutting down the Sooners' passing attack.
Once the Jayhawks plan developed, they could attack. Safety and defensive leader Kenny Logan Jr. served as the spearhead.
"Logan had a good week with a team-leading 10 total tackles," Giddings said. "He's a thicker safety who lacks some length (6'0", 210 lbs) but plays a physical game with good strength. The senior excels in the run game, where he flows well in the box, while keeping his leverage and quickly closes ground. He's an aggressive tackler who throws body around and runs through ball-carriers.
"Logan can play out of control at times and melts off some ball-carriers, which occurred more than once in the Oklahoma game. His lateral movement skills are average, and he lacks burst in coverage, but he's adequate overall.
"Logan has showed consistency in the run game for his entire career and will continue to be a staple for whichever team at the next level."
4. DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
Oregon's Brandon Dorlus is a super-athletic 290-pound defensive end who will likely predominantly play 3-technique in the NFL. Because of his position and how the Ducks prefer to play defense, Dorlus has never posted huge numbers, but he's been far more disruptive this season and is making the type of plays expected from the caliber of athlete that he is.
"Dorlus has always shown flashes of brilliance," Holder said, "but consistency was an issue. However, he's been putting it all together this season with a sack in four of Oregon's last five games. He's also up to 5.5 tackles for loss and five batted passes this season, the latter of which is a career high.
"The Duck lines up at several spots along the defensive line and presents a good combination of strength and athleticism to continue shooting up draft boards as the end of the regular season looms."
5. OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
The Oregon State Beavers feature one of the nation's best offensive lines. Their bookend tackles will both be playing in the NFL eventually.
Last week, B/R looked at left tackle Joshua Gray and his shortcomings as a prospect. Right tackle Taliese Fuaga looks like a much better fit for the NFL.
"At 6'6" and 334 pounds, Fuaga is a second-year starter with impressive patience, posture and body control to maximize his size," Thorn said. "With heavy hands and good initial quicks, Fuaga is highly functional in zone concepts, getting to his spots under control and on time with the ability to wipe out targets on the move. He is steady and balanced in pass protection, which helps to prevent him from being out of position, resulting in a difficult obstacle for pass-rushers.
"Fuaga's foot quickness is below average when he has to redirect and mirror. With a tempered, controlled play style with the size and power to match, he should be able to compete for a job at right tackle right away, and he has the toolkit to make a move inside if needed."
Trending Down
1. CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
Wake Forest's Caelen Carson wanted the smoke from Florida State's Keon Coleman, and he found out why the wide receiver is projected as a top-10 draft pick. As College Football Network's Cam Mellor noted, Coleman caught seven of 12 passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns with Carson covering him.
Carson wanting to play against the opposing team's best receiver is admirable. But he came up short in this instance.
"Carson has had a less-than-ideal season so far, giving up a 50 percent catch rate in most games," Giddings said. "He has average size (6'0", 195 lbs) but shows enough versatility to play out of the slot.
"The junior prospect is a competitor with a short memory. Carson even shows smart route recognition and plays well with leverage. He'll mirror in press coverage and sink his hips to match receivers, with a fast tempo in his backpedal.
"However, he concedes multiple catches when working off-coverage because of a lack of burst out of breaks. Slight hip tightness and lack of top-end speed cause Carson to struggle downfield."
2. DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
Early buzz surrounded Cincinnati's Dontay Corleone based on what he accomplished last season. According to Sports Info Solutions, Corleone led FBS defensive tackles in run defense total points per snap. The 318-pounder's presence in the middle of the Bearcats defensive line was supposed to make life difficult for Big 12 competition.
Instead, Cincinnati surrendered 518 rushing yards over the last three weeks, including a season-worst 315 against this past weekend against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
"Corleone was a game-wrecker in the American Athletic Conference as a nose tackle who could get pressure on the quarterback and plug up gaps versus the run," Holder said. "With Cincinnati moving to the Big 12 conference this season, Corleone hasn't been nearly as dominant and has blended in more against a high level of competition.
"The interior defender remains a solid draft prospect and will hear his name called in April, but he is trending down after previously showing more promise."
3. QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
Earlier in Spencer Rattler's career, he looked like a potential first-round pick. He then lost his starting job to Caleb Williams, transferred to South Carolina and continued to not live up to expectations.
The senior prospect began this season with strong outings, only to once again be troubled by the inconsistency that's plagued his entire career. The Gamecocks lost four straight, with Rattler throwing for 217 or fewer yards in three of those contests.
"Since a promising start at Oklahoma, Rattler hasn't really taken any of the necessary steps to deliver on his first-round potential," Klassen said. "Rattler has a live arm and a hunger for the big play, but his down-to-down consistency is maddening. Rattler's eyes are still all over the place, and he doesn't quite play with the control you want out of a top-level prospect.
"Talent alone will get Rattler drafted, but it's hard to see him climbing very high up boards."
4. TE Isaac Rex, BYU
Three years ago, BYU's Isaac Rex tied Florida's Kyle Pitts as the nation's leader among tight ends with 12 touchdown receptions.
Thank about that for a second. Rex was counted among the nation's best tight ends and kept pace with that season's John Mackey Award winner and future fourth overall draft pick.
Things haven't been quite the same since, particularly after Rex suffered a season-ending ankle injury during the 2021 campaign. He started strong this year with 260 yards in BYU's first four games. He hasn't been as productive through his next four appearances with 72 receiving yards.
"Rex hasn't quite reached a new level," Klassen said. "The 6'6", 255-pound target is a nice mover who can flex out to wide receiver alignments. But he's not quite the elite athlete other hybrids are. Rex could also stand to show a little bit more after the catch. He's still a quality prospect, just not the star it looked like he might be years ago."
5. WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona
The version of Jacob Cowing, who caught 10 passes and four touchdowns against the USC Trojans, can be a dynamic threat in an NFL offense. The version with 65 receiving yards against two ranked opponents over the following two weeks is more worrisome when projecting his skill set to the NFL.
"Cowing has something to him," Klassen said. "He's on the smaller side (5'11", 175 lbs), but he's got real pop and explosiveness as a mover. Both show up as a route-runner and ball-carrier.
"However, the senior's inconsistency is maddening. Cowing doesn't look like a comfortable pass-catcher who trusts his hands. That trait doesn't typically change in the pros. Cowing is also a loose route-runner.
"There's a chance his route tree can improve in the NFL, but it's a tougher thing to project for someone who has already played so much ball."
8. OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Amarius Mims was already considered a first-round talent, but he suffered an injury to his ankle earlier this season that required tightrope surgery. The offensive lineman hasn't played since mid-September.
Typically, non-long-term injuries don't have a major effect on a prospect's draft status. Mims' teammate, tight end Brock Bowers, underwent the same procedure but is still considered a top-five prospect.
Mims' situation is a little different, though. His draft standing was built on a mountain of potential, because he finally became a full-time collegiate starter this season.
During last year's national championship run, the 6'7", 340-pound blocker served as the Bulldogs' swing tackle. It's important for the junior to get back onto the field and turn his natural upside into potential dominance.
At the time of the surgery, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told reporters, "He'll be back, it's just a matter of how long."
With four regular-season contests left to play, Mims has yet to return, although he did dress for last weekend's game against Florida. Once Mims returns to the the field and plays like most expect, he'll be right back in the first-round conversation.
7. RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
The race to become the RB1 in the 2024 NFL draft is wide open, with multiple contenders for the spot.
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen is the most physically gifted running back with a hulking physique, supernatural athletic profile and workhorse mentality. Florida State's Trey Benson is an explosive play waiting to happen as arguably the nation's fastest ball-carrier.
Texas' Jonathon Brooks worked his way into the same tier during his first season as the Longhorns' lead back.
The underclassman didn't open the season as Texas' featured runner. That honor fell upon 5-star freshman CJ Baxter. But Baxter suffered a rib injury in the season opener, thus opening the door for Brooks.
Brooks grew accustomed to playing behind star backs, with both Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson previously ahead of him on the depth chart. It's now his time to shine, and he's taken every opportunity to do so.
In Week 2, he scored a fourth-quarter touchdown during the win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. He then strung together four consecutive 100-yard games, including a 218-yard effort against the feisty Kansas Jayhawks. Even in Texas' last two contests, the 6'0", 207-pound back posted 99- and 98-yard efforts. Brooks' average of 6.4 yards per carry ranks first among those in the nation with as many or more carries (144).
The sophomore doesn't boast elite top-end speed or burst, but he's a decisive runner with enough agility to make defenders miss. In a position class with no clear top option, Brooks could sneak into the mix and find himself in the first round depending on whether an NFL franchise wants to spend that type of draft capital on a running back.
6. S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
Washington State's Jaden Hicks is one of college football's most intimidating safeties thanks to his combination of size and varied skill set.
Now in his third season with the program after redshirting his freshman season, Hicks is coming into his own and serving as premium playmaker for a talented Cougars defense.
"I think it's maturity," WSU head coach Jake Dickert told reporters at the start of the season. "I think maturity is the first thing that comes out. He's focused, He's smart, he's detailed, he wants to get better. He takes coaching. He practices really hard, and he sees the results of his work. I think he's a great example, just for a lot of other guys on our team, that everyone wants to play and everyone uses this term very loosely–he comes out every day ready to work."
On the field, the results are obvious.
The 6'3", 212-pound safety is a talented downhill defender. Throughout any game, he'll be found playing either safety spot, up in the box, over the slot and blitzing opposing quarterbacks. His 4.5 tackles for loss are a career high, and he still has multiple games left to play. He also has four pass breakups.
In an NFL world where teams are looking for positionless defenders who don't need to come off the field in different situations, Hicks fits the mold as a malleable talent capable of providing quality play in multiple roles. The safety prospect may not be the most fluid in coverage or the best when playing with his back to the ball, but his natural instincts and versatility make up for any perceived slights.
5. WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
LSU's Malik Nabers leads the nation in receiving yardage, but the Tigers' passing attack is prolific enough to feature two potential first-round options. Nabers' running mate, Brian Thomas Jr., is working his way into that range as well.
"We play off each other well," Thomas told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "If teams try to bracket him, then it leaves me one-on-one. If teams try to bracket me, it leaves him with a mismatch. It depends on where we line up."
The two are very different prospects. Nabers is a loose, fluid and creative 6'0" route-runner, whereas Thomas is more of the traditional X-receiver with a 6'4" frame and the speed to consistently threaten defenses deep.
"He'll go up and get it," an SEC defensive coordinator told Rittenberg. "He's got long speed. He's more raw than Nabers, he needed to be developed, but naturally his ceiling is so high."
That natural ability is turning into big on-field production. Even with Nabers on the same team, Thomas is tied for the FBS lead with 11 touchdown receptions. He already set career-highs with 42 receptions and 732 yards, with plenty more of the season to go.
Currently, his 17.4 yards per reception ranks sixth among wide receivers with 40 or more catches. The five ahead of him—Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., South Carolina's Xavier Legette, Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington's Rome Odunze and Nabers—are all highly regarded prospects as well.
NFL teams always value explosive, big-play threats with size and ball-winner skills. As long as Thomas continues to shine alongside Nabers, they'll value him as well.
4. CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Alabama's Terrion Arnold is another prospect who's playing in the shadow of a more highly regarded teammate.
Kool-Aid McKinstry is generally consider the top cornerback prospect in the 2024 draft class. Arnold served as a part-time starter last season, primarily when Eli Ricks wasn't on the field. Still, the former earned Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American honors.
Now a redshirt sophomore and draft-eligible, the 6'0", 196-pound defensive back has blossomed opposite McKinstry because he's more comfortable after making the transition from safety to cornerback.
"(The 2022 season) was really a growing experience, kind of like the first time in my life I had ever played cornerback," Arnold said, per The Athletic's Kennington Smith III. "I had a chance to grow from it. (Secondary coach Travaris Robinson) and I went over film last year and grew from it and made me a better player."
An investment in Arnold at this stage of his career comes with an understanding that he isn't a finished product. However, he's showing excellent signs of flourishing on the outside.
The weaker of a team's two cornerbacks typically gets challenged more often. Arnold has answered any tests placed before him. He currently leads the Crimson Tide with six pass breakups and leads the defensive backfield with five tackles for loss. He'll compete on every down in both phases of the game.
A huge test awaits Arnold this weekend when he faces LSU's Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. How he performs will be a tell-tale sign of what's to come from a draft perspective.
3. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
The 2024 wide receiver class should be absolutely stacked. Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is the clear No. 1 option, but Florida State's Keon Coleman and Washington's Rome Odunze are trending toward future top-10 picks.
A few more targets could find themselves in the first round, too. LSU's Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are certainly in the mix. Washington's other receiver, Ja'Lynn Polk, has been outstanding as well. Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka is an excellent slot option, while Texas' Xavier Worthy is a big play waiting to happen.
The numbers are likely going to push someone down and out of the first round. But Oregon's Troy Franklin probably shouldn't take a back seat to anyone with how he's played.
Franklin's 867 receiving yards currently rank seventh nationwide. His value lies in the fear he strikes in opposing defenses.
"Franklin can burn," Klassen said. "He sports a wiry build at 6'3" and 187 pounds, but his speed more than makes up for the slight frame. Franklin bursts off the line of scrimmage and hits top speed instantly—a top speed that rivals anyone's in the class."
Franklin is currently the Pac-12's highest-graded wide receiver, according to Pro Football Focus. Keep in mind, Odunze and Polk play in the same conference.
The 187-pound target needs to improve his overall play strength. Otherwise, he's a dynamic target with a clearly definable trait that will translate to the NFL.
2. CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Highly competitive corners with good coverage skills and long frames tend not to last long during the NFL draft. Clemson's Nate Wiggins fits that bill, as he boasts a 6'2", 185-pound build and is piecing together one of the best lockdown seasons of any cornerback.
According to Pro Football Focus, Wiggins posted an FBS-best 2.8 passer rating when targeted through Clemson's first six games. Opposing quarterbacks would have been better off simply throwing the ball into the dirt.
The junior defensive back did have a little more trouble over the following two weeks, though. Against a talented Miami Hurricanes squad, Higgins surrendered a touchdown to Colbie Young during a simple one-on-one matchup in the red zone, where Young bodied off the defensive back and went up for the football.
The following weekend, Wiggins allowed another score, although this was the result of miscommunication. His assignment motioned across the formation, and Wiggins expected the rest of the secondary to bump its coverage. Instead, all three defensive backs locked onto their trips assignments, and Kevin Concepcion scored easily.
Even with those hiccups, the mentality to lock onto a top target, compete on a down-by-down basis and not give up on plays form the foundation of a future high draft pick. Wiggins could add a little bulk to his 185-pound frame and play a little more physically overall, but teams are looking for cover corners first and foremost.
Next year's cornerback class isn't entirely settled, either. Even though Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry has been considered the favorite throughout the draft process, he isn't a guaranteed lock atop the class.
Everyone else currently behind him is currently competing to be the CB2. Wiggins has that type of potential.
1. QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Two things are working in Shedeur Sanders' favor when it comes to his draft projection.
First, quarterbacks with definable traits are always pushed up boards. Sanders throws an accurate and catchable ball with excellent placement, even when facing a barrage of pressure.
Despite the constant onslaught of defenders in the Buffaloes' backfield, he displays good poise in the pocket and doesn't become overly rattled. He's still one of the nation's most productive quarterbacks despite the deficiencies found throughout Colorado's roster.
The Buffaloes wouldn't be a national story if not for Sanders' play. He's helped elevate the program with his performance. Although he's been sacked an FBS-worst 41 times, he's still third nationwide with 2,637 passing yards, 10th with a 71.1 completion percentage and is fourth with 22 passing touchdowns.
According to Pro Football Focus, Sanders' 92.2 grade going into this past weekend's action ranked second among FBS quarterbacks, with 19 big-time throws and a 1.8 percent turnover-worthy rate.
The 21-year-old quarterback can still improve in specific areas, specially pre-snap recognition and consistently diagnosing coverage. Those issues lend to more pressure when he faces too much already. But these areas also signify potential growth.
Sanders is a true junior. He's still working his way through his first full season at an FBS program. As his comfort level grows, he'll improve.
Anyone considering him in the draft can see that he's played at high level every time he's stepped onto the field, whether it was as a true freshman starter or making a significant leap in level of competition. The Buffaloes already won three more games than last season and could be on their way to a bowl game. Sanders is the biggest on-field reason why.