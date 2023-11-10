2024 NFL Draft: Week 10 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst Teams

2024 NFL Draft: Week 10 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst TeamsNovember 10, 2023
A seismic shift in the 2024 NFL draft evaluation process recently occurred rather subtly.
A month ago, the primary discussion centered on whether USC quarterback Caleb Williams was a "generational talent." The better question was always whether he would be considered the class' best quarterback once the calendar turns to April.
Spoiler alert: North Carolina's Drake Maye has supplanted Williams as the top quarterback on Bleacher Report's draft rankings.
In this very space three weeks ago, the B/R Scouting Department included the reigning Heisman Trophy winner among those prospects who were trending down. To be clear, he remains among next year's elite prospects and will almost certainly be a top-five selection. But some cracks surfaced in what was a seemingly pristine evaluation to start the season.
Conversely, Maye continues to show traits that should translate to a high level upon entering the professional ranks. B/R scout Derrik Klassen will provide further insight in this week's Trending Up.
With those out of the way, the rest of this week's trending lists are comprised of talents who either flourished in huge games or floundered. Fellow scouts Brandon Thorn, Cory Giddings and Matt Holder will join the fray regarding their specific position groups.
Meanwhile, this week's top-10 mock draft reflects how the department's grades have taken shape with three weeks left to play in college football's regular season.
Trending Up
1. QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
The difference in scouting and results-based evaluations can be seen when comparing the top two quarterbacks for the 2024 class.
The North Carolina Tar Heels lost their last two games against FBS opponents and needed to a win against an FCS squad to get off the schneid. The question an evaluator must ask is how an individual performed during those contests. In Williams' case, history indicates he's struggled against top opposition.
In Maye's case, he displays the makeup to succeed at a high level once he enters the professional ranks.
"It's time," Klassen said channeling his best Bruce Buffer impersonation. "Maye now sits atop the quarterback class and that's not a knock on Caleb Williams.
"Despite a couple losses in recent weeks, Maye has been playing lights-out football. His ability to preempt pressure and navigate the pocket is fantastic. He's got enough juice to scramble around when he needs to as well.
"As a thrower, Maye is the total package. He can launch it 55 yards with ease while also generating the velocity to fit ball into tight windows over the middle and outside the numbers.
"Maye does like to push the envelope as a passer, sometimes to his detriment, but the good far outweighs the bad."
2. OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
Arizona's Jordan Morgan entered Saturday's test against the UCLA Bruins as a first-round talent on B/R's draft board. He wasn't tested nearly as much as expected by Laiatu Latu, the Murphy twins and Carl Jones Jr. According to Pro Football Focus, Morgan graded as the nation's best lineman in Week 10 action.
"Morgan had a solid outing against UCLA last week as both a run- and pass-blocker," Thorn said. "Morgan faced star edge-rusher Laiatu Latu a handful of times in the second half with a nice rep on the 41st play of the game using a circle-punch technique to evade Latu's attempted cross-chop before dumping him on the ground at the top of the QB's drop.
"Morgan's run-blocking was his main strength this game, though. The 6'5", 325-pound blocker showed above-average initial quickness off the ball to cut off the backside three technique on zone runs with his best block coming on a pull leading around the edge. The fifth-year senior worked inside-out on the slot corner to shove him further outside than he wanted to go, thus creating a cutback lane."
3. RB Dillon Johnson, Washington
Typically, the Washington Huskies are a pass-first offense reliant on the decision-making process and throwing ability of Heisman Trophy front-runner Michael Penix Jr.
In fact, Dillon Johnson reached 100 yards only once this season prior to Saturday's contest against the USC Trojans. But Johnson served as the workhorse during the 52-42 victory, with 26 carries for 256 yards and four touchdowns.
"Where has this Washington run game been all year?" Klassen asked. "Johnson bludgeoned USC's defense so badly that it finally fired the team's defensive coordinator.
"At 6'0" and 218 pounds, Johnson is a tank. He's not the shiftiest runner and doesn't have more than two gears in the open field. But Johnson can really hammer the ball between the tackles. He's a tough, balanced runner who doesn't waste much time getting downhill. It's not a sexy profile, but there will always be some use for a powerful, no-nonsense runner."
4. LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
When the season began, Clemson's Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was a potential top-15 prospect among Bleacher Report's rankings. But he found himself on the trending down list after the first month of play.
His performance ratcheted up in recent weeks, particular with his effort against Notre Dame. Trotter registered 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a pick-six. He looked like a playmaker deserving of LB1 recognition.
"Trotter has been on a roller-coaster ride this season," Holder said, "but he's starting to head back in the right direction. He can affect the passing game in multiple ways, as he's always been sharp in coverage and can put pressure on the quarterback. The latter really stood out over the last couple of weeks highlighted by two sacks during Clemson's upset win Saturday.
"Trotter has also significantly cut down on his missed tackles, which was one of his biggest issues during the first half of the season."
5. CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
At first glance, you might think Alabama's outside corners played poorly by giving up 171 receiving yards to LSU's Malik Nabers. Closer inspection shows a smart approach by the Tigers. The nation's leading receiver often lined up in the slot to take advantage of the Crimson Tide's weaker safeties (compared to their standout outside corners).
As Kool-Aid McKinstry continues to get recognition as the class' top cornerback prospect, his bookend, Terrion Arnold, has really come into his own this season. He plays a physical brand of football against the run and often makes plays on the ball, with a team-leading eight broken-up passes, including two against LSU.
"Arnold is a physical defensive back who shows versatility in scheme and position," Giddings said. "He makes quick reads and comes up to support the run and screens. He's excellent deconstructing with strength or showing enough quickness to defeat blocks.
"The safety convert lacks the desired change-of-direction ability, which allows some separation out of breaks."
Trending Down
1. QB Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
Sam Hartman spent five successful seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. But he needed a break from their gimmicky offense and chose to take his experience to Notre Dame and help a more nationally relevant program.
The campaign started well, but it took a drastic turn for the worse over the last four weeks.
"The beginning of the season was so promising," Klassen said. "The past month, however, has been a real struggle. Hartman has thrown seven interceptions in the past four games, including two apiece in each of the last two games. The pick-six Hartman threw this past week versus Clemson sticks out. Hartman threw a stick route about a yard behind his target's inside shoulder versus a linebacker with inside leverage.
"Clemson's Jeremiah Trotter Jr. picked it off in stride and took it to the house. That's a mistake someone with Hartman's experience just can't make."
To ram home Klassen's point, Hartman's splits are drastic. Through the first six games, the sixth-year senior completed 66.2 percent of his passes with a 14-to-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Those numbers have since fallen to 58.4 percent with a four-to-seven ratio.
2. WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. entered Saturday's contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide tied for the nation's lead with 11 touchdown receptions. He's a legitimate vertical threat who serves as an excellent complement to Malik Nabers. But Thomas struggled to create much of anything against Alabama's talented outside corners. His 36-yard effort was his second-worst output of the season.
"Brian Thomas drew the short stick against Alabama," Klassen said. "LSU played Thomas as the true X-receiver for a lot of this game, which meant he was matched up with Kool-Aid McKinstry. Understandably, LSU QB Jayden Daniels chose to attack different matchups.
"In the few instances Thomas was targeted, something usually went wrong. A quick third-down play designed for Thomas was thrown behind him and defended, while a drag route later in the game was knocked down at the line of scrimmage.
"It just wasn't Thomas' day, but he should be able to rebound in the coming weeks."
3. TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
For Kansas State's Ben Sinnott to thrive at the next level, he needs to be a Kyle Juszczyk-like Swiss Army knife and provide quality reps in numerous areas at multiple positions.
For most of the season, he has been very capable of doing so. Against the the Texas Longhorns, he fell short despite five catches for 69 yards.
"Sinnott had a tough outing Saturday," Klassen said. "The box score looks fine thanks to a couple of screen passes that popped. Otherwise, Sinnott provided an up-and-down performance. He didn't often separate on his own and looked laborious getting out of his breaks.
"Sinnott's blocking became the real concern, though. The 6'4", 245-pound prospect regularly lunged and missed targets, both in the run game and as a pass protector. Sinnott needs to show a little more control and technique, because we know he has the strength to move guys around when he gets a hold of them."
4. S Calen Bullock, USC
USC's Calen Bullock (6'3", 190 lbs) is an interesting study of a talented player on a really bad defense. As such, he finds himself in bad positions, which can reflect poorly on his evaluation. Poor angles and misreads are sprinkled in among the tremendous range and playmaking ability he flashes at times.
Too often, Bullock tries to do too much and it affects the consistency within his game.
"The USC safety has excellent length," Giddings said. "He triggers very quickly to come downhill, closing ground on a ball-carrier with good leverage and delivering a blow on contact. He doesn't always wrap up and can melt off some tackles. His thinner frame can lead to him getting knocked off or shielded at times. However, the 20-year-old prospect plays with great range as a deep safety and does a very good job of reading the quarterback's eyes in zone.
"Flexibility seems to be the biggest concern. Bullock struggles in coverage at times, due to his tight hips and average footwork. The underclassman tends to play high and round his breaks, causing him to be slow when closing ground. As a result, he was exposed against the Washington passing offense."
5. WR Moose Muhammad III, Texas A&M
When a coach is asked why a certain player isn't on the field, it's rarely a positive for the individual in question.
Moose Muhammad III's playing time has been cut in recent weeks. Head coach Jimbo Fisher based the decision on "different things we are doing schematically."
A season ago, Muhammad was second on the team with 610 receiving yards and led the Aggies with four touchdown receptions. He's not currently counted among Texas A&M's top four wide receivers in receiving yards. Since a season-high 49 yards against Alabama on Oct. 7, Muhammad has five catches for 34 yards.
"Muhammad was supposed to be one of the top slot receiver prospects in this class," Klassen said. "He's been overshadowed by other receivers on the Aggies roster, namely Ainias Smith and sophomore Evan Stewart.
"The biggest obstacle for Muhammad is that he doesn't have very much juice. He's a smart, controlled route runner, but he can be slow off the line of scrimmage and there's no pop at the top of his routes. That's already proving to be an issue versus college players, let alone pros."
10. Tennessee Titans: OT JC Latham, Alabama
The Tennessee Titans decided to move forward with rookie Will Levis as their starting quarterback and rightly so.
While Levis' second start didn't come close to his debut performance, the Titans must find out whether he's the right quarterback for them.
Levis has flashed promising potential that first-year general manager Ran Carthon traded up to acquire at the top of this year's second round. His natural upside is evident.
For the Titans to maximize what they have behind center, they must be able to keep him upright. The selection of Alabama's JC Latham can create a ripple effect.
Latham is a powerful blocker who can finally settle right tackle and fit in nicely with the Titans' identity. His addition can bump Nicholas Petit-Frere over to his more natural position on the left side. Tennessee should then quickly move away from Andre Dillard. Plus, Peter Skoronski can stay at left guard, where the Titans prefer him anyhow.
9. Denver Broncos: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Rumors of Patrick Surtain II being traded prior to this year's deadline circulated, though those within the Denver Broncos quickly squashed the possibility. They should have, because Surtain is arguably the squad's best player at 23 years old.
However, the rest of the defense needs all the help it can get.
The Broncos rank dead last in total defense. The team is worse against the run than any other team, but top defensive tackle prospect Jer'Zhan Newton isn't available at this point. As a result, Denver can turn its attention to the secondary, where the class' No. 1 corner remains available.
The team is also counted among the bottom 10 in pass defense. Surtain and slot defender Ja'Quan McMillian settle two of the three corner spots. But the outside spot opposite Surtain isn't solved. Neither Damarri Mathis nor Fabian Moreau has been particularly good, and the latter is a free agent after this season.
The Broncos can return to the well and pull yet another top corner prospect.
Kool-Aid McKinstry missed playing alongside Surtain by one year. Still, Alabama corners are as well-coached as they come, and the two could form an outstanding duo.
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
Mike Evans is a free agent after this season. Whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers extend their all-time leading receiver, place the franchise tag on him or let the 6'5" target walk in free agency, the team should still address wide receiver.
Evans' consistency is without peer as he vies for a 10th straight 1,000-yard receiving campaign to start his career. The veteran may decide he wants to start anew somewhere else. Even if Evans remains with the Bucs, he turns 31 in August.
On top of the uncertainty around Evans' future, Chris Godwin has one year remaining on his current contract, and his salary-cap hit balloons from $8.6 million this season to $27.5 million in 2024.
Sooner or later, a transition will occur. It's better to address it now than wait and hope the passing game will be good enough for the next couple of seasons.
Florida State's Keon Coleman brings a similar skill set as Evans. He's a massive target at 6'4" and 215 pounds, with exceptional ball skills. Coleman continually makes smaller defensive backs look silly as both a pass-catcher and blocker. Even with the type of circus catches he can make, the Seminole has yet to drop a pass this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
7. Green Bay Packers: DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
The Green Bay Packers defense ranks 11th overall this season, with a top-10 pass defense. Even after trading Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills, Carrington Valentine stepped in and played exceptionally well this past weekend against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Packers haven't been good as expected at the point of attack. Granted, Kenny Clark is dealing with a shoulder injury. But the defensive line as a whole hasn't been as disruptive as its talent suggests.
Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton is completely different because of the repertoire he presents to defeat blocks, both against the run and rushing the passer. Yes, he's slightly undersized at a listed 6'2" and 295 pounds. However, he consistently works his hands to keep blockers away from his body and shows more than enough strength when engaged.
The NFL is becoming more amenable toward lighter defensive tackles, as long as they aren't liabilities in one phase of the game. As an example, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose Calijah Kancey with this year's 19th overall pick. Newton presents a different skill set, but both are quite effective.
The Packers could go in numerous directions with this selection. But Newton provides a unique skill set among the class and should boost an underperforming unit.
6. Los Angeles Rams: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
It's been so long since the Los Angeles Rams owned a first-round pick that the Chicago Cubs still hadn't snapped the Curse of the Billy Goat, the largely forgotten Ghostbusters reboot hadn't hit theaters and the first season of Stranger Things had yet to debut on Netflix.
So the "f--k them picks" attitude is long gone as the Rams spiral into inconsequential status. Right now, Los Angeles' upcoming draft picks are vital to replenish a decayed roster.
Instead of trying to patch holes elsewhere, L.A. can stand pat and select one of the class' elite talents. Yes, Georgia's Brock Bowers plays tight end, but he's one of the position's best prospects ever.
If not for an unfortunate high ankle sprain that required tightrope surgery earlier this season, he had a chance to become the greatest tight end to ever play in major college football. That's how talented he is.
Instead of wasting what good years Matthew Stafford has left, the Rams can add yet another premium weapon to complement Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
Bowers can immediately inject some extra juice since he's been Georgia's primary offensive threat and leading receiver from the moment he stepped onto a collegiate field and eventually replace Tyler Higbee, who turns 31 in January.
5. Chicago Bears: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
The Chicago Bears are having a rough season, but they are sitting pretty when it comes to next year's NFL draft thanks to April's trade with the Carolina Panthers for the No. 1 overall pick.
Thus, the Bears currently own a pair of top-five selections. With this pick, they find a key building bock at a premium position.
Earlier this year, Chicago chose Darnell Wright with the 10th overall pick. He's been arguably the league's best rookie blocker. With the Tennessee product settled at right tackle, the Bears can build exceptional bookends with the selection of Notre Dame's Joe Alt.
A smart investment in the Fighting Irish star can go a long way into solidifying a front five that hasn't been quite right for some time.
"In terms of body control, balance and overall technique as a pass/run-blocker, I think what Joe Alt has put on tape this season is the best I've seen over the last four years of studying offensive line prospects for the draft," B/R scout Brandon Thorn wrote. "To be 20 years old at 6'8" and 325 pounds while doing it is really something."
Besides, Bears left tackle Braxton Jones has dealt with a neck injury this season, and he could eventually move inside to guard to help the rookie, thus improving multiple spots.
4. New England Patriots: QB Caleb Williams, USC
The New England Patriots spent the last four seasons without Tom Brady completely rudderless.
The mystique of the previous dynasty is long gone. The lack of talent found on the roster is startling. The coaching staff's overall ineptitude has been clearly on display. The Patriots are now an afterthought. Questions about Bill Belichick's status with the organization have even arisen.
The NFL has always been a "what have you done lately" league. Well, the Patriots are 27-32 since the start of the 2020 campaign, including a 2-7 start to this season. Something drastic needs to be done. The solution just may fall into their lap if they hold a top-five selection.
To reiterate B/R's earlier stance on Williams and where he currently sits in the evaluation process:
"He's still an awesome player, of course," Klassen said previously. "His arm talent and elasticity are rare. He's also got a killer instinct outside the pocket that many of the league's best quarterbacks do.
"With that said, Williams comes with some clear risks. The 6'1", 215-pound prospect is on the smaller end of the scale and he isn't a consistent down-to-down operator right now."
Maybe the Heisman Trophy winner isn't perfect, but he's definitely a massive upgrade over Mac Jones.
3. New York Giants: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
The New York Giants have already invested a lot in their offensive tackles, but they need to make yet another deposit.
With Andrew Thomas solidified as one of the game's best left tackles, the addition of Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu automatically creates two moving pieces.
The incoming prospect should bump from left to right tackle, where he'll experience a transition to a new position. His skill set translates, though.
Fashanu shows extraordinary movement skills. His pass set is as smooth as anyone's entering the league in the last decade or more. With that said, the Ohio State contest did provide a slight pause with how the 20-year-old handled power-rushers and his overall anchor.
Still, the natural tools at Fashanu's age are astounding. Once upon a time, a left tackle being selected among the top five picks proved to be guaranteed gold. While that's no longer the case, his tools are reminiscent of those prospects who entered the league and subsequently turned out to be stars.
Also, Evan Neal will then move inside to guard. The 2022 No. 7 overall pick has been a disappointment, but he started 13 games at left guard as a sophomore for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He could thrive when covered on both sides.
With John Michael Schmitz at center, four-fifths of the Giants' offensive line could be set for the long haul.
2. Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is set to make his 2023 debut this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.
Granted, head coach Jonathan Gannon said last week that the 26-year-old was completely healthy, but the team wanted him to get more practice reps in Drew Petzing's new scheme before placing him in the lineup.
Another way to put it is: The organization didn't want to feed its franchise quarterback to the game's best defense. Instead, it allowed fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune to take that beating from the Cleveland Browns.
From a positive standpoint, the move shows the Cardinals are trying to set Murray up to succeed. The team understands a different caliber of player is now found behind center.
"Something about Kyler, he can make plays when there isn't much going on," tight end Trey McBride told reporters. "He can scramble, and if things go bad he can make something out of it. As pass-catchers we have to be ready for things to happen."
Essentially, Murray has an eight-game tryout to show he really is the guy to lead the franchise. Until he proves otherwise, the Cardinals sit in a special position where they can take the best overall talent in the 2024 class or trade this pick to a quarterback-starved team.
Since trades aren't included in these projections, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is the logical choice.
Even in a game against Rutgers in which the standout wide receiver didn't post huge numbers, he still had two touchdown receptions in the red zone. Middling quarterback play and coverages being rolled in his direction don't detract from how special Harrison is.
1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina): QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
Justin Fields missed his fourth straight game after suffering an injured thumb on his throwing hand during a Week 6 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.
The situation is problematic on two levels.
Obviously, the 2021 first-rounder isn't in the lineup to show the level of development necessary to ignore the quarterback position altogether when evaluating the franchise's future.
Secondly, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent has showed promising signs, which places further pressure on Fields to perform once he returns.
Ultimately, this setup appears to be trending toward a different solution.
The Bears are again counted among the league's worst teams. They remain unsettled at the game's most important position. The squad has been poorly constructed by general manager Ryan Poles. Matt Eberflus' coaching staff is struggling to build an identity or place a consistently competitive team on the field.
Chicago will benefit from the fact that it owns the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick because the selection provides flexibility. Two top-five picks allow the Bears to go in numerous directions.
In this instance, they decide to put an end to all of the uncertainty at quarterback and select Drake Maye. As noted earlier, the North Carolina star is now B/R's QB1. He'll instantly provide a very different skill set to Fields, as a downfield passer who regularly rips NFL-caliber throws.
The Bears can then trade the 24-year-old quarterback (turns 25 in March) to recoup another draft asset and provide the organization with a fresh start.