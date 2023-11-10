2024 NFL Draft: Week 10 Buzz and Best Prospect Fits for League's Worst Teams

2 of 12

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

1. QB Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Sam Hartman spent five successful seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. But he needed a break from their gimmicky offense and chose to take his experience to Notre Dame and help a more nationally relevant program.

The campaign started well, but it took a drastic turn for the worse over the last four weeks.

"The beginning of the season was so promising," Klassen said. "The past month, however, has been a real struggle. Hartman has thrown seven interceptions in the past four games, including two apiece in each of the last two games. The pick-six Hartman threw this past week versus Clemson sticks out. Hartman threw a stick route about a yard behind his target's inside shoulder versus a linebacker with inside leverage.

"Clemson's Jeremiah Trotter Jr. picked it off in stride and took it to the house. That's a mistake someone with Hartman's experience just can't make."

To ram home Klassen's point, Hartman's splits are drastic. Through the first six games, the sixth-year senior completed 66.2 percent of his passes with a 14-to-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Those numbers have since fallen to 58.4 percent with a four-to-seven ratio.

2. WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. entered Saturday's contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide tied for the nation's lead with 11 touchdown receptions. He's a legitimate vertical threat who serves as an excellent complement to Malik Nabers. But Thomas struggled to create much of anything against Alabama's talented outside corners. His 36-yard effort was his second-worst output of the season.

"Brian Thomas drew the short stick against Alabama," Klassen said. "LSU played Thomas as the true X-receiver for a lot of this game, which meant he was matched up with Kool-Aid McKinstry. Understandably, LSU QB Jayden Daniels chose to attack different matchups.

"In the few instances Thomas was targeted, something usually went wrong. A quick third-down play designed for Thomas was thrown behind him and defended, while a drag route later in the game was knocked down at the line of scrimmage.

"It just wasn't Thomas' day, but he should be able to rebound in the coming weeks."

3. TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

For Kansas State's Ben Sinnott to thrive at the next level, he needs to be a Kyle Juszczyk-like Swiss Army knife and provide quality reps in numerous areas at multiple positions.

For most of the season, he has been very capable of doing so. Against the the Texas Longhorns, he fell short despite five catches for 69 yards.

"Sinnott had a tough outing Saturday," Klassen said. "The box score looks fine thanks to a couple of screen passes that popped. Otherwise, Sinnott provided an up-and-down performance. He didn't often separate on his own and looked laborious getting out of his breaks.

"Sinnott's blocking became the real concern, though. The 6'4", 245-pound prospect regularly lunged and missed targets, both in the run game and as a pass protector. Sinnott needs to show a little more control and technique, because we know he has the strength to move guys around when he gets a hold of them."

4. S Calen Bullock, USC

USC's Calen Bullock (6'3", 190 lbs) is an interesting study of a talented player on a really bad defense. As such, he finds himself in bad positions, which can reflect poorly on his evaluation. Poor angles and misreads are sprinkled in among the tremendous range and playmaking ability he flashes at times.

Too often, Bullock tries to do too much and it affects the consistency within his game.

"The USC safety has excellent length," Giddings said. "He triggers very quickly to come downhill, closing ground on a ball-carrier with good leverage and delivering a blow on contact. He doesn't always wrap up and can melt off some tackles. His thinner frame can lead to him getting knocked off or shielded at times. However, the 20-year-old prospect plays with great range as a deep safety and does a very good job of reading the quarterback's eyes in zone.

"Flexibility seems to be the biggest concern. Bullock struggles in coverage at times, due to his tight hips and average footwork. The underclassman tends to play high and round his breaks, causing him to be slow when closing ground. As a result, he was exposed against the Washington passing offense."

5. WR Moose Muhammad III, Texas A&M

When a coach is asked why a certain player isn't on the field, it's rarely a positive for the individual in question.

Moose Muhammad III's playing time has been cut in recent weeks. Head coach Jimbo Fisher based the decision on "different things we are doing schematically."

A season ago, Muhammad was second on the team with 610 receiving yards and led the Aggies with four touchdown receptions. He's not currently counted among Texas A&M's top four wide receivers in receiving yards. Since a season-high 49 yards against Alabama on Oct. 7, Muhammad has five catches for 34 yards.

"Muhammad was supposed to be one of the top slot receiver prospects in this class," Klassen said. "He's been overshadowed by other receivers on the Aggies roster, namely Ainias Smith and sophomore Evan Stewart.