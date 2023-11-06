3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 9 Win vs. Cowboys

2 of 3

Dallas stayed in the contest in the fourth quarter because of how easy it was for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to pick apart the Eagles secondary.

Lamb finished with 191 receiving yards on 11 receptions. Tight end Jake Ferguson was nine yards away from the century mark.

The Eagles have been thin in the secondary for a few weeks now due to injuries, and so far, they have avoided a handful of defeats with that as their biggest shortcoming.

The Philadelphia coaching staff must spend the bye week scheming up the best way to slow down opposing passing attacks with the defensive backs they have.

Kansas City, Buffalo, San Francisco, Dallas and the Seattle Seahawks are all capable of torching the defensive back unit over the next five games.