NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Could Make Suns Debut vs. Bulls After Back Injury

Bradley Beal's Phoenix Suns debut is coming soon.

Kevin Durant spoke about his teammate's impending return with reporters, as Beal could be ready to get on the floor as soon as Phoenix's matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

"I'm excited for him," Durant said. "I know he can't wait to start."

Beal was acquired by the Suns from the Washington Wizards in a trade this past offseason, with Phoenix sending Washington a package centered around four future first-round pick swaps. He has yet to play this season due to back issues.

The three-time All-Star has been one of the league's best scorers, averaging 27.6 points per game on 47-35-86 shooting splits since 2019-20. He has the ability to score on all three levels while occasionally showcasing his athleticism at the rim.

Beal, Durant, and Devin Booker were expected to become one of the NBA's most formidable trios this season. However, injuries have kept the three stars from stepping on the court together.

Booker missed the Suns' 120-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday due to a right calf strain. The 27-year-old has only appeared in two games this season.

Before the matchup against Detroit, Suns head coach Frank Vogel gave a promising update on Beal's status despite not revealing a target date for his return (per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic).

"He looked good and felt good," Vogel said. "So he's getting closer. Still no firm timetable, but definitely getting closer."

Meanwhile, Durant has suited up in every game for Phoenix thus far. The former MVP has showed why he's one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, averaging 29.9 points per game.

However, his strong individual performances haven't always been enough to secure wins. With a lack of healthy star talent around Durant, Phoenix has a record of just 3-4 despite entering the season with championship hopes.