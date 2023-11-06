Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 11

2 of 3

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Penix took full advantage of the weak USC Trojans defense to reinforce his Heisman favorite status.

Penix has been first or second on the Heisman odds board since Washington defeated Oregon in one of the best games of the season.

The Washington left-hander is the only FBS quarterback to have more than 3,000 passing yards through Week 10.

The senior completed 73.3 percent of his passes and threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns in the national spotlight against USC on Saturday.

Penix has been over 250 passing yards in every game this season and he has seven multi-score games through the air.

Nix vaulted into second place on the odds board behind a pair of season highs against the California Golden Bears.

The Oregon signal-caller did what he was expected to do against a struggling team and then some. He had 386 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Nix can further pad his stats against the USC defense in Week 11. He might be able to gain slight edge over Penix if the Washington offense struggles at home against the Utah Utes.