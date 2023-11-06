Defending WWE's Next Surprise Babyface Turns, Ric Flair's AEW Role, More Quick Takes

1 of 5

The Miz is a natural heel and always has been. It's the role he has traditionally thrived in throughout his career, but he can also portray a believable babyface when needed.

In 2013 and 2019 respectively, WWE to turn Miz face but had limited success. The booking was to blame on both occasions as the audience had grown to respect and admire The Awesome One, specifically during the latter run.

That seems to be the direction they're headed in with him this time as well, and for as abysmal of a year as he's had on WWE TV, experimenting with him as a fan favorite again would actually be a refreshing change of pace.

Gunther has annihilated every opponent put in front of him for the last year and a half, but Miz has alluded him until now. A first-time-encounter between the two wouldn't be among Gunther's best title defenses, but a few wars of words with a talker as talented as Miz could help him improve in the promo department.