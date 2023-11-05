Pelicans' CJ McCollum Reacts to Photo on Lung Injury Announcement on Twitter

Pelicans' CJ McCollum Reacts to Photo on Lung Injury Announcement on TwitterNovember 5, 2023
Joshua Gateley/Getty Images
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum reacted on Sunday to a social media post sharing the news of his lung collapse.
The Pelicans announced Sunday that McCollum had been diagnosed with a collapse in his right lung.
McCollum posted on X, formerly Twitter, 15 minutes after the Pelicans' announcement was posted.
McCollum's injury is classified as a "small pneumothorax," which "occurs when air leaks into the space between your lung and chest wall," according to the Mayo Clinic (h/t ESPN's Andrew Lopez.)
The guard previously suffered a pneumothorax in 2021 while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. He missed 18 games that season before returning to the court.
McCollum will undergo additional tests "in the next 48 hours," the Pelicans said.