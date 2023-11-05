X

NBA

    Pelicans' CJ McCollum Reacts to Photo on Lung Injury Announcement on Twitter

    Julia StumbaughNovember 5, 2023

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - NOVEMBER 1: CJ McCollum #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans brings the ball down the floor during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on November 1, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)
    Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum reacted on Sunday to a social media post sharing the news of his lung collapse.

    The Pelicans announced Sunday that McCollum had been diagnosed with a collapse in his right lung.

    McCollum posted on X, formerly Twitter, 15 minutes after the Pelicans' announcement was posted.

    CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum

    This is an insane pic to post with the news 😂 <a href="https://t.co/wcjiOKRvhh">https://t.co/wcjiOKRvhh</a>

    McCollum's injury is classified as a "small pneumothorax," which "occurs when air leaks into the space between your lung and chest wall," according to the Mayo Clinic (h/t ESPN's Andrew Lopez.)

    The guard previously suffered a pneumothorax in 2021 while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. He missed 18 games that season before returning to the court.

    McCollum will undergo additional tests "in the next 48 hours," the Pelicans said.

