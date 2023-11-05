Pelicans' CJ McCollum Reacts to Photo on Lung Injury Announcement on Twitter

Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum reacted on Sunday to a social media post sharing the news of his lung collapse.

The Pelicans announced Sunday that McCollum had been diagnosed with a collapse in his right lung.

McCollum posted on X, formerly Twitter, 15 minutes after the Pelicans' announcement was posted.

McCollum's injury is classified as a "small pneumothorax," which "occurs when air leaks into the space between your lung and chest wall," according to the Mayo Clinic (h/t ESPN's Andrew Lopez.)

The guard previously suffered a pneumothorax in 2021 while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. He missed 18 games that season before returning to the court.