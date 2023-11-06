3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 9 Win vs. Cardinals

2 of 3

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Quarterback Deshaun Watson started and finished a game for the first time since Week 3. He's missed three of the last four with a shoulder injury and only played briefly against the Indianapolis Colts before being replaced by P.J. Walker.



In many ways, Sunday provided a tune-up game for Watson ahead of back-to-back AFC North showdowns. With all due respect to the Cardinals, Arizona hasn't exactly been a daunting challenge for opposing quarterbacks.

Coming into Sunday, the Cardinals ranked 27th in net yards per pass attempt allowed, 26th in total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed.



Watson did some good things on Sunday, finishing 19-of-30 for 219 yards, two touchdowns and a 107.5 passer rating—though his first touchdown was really a heads-up play by Amari Cooper who caught the deflection off of a defender's helmet. Watson's 49-yard strike to Cooper in the fourth quarter was a thing of beauty.



However, the Browns offense was again out of sync, and Watson did little to prevent Arizona from focusing on stopping the run. The Browns averaged just 2.8 yards per carry and 4.6 yards per play while converting only six of 17 third-down attempts.

