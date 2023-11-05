Victor Wembanyama's Defense Called 'Unfair' by NBA Fans Despite Spurs Loss to Raptors

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite the San Antonio Spurs' 123-116 overtime loss against the Toronto Raptors, Victor Wembanyama looked strong on both ends of the court.

Wembanyama dropped 20 points and nine rebounds, shooting 7-16 from the field while connecting on two three-pointers.

The 7'4" forward was a menace defensively, using his eight-foot wingspan to routinely alter shots and deter several Raptors drives into the paint. He finished the game with a career-high five blocks and one steal.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft has now recorded 16 rejections in six career games.

NBA fans were amazed by Wembanyama's seemingly effortless shot-blocking abilities.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs in scoring with an efficient 26 points on 61 percent shooting, while center Zach Collins recorded a double-double that included 21 points and 11 rebounds.

As for the Raptors, O.G. Anunoby scored 24 points while hitting a career-high seven three-pointers. Forward Scottie Barnes scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter while helping Toronto erase an 18-point deficit.

The Raptors have now won six straight games against the Spurs.