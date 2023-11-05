X

NBA

    Victor Wembanyama's Defense Called 'Unfair' by NBA Fans Despite Spurs Loss to Raptors

    zach bacharContributor INovember 5, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 5: OG Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket while Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs goes for the block during the game on November 5, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

    Despite the San Antonio Spurs' 123-116 overtime loss against the Toronto Raptors, Victor Wembanyama looked strong on both ends of the court.

    Wembanyama dropped 20 points and nine rebounds, shooting 7-16 from the field while connecting on two three-pointers.

    The 7'4" forward was a menace defensively, using his eight-foot wingspan to routinely alter shots and deter several Raptors drives into the paint. He finished the game with a career-high five blocks and one steal.

    The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft has now recorded 16 rejections in six career games.

    NBA fans were amazed by Wembanyama's seemingly effortless shot-blocking abilities.

    NBA @NBA

    The extension is wild 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/YMfLRJFPLk">https://t.co/YMfLRJFPLk</a> <a href="https://t.co/qXZeNSDnMn">pic.twitter.com/qXZeNSDnMn</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Wemby made this block look TOO EASY 😮 <a href="https://t.co/O3XvyEbUc5">pic.twitter.com/O3XvyEbUc5</a>

    NBA @NBA

    FIVE blocks for Wemby 🗣️<br><br>Spurs-Raptors | Live on the NBA App<br>📲: <a href="https://t.co/1wqRX7Uwkw">https://t.co/1wqRX7Uwkw</a> <a href="https://t.co/ymiRGYtLBU">pic.twitter.com/ymiRGYtLBU</a>

    SleeperNBA @SleeperNBA

    Wemby is unfair ❌<br> <a href="https://t.co/GmpOP19hAs">pic.twitter.com/GmpOP19hAs</a>

    SJ @SJBasketball8

    wemby unfair defensively lol

    Kwadwo Sheldon @kwadwosheldon

    Possible Wemby could win Rookie and Defensive Player of the year

    @mxitiandniles

    These wemby blocked 3s are just unfair

    BenMuse @BenSimmons_Muse

    Wemby gonna be DPOY as a rookie 💀 <a href="https://t.co/lfDyVElPrc">pic.twitter.com/lfDyVElPrc</a>

    Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

    Wemby is a black hole on defense.<br><br>He is the Bermuda Triangle.<br><br>He is where offensive possessions go to die.

    Lore'n'Spurs @Lore_spurs

    Wemby has a serious shot at winning DPOY no?

    Spurs Culture @SpursCulture

    Victor Wembanyama in the 1st half: <br><br>12 PTS<br>6 REB<br>4 BLK<br>1 STL<br>57.0 FG%<br>67.0 3P%<br>13 MINS<br><br>Just another day at the office💼 <a href="https://t.co/GA0IXCNRl4">pic.twitter.com/GA0IXCNRl4</a>

    Spurs_World @Spurs_Texano

    🚨🚨3 blocks in the 1st half for Victor Wembanyama is the most for a Spurs rookie in a 1st half since Tim Duncan<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PorVida?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PorVida</a> <a href="https://t.co/rBWfGJEblO">pic.twitter.com/rBWfGJEblO</a>

    William Lou @william_lou

    not sure why this even has to be said but nobody on the raptors should try to go at wemby 1 on 1

    Keldon Johnson led the Spurs in scoring with an efficient 26 points on 61 percent shooting, while center Zach Collins recorded a double-double that included 21 points and 11 rebounds.

    As for the Raptors, O.G. Anunoby scored 24 points while hitting a career-high seven three-pointers. Forward Scottie Barnes scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter while helping Toronto erase an 18-point deficit.

    The Raptors have now won six straight games against the Spurs.

    Wembanyama will look to build upon his superb defensive performance in the Spurs' next game, a Monday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers.