November 6, 2023
3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 9 Win vs. Rams
It's been a very up-and-down—and mostly down—2023 season for the Green Bay Packers. However, Green Bay ended its four-game skid with a decisive 20-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
A Packers defense that came in ranked 20th in points allowed dominated the Rams, who were playing without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb). Green Bay held Brett Rypien to just Brett Rypien to just 130 passing yards while forcing him into two turnovers.
The offense got mostly mistake-free play from Jordan Love, though it was far from a flawless offensive showing.
At 3-5, the Packers are still long shots to make the postseason, but they'll take a win as the season-long evaluation of Love continues. Here are our biggest takeaways from the Packers' Week 9 win over the Rams.
Love Shows Growth in Win No. 3
Following Green Bay's offseason trade of Aaron Rodgers, the Packers' 2023 season became all about evaluating Love. The Packers don't know if the 2020 first-round pick can be their quarterback of the future, and they don't have a ton of time to figure it out.
After working out a one-year extension in the offseason, the Packers only have Love under contract through 2024.
Love didn't perform like a top-tier signal-caller against the Rams, but he took a few positive strides. The 25-year-old had thrown seven interceptions over his last four games. He had his first turnover-free game since Week 2. He showed a good rapport with his receivers, including Christian Watson, who secured a 37-yard reception that helped set up a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Watson and Love failed to connect on a deep ball earlier in the game, but the Packers went back to it and succeeded.
"For him, for me, really a confidence booster to go out and make that play. It was exactly what we needed," Love said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
Love finished an efficient 20-of-26 for 228 yards and a touchdown. It wasn't the sort of game that defines Love as "the guy," but it was certainly a step in the right direction.
Aaron Jones Is Approaching Pre-Injury Form
A big difference in Week 9 was the fact that Green Bay supported Love with a strong ground game. The Packers came into Sunday ranked 26th in rushing yards then proceeded to rush for 184 against Los Angeles.
Having Aaron Jones perform at or at least close to 100 percent certainly helped. Jones has battled a hamstring injury for most of the season and has played a fairly limited role because of it. However, the Packers planned to lean on him against Los Angeles.
"Ready to cut him loose," LaFleur said during the week, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
Jones only averaged 3.7 yards per carry on Sunday, but he rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for another 26 yards. It was the sort of strong dual-role performance from Jones to which fans had become accustomed during the Rodgers era.
While Jones did lose a fumble, he did enough right to help the Packers get the victory. Having him capable of handling a full workload should make a massive difference for Love moving forward.
The Packers Must Limit Mistakes If They Hope to Find More Victories
While the Packers still don't know if Love can truly be their quarterback of the future, they had better hope he works out. At 3-5, Green Bay may be playing itself out of the draft range of one of next year's top QB prospects.
The Bleacher Report Scouting Department ranked USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye as the second- and fourth-best 2024 prospects, respectively.
Green Bay appears more interested in stringing together wins while developing Love and building his confidence. If that is indeed the plan, the Packers must do a better job of limiting mistakes.
While this was a decisive victory for Green Bay, it wasn't a clean game. The Packers were penalized eight times for 57 yards. Both Jones and Dontayvion Wicks lost fumbles. While Love didn't have a turnover, he was sacked four times.
Head coach Matt LaFleur must hold his squad to a higher standard if it is going to pick up another win in the next month. Up next are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Sloppy play won't get Green Bay a win in any of these looming contests.