3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 9 Win vs. Rams

1 of 3

John Fisher/Getty Images

Following Green Bay's offseason trade of Aaron Rodgers, the Packers' 2023 season became all about evaluating Love. The Packers don't know if the 2020 first-round pick can be their quarterback of the future, and they don't have a ton of time to figure it out.



After working out a one-year extension in the offseason, the Packers only have Love under contract through 2024.



Love didn't perform like a top-tier signal-caller against the Rams, but he took a few positive strides. The 25-year-old had thrown seven interceptions over his last four games. He had his first turnover-free game since Week 2. He showed a good rapport with his receivers, including Christian Watson, who secured a 37-yard reception that helped set up a touchdown in the fourth quarter.



Watson and Love failed to connect on a deep ball earlier in the game, but the Packers went back to it and succeeded.



"For him, for me, really a confidence booster to go out and make that play. It was exactly what we needed," Love said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

