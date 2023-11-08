Buying or Selling Hottest Starts to NBA Season

3 of 6

A Nov. 1 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves assured the Denver Nuggets won't go undefeated in their title-defending season. But with Nikola Jokić somehow leveling up again, the Nuggets remain the best bet to finish atop the West and return to the Finals.

Nothing about the 2023-24 campaign has done anything to disabuse us of the notion that Denver, unsatisfied with just one ring, is on the warpath for another.

Start with Jokić, who is showing a level of mastery almost without precedent. His full-season numbers are absurd—28.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists on 69.1 percent true shooting through Denver's first eight games—but it's his ability to dominate at will that stands out. Jokić is essentially choosing when to snuff out the opposition's hopes.

Sometimes he does it in the first half.

Others, he waits until after the break.

It's become cliché to cite Jokić's unmatched processing speed, to point out how he sees the on-court action unfolding in advance. But how else do you describe someone who can anticipate the movement of nine other players so easily that a three-quarter-court inbound alley-oop comes off looking casual...and easy?

Jokić has help. Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are both shooting better than 40.0 percent from deep, Aaron Gordon is filling all the gaps as a passer and duck-in specialist, and Denver's defense is performing at a top-10 clip.

Murray's hamstring injury is a concern, and Denver, as usual, is getting badly outscored whenever its superstar center is off the court. But it's hard to doubt anything about the Nuggets when they have the best player in the world at the peak of his powers.

What we're seeing in 2023-24: A two-time MVP making the game look easier than ever en route to what'll likely be a third such honor in four years. And if we learned anything last season, Jokić elevating his squad all year is eminently sustainable.