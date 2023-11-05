New York Marathon 2023: Tamirat Tola Sets Course Record; Top Results for Men, Women

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Tamirat Tola wrote his name into the New York City Marathon's record books Sunday.

The Ethiopian finished in a course-record 2:04:58 as he won the men's marathon. He crossed the finish line nearly two minutes ahead of runner-up Albert Korir.

It was a much more dramatic affair in the women's marathon. Only 10 seconds separated winner Hellen Obiri from third-place finisher and reigning champion Sharon Lokedi.

Here are the top performers from the men's and women's marathons:

Elite Men's Results

Tamirat Tola (2:04:58) Albert Korir (2:06:57) Shura Kitata (2:07:11) Abdi Nageeye (2:10:21) Koen Naert (2:10:25)

Elite Women's Results

Hellen Obiri (2:27:23) Letesenbet Gidey (2:27:29) Sharon Lokedi (2:27:33) Brigid Kosgei (2:27:45) Mary Ngugi (2:27:53)

Tola paced himself to get things started. At the first interval split, he was averaging almost five minutes a mile. By the time he completed 15 kilometers, his mile time had fallen to 4:39. That's roughly where he hovered for the remainder of the marathon until slowing up over the last few miles.

Jemal Yimer did his best to keep up with his compatriot, but he ran out of gas about 20 miles into the 26.2-mile affair. All four of his file mile splits were north of six minutes as he wound up in ninth.

Tola's final time surpassed a mark that had stood since 2011, when Geoffrey Mutai clocked in at 2:05:06.

Seven-time NHL All-Star Zdeno Chára was among the participants for Sunday's event and posted a time of 3:19:19.

For Obiri, Sunday's achievement completed a New York and Boston double after she came out on top in April. Ingrid Kristiansen in 1989 was the last woman to pull off the feat in the same year.

This is another major accolade in a decorated distance-running career as well. The 33-year-old is a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters and has two world titles in that distance.