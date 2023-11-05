Anthony Davis Calls Lakers' Loss to Paolo Banchero, Magic 'a Collective Problem'

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

The Orlando Magic outrebounded the Los Angeles Lakers 51-40 during Saturday's 120-101 victory, and Anthony Davis was asked about the overall rebounding issues after the loss.

"It came from everybody, honestly," he told reporters. "When the bigs contest, it's on the guards. But then when the guards get a contest, the bigs gotta rebound. So it was a collective problem tonight."

The Magic grabbed 19 offensive rebounds, which is one reason they had no trouble putting up so many points against the Los Angeles defense.

The Lakers also struggled to contain the Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combination. Banchero finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, while Wagner tallied 26 points and five boards.

A double-double from Davis (28 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks) and a solid showing from LeBron James (24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals) wasn't enough for the Purple and Gold, who fell to 3-3 on the young season.