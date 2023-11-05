X

    Anthony Davis Calls Lakers' Loss to Paolo Banchero, Magic 'a Collective Problem'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 5, 2023

    ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 4: Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic on November 4, 2023 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Orlando Magic outrebounded the Los Angeles Lakers 51-40 during Saturday's 120-101 victory, and Anthony Davis was asked about the overall rebounding issues after the loss.

    "It came from everybody, honestly," he told reporters. "When the bigs contest, it's on the guards. But then when the guards get a contest, the bigs gotta rebound. So it was a collective problem tonight."

    Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN

    Anthony Davis on tonight's loss: "We just created a hole for ourselves in the first quarter... even though we tightened up the screws a little bit, the offensive rebounds killed us the entire game." <a href="https://t.co/rRIhhxxRk7">pic.twitter.com/rRIhhxxRk7</a>

    The Magic grabbed 19 offensive rebounds, which is one reason they had no trouble putting up so many points against the Los Angeles defense.

    The Lakers also struggled to contain the Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combination. Banchero finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, while Wagner tallied 26 points and five boards.

    A double-double from Davis (28 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks) and a solid showing from LeBron James (24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals) wasn't enough for the Purple and Gold, who fell to 3-3 on the young season.

    Los Angeles doesn't have much time to figure things out because it faces a Miami Heat team that is looking for a much-needed win on Monday. The reigning Eastern Conference champions are just 2-4 and need something to build on, putting Monday's high-profile matchup even further under the spotlight.

