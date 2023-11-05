Francis Ngannou Eyes Fights with Deontay Wilder, Healthy Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Francis Ngannou is keeping his options open when it comes to his next fight following his loss to Tyson Fury.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the PFL star ruled out a clash with Jon Jones due to the torn pectoral Jones recently suffered. He was more enthusiastic about the prospect of opposing Stipe Miocic or heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder.

PFL CEO Peter Murray told TMZ Sports the plan is to have Ngannou make his debut for the promotion in 2024, and he said the 37-year-old "wants" Jones and Miocic. Murray added that Wilder was under consideration as well, both as a traditional boxing matchup or one with modified rules.

Ngannou's stock has never been higher after he presented a much tougher challenge to Fury than many expected. He knocked the heavyweight champion down in the third round and connected with more power punches, ultimately losing a split decision.

Staging another crossover fight would almost certainly be a massive moneymaker for Ngannou. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn argued opposing Anthony Joshua would be "one of the biggest fights in the history of the sport" if done right.