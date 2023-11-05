AP College Football Poll 2023: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Associated Press Top 25 poll doesn't look a whole lot different following a Week 10 slate of games that lacked a ton of meaningful upsets.

No. 9 Oklahoma was the highest-ranked team to go down. The Sooners fell to in-state rival Oklahoma State in the final installment of their Bedlam Series for the foreseeable future. A two-loss OU squad can now kiss the College Football Playoff goodbye.

For the rest of the top 10, it was business as usual.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll Week 11

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Ole Miss

11. Louisville

12. Oregon State

13. Utah

14. Tennessee

15. Oklahoma State

16. Missouri

17. Oklahoma

18. LSU

19. Kansas

20. Tulane

21. James Madison

22. Notre Dame

23. Arizona

24. North Carolina

25. Liberty

Among the teams that occupy the top four positions in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, Michigan was the only one that got to coast Saturday. The Wolverines took a 17-point lead in the first quarter en route to a 41-13 victory. J.J. McCarthy threw for 335 yards, while Blake Corum had three touchdowns on the ground.

Meanwhile, Ohio State, Georgia and Florida State all experienced varying degrees of annoyance.

The Buckeyes trailed Rutgers 9-7 at halftime before a 93-yard pick-six by Jordan Hancock turned the game on its head. The Scarlet Knights back to within one score in the fourth quarter before a pair of Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdown receptions put OSU free and clear.

For the second year in a row, Georgia had its hands full against Missouri. The teams were tied at halftime, and the Tigers briefly took a 13-10 lead in the third quarter thanks to a Harrison Mevis field goal. But the Bulldogs outscored their opponents 20-8 the rest of the way too improve to 9-0.

Florida State had 501 yards of offense in a win with a somewhat deceptive 24-7 score line. Pittsburgh was down by three points inside the final four minutes of the third quarter until Markeston Douglas' touchdown grab gave the Seminoles some breathing room. Trey Benson's 55-yard touchdown run on their next drive was the knockout blow.

Perhaps the order will change, but Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Florida State all figure to lead the College Football Playoff Top 25 when the selection committee releases its newest rankings on Tuesday.

Further down the latter, a few ranked teams fell victim to upsets, and none may have been more consequential than Air Force's 23-3 defeat to Army.

The Falcons were one spot below Tulane in the race for the New Year's Six bowl berth that's set aside for the highest-ranked Group of Five team. You'd have assumed running the table would've been enough to lift Air Force above the Green Wave, which lost Ole Miss in its second game.

Now, Tulane has a relatively straightforward path back to a major bowl game.