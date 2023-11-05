Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. Out at Least 3 Weeks After Surgery on Hand Injury

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. will miss at least three weeks after undergoing surgery for a fractured third metacarpal in his left hand. The Magic will then re-evaluate Carter and make a further determination on his status at that time.

Kurt Helin of NBC Sports provided more information on the matter.

"The third metacarpal is the bone that connects the wrist to the middle finger. While the team has released no details on a recovery timeline, the Cleveland Clinic suggests at least three weeks in a cast. This is Carter's non-shooting hand, so the timeline for his return is unclear but it is undoubtedly weeks and likely closer to a month."

Carter suffered the injury after grabbing a rebound off a Talen Horton-Tucker missed three-pointer with one second left in the Magic's 115-113 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Rookie Anthony Black, who started in place of Markelle Fultz (left knee soreness) on Saturday versus the Los Angeles Lakers, replaced Carter on the floor.

Carter has started five games this season, averaging 9.4 points on 37.8 percent shooting and 8.6 rebounds in 29.4 minutes. The six-year veteran began his career with the Chicago Bulls, who took the former Duke star sixth overall in the 2018 NBA draft. Chicago traded Carter to Orlando in March 2021. Carter then signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $50 million contract seven months later that connects him with Orlando through 2026.

Carter is part of an exciting young Magic team with load of potential led by reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero. Orlando has started well at 3-2 and looks prime to contend for the playoffs as well.

Unfortunately, the Magic will have to go without Carter for some time.

Mo Wagner will step up and take more minutes in his place. Wagner, also a six-year vet, has been on fire through his first five games with 9.4 points on 66.7 percent shooting and 3.2 rebounds in just 16.4 minutes.