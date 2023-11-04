Report: Jets Eyed Raiders' Davante Adams at Trade Deadline for Aaron Rodgers Reunion

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The New York Jets reached out to the Las Vegas Raiders about the availability of wide receiver Davante Adams ahead of the NFL trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported the Jets had Adams on their radar dating back to this past summer and were "waiting for the moment to reach out to Las Vegas to land the three-time All-Pro" in order to reunite him with former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers.

However, the Raiders reiterated to New York they weren't moving Adams.

