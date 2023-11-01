What Is the Best Rebuilding Plan for Las Vegas Raiders After Firing Josh McDaniels?

1 of 6

Before the Raiders can make any further sweeping changes, they have to get through the final nine games of the 2023 season. While at 3-5, a playoff push is still technically possible, Las Vegas' priorities must shift from winning to evaluation, beginning at quarterback.



Pierce is "leaning toward" starting rookie Aidan O'Connell over Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game against the New York Giants, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. That's the right call.

The 31-year-old Garoppolo probably won't be a significant part of the Raiders' future, but O'Connell might be. Even if he develops into nothing more than a long-term backup, there's value in that. The Raiders need to find out what they have in the rookie.



Pierce and Kelly must also evaluate impending free agents like running back Josh Jacobs, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, defensive tackle Adam Butler and cornerback David Long. Another roster rebuild is almost certainly looming, and it's imperative that Las Vegas has a grasp on who to keep.

Figuring out if Jacobs and Hunter Renfrow—a potential 2024 cap casualty—can return to Pro Bowl form would certainly help. Along the way, it would behoove the Raiders to get a deeper look at rookies like edge-rusher Tyree Wilson, tight end Michael Mayer and wide receiver Tre Tucker to better understand where their weaknesses lie.



McDaniels was coaching to win and to save his job. Pierce will certainly want to make a good impression, but identifying what sort of core the Raiders actually have must take precedence.

