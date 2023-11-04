AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights From Nov. 4

1 of 2

AEW

The show started off with the usual lineup of quick interviews but quickly turned into chaos when AR Fox attacked Swerve Strickland.

They fought into the arena as Elton John's music played and the fireworks went off behind them. Fox was being very aggressive as he sought revenge against his former friend.

It took the leader of The Mogul Embassy to get his composure, but once he did, he took Fox's legs out from under him to ground his high-flying offense.

These two know each other well and are both very good at what they do, so it should surprise nobody to hear that they had a great match. It would have been surprising if this was anything less than a high-energy exchange.

Strickland was doing a fantastic job playing a vicious heel but managed to get a clean win with a huge double stomp from the top rope.

The Gates of Agony joined Swerve and looked like they were going to continue attacking Fox until FTR showed up to make the save.

Result: Swerve Strickland defeated AR Fox

Grade: B+

Notable Moments and Observations