AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights From Nov. 4

AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights From Nov. 4November 4, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Collision on November 4.
For fans who follow both All Elite Wrestling and WWE, Saturday was a long day due to the Crown Jewel pay-per-view taking place in the afternoon.
During the evening, AEW put on a show with a handful of matches featuring stars from across every division.
Not only did we get to see Lance Archer take on Darby Allin, but we also saw Willow Nightingale take on Emi Sakura.
AR Fox battled Swerve Strickland, and a huge eight-man tag match took place featuring FTR and LFI taking on Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Saturday's episode of Collision.
AR Fox vs. Swerve Strickland
- Fighting in front of the pyro as the opening song played was a great way to kick off the show.
- The height Fox got when he dove over the top rope was wild.
- The superplex Swerve hit looked great, but that means it was also likely very painful for the competitors. They got some serious height when Swerve launched both of them.
- The way Swerve picked Fox up into a powerbomb position only to transition into a slam was an awesome spot.
The show started off with the usual lineup of quick interviews but quickly turned into chaos when AR Fox attacked Swerve Strickland.
They fought into the arena as Elton John's music played and the fireworks went off behind them. Fox was being very aggressive as he sought revenge against his former friend.
It took the leader of The Mogul Embassy to get his composure, but once he did, he took Fox's legs out from under him to ground his high-flying offense.
These two know each other well and are both very good at what they do, so it should surprise nobody to hear that they had a great match. It would have been surprising if this was anything less than a high-energy exchange.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
Game-changing move by Swerve Strickland!<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWCollision?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWCollision</a> LIVE on TNT!<a href="https://twitter.com/swerveconfident?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@swerveconfident</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ARealFoxx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ARealFoxx</a> <a href="https://t.co/K1cKJcW3BK">pic.twitter.com/K1cKJcW3BK</a>
Strickland was doing a fantastic job playing a vicious heel but managed to get a clean win with a huge double stomp from the top rope.
The Gates of Agony joined Swerve and looked like they were going to continue attacking Fox until FTR showed up to make the save.
Result: Swerve Strickland defeated AR Fox
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
The Kingdom vs. Local Competitors, Lance Archer vs. Darby Allin
- The way Roddy got out of his chair to hit a jumping knee and then pretended like he was in pain and needed his chair again was hilarious.
- The way Allin tumbled out of the ring before the break looked rough.
- Biting a man on the nose is messed up no matter how you look at it.
- The chokeslam Allin took on the apron was nasty.
The Kingdom was in action against two local competitors. Matt Taven and Mike Bennet made quick work of them while Roderick Strong directed traffic from his wheelchair. This was about as one-sided as it gets. Taven got the pin for his team after they hit a spike piledriver.
Result: The Kingdom squashed two jobbers
Grade: Incomplete
The next match saw Allin fight a huge uphill battle against Archer. The risk-taker was knocked out of the ring as The Murderhawk Monster started to decimate him.
Allin began to make a comeback after the show returned from a break. He even resorted to biting Archer on the nose at one point, but all it did was make him angry.
The ref stopped Jake Roberts from using Allin's own skateboard against him and ejected him from ringside.
Allin was able to hit a destroyer from the middle rope to pin Archer and win the match. Roberts came back out and said he had more guys to fight Allin and brought out The Righteous.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
Darby Allin with a move out of desperation!<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWCollision?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWCollision</a> LIVE on TNT!<a href="https://twitter.com/DarbyAllin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DarbyAllin</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/LanceHoyt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LanceHoyt</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZtJ8QWwLwH">pic.twitter.com/ZtJ8QWwLwH</a>
The match between Archer and Allin played out exactly how it needed to, but that also made it predictable. Archer and Roberts joining forces with The Righteous is an interesting development.
Result: Darby Allin defeated Lance Archer
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations