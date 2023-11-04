MLB's Top Storylines to Watch for in Offseason After Rangers Win 2023 World Series

2 of 3

New York Yankees/Getty Images

The New York Yankees were not what anyone would consider particularly good in 2023.

One could point to star slugger Aaron Judge missing time with a toe injury, but the issues with the team extend well beyond his availability.

The offense was putrid (29th in batting average, 25th in runs) and it had consistent issues defensively, particularly in right and left field. Add to that a rotation that lost Domingo German when the team placed him on outright waivers Friday and you have a team that has plenty of holes to fill.

Luckily, there are options.

Though preliminary discussions have not yet occurred, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the Yankees have been linked to the San Diego Padres and All-Star Juan Soto. Not only is Soto a big bat, having hit 35 homers this season, but he is a strong fielder and would immediately improve the right side of the team's defense.

There will be starting pitching available to go along with AL Cy Young candidate Gerrit Cole, including NL Cy Young favorite Blake Snell, Twins ace Sonny Gray, and Phillies ace Aaron Nola.

Then there is Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto who, at just 25 years old and coming off a dazzling season for the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball in which he accumulated a 1.16 ERA, is the buzz of the baseball world at his position.

There will be plenty of pieces available for the team to upgrade in key positions but will they?

General manager Brian Cashman took considerable heat for the team's lackluster performance, which ended with them second-to-last in the AL East, but will owner Hank Steinbrenner open the bank account and let him make moves for big-time free agents, or execute trades to bring in someone like ace pitcher Corbin Burnes from Milwaukee, if he becomes available?