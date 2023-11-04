Raptors' OG Anunoby Should be Top Trade Target for 76ers amid Latest NBA Rumors

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

On Thursday night, Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby scored 16 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. Before the 2023-24 NBA season is over, perhaps Anunoby could be playing for the Sixers.

After sending James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster deal earlier this week, Philadelphia has been the heart of trade rumors in recent days. Now that Harden is gone, who could the 76ers target to provide a boost to their roster?

Anunoby could be somebody the 76ers will have their sights on. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Anunoby and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine are "potential targets to keep an eye on for Philadelphia." Scotto also reported that the Sixers will "monitor" Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

LaVine and Mitchell are the top scoring threats among that group, but either would come at a higher cost. Plus, Chicago has "no intention of trading LaVine anytime soon," per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

That could make Anunoby the best potential target for the 76ers to consider. Plus, the 26-year-old is "loved" by Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse, according to Scotto. Nurse was an assistant in Toronto from 2013-18, then served as the Raptors' head coach from 2018-23.

"[Anunoby] offers two-way versatility on both sides of the ball, and the 76ers will have the necessary cap space to re-sign him this summer," Scotto wrote.

It would likely cost Philadelphia a bit to first trade for Anunoby and then sign him to an extension. A seven-year NBA veteran, the Indiana product has developed into a solid wing player.

Anunoby averaged at least 15.9 points per game each of the previous three seasons, including a career-high 17.1 during the 2021-22 campaign. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 16.8 points and a league-best 1.9 steals in 67 games.

Despite trading Harden, the 76ers still have a strong core centered around Joel Embiid. They're in a position to be a contender in the Eastern Conference, and Anunoby could help them for both the short and long term.

Nurse's familiarity with Anunoby could help put him in a great position to succeed, which could help him make a smooth transition if he leaves Toronto for the first time in his NBA career. His defense and efficient shooting would also mark a great fit in Philadelphia's rotation.