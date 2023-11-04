Damian Lillard, Giannis Hailed By Fans as Bucks Beat Jalen Brunson, Knicks

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite their relatively modest scoring nights, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo helped power the Milwaukee Bucks to a 110-105 win over Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

It was the first game of the NBA's In-Season Tournament for each team, as both organizations are a part of the Eastern Conference's Group B.

Lillard finished with 30 points and four assists, coming up with a pair of clutch buckets with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo notched 22 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. He also hit three shots from behind the arc, a feat that he only accomplished twice last season.

The Bucks as a whole connected on 20 of 39 three-point attempts, a 51 percent mark.

NBA fans were amazed by Milwaukee's efficient offensive night.

Despite the loss, Jalen Brunson did everything he could to steal a victory. The Knicks' point guard dropped a season-high 45 points, shooting 57 percent from the floor while adding five rebounds and four assists.