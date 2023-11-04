X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Damian Lillard, Giannis Hailed By Fans as Bucks Beat Jalen Brunson, Knicks

    zach bacharContributor INovember 4, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WI - NOVEMBER 3: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks to pass the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on November 3, 2023 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

    Despite their relatively modest scoring nights, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo helped power the Milwaukee Bucks to a 110-105 win over Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

    It was the first game of the NBA's In-Season Tournament for each team, as both organizations are a part of the Eastern Conference's Group B.

    Lillard finished with 30 points and four assists, coming up with a pair of clutch buckets with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

    NBA In-Season Tournament @NBA

    YOU KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS.<br><br>Back-to-back Dame buckets have the Bucks up 4 ‼️<br><br>🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament<br>🏀 East Group B action on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/T9eqiWeTXQ">pic.twitter.com/T9eqiWeTXQ</a>

    yuri (2-2) @yurisccpx

    DAMIAN LILLARD.

    🦌 @Gimme_a_Buck

    These Dame PnR is creating so many open shots it's crazy

    Alx @alexinsix

    Give it to dame every time down and get fouled or he'll make the right read, it isn't that hard now that we're in the bonus

    kevin ❄️ @KY_PDX

    Streets are saying it's Dame time?

    🦌 @DameToGiannis

    Damian Lillard changed my life.

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    Dame is a top 5 cold blooded assassin of all time

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    Damian Lillard with a casual six points in 12 seconds

    🇱🇷 @GeorgeDropEmOff

    DAME TIME

    Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo notched 22 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. He also hit three shots from behind the arc, a feat that he only accomplished twice last season.

    The Bucks as a whole connected on 20 of 39 three-point attempts, a 51 percent mark.

    NBA fans were amazed by Milwaukee's efficient offensive night.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    Back-to-back Giannis triples 🗣️<br><br>🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament <a href="https://t.co/abFMUgFeDh">pic.twitter.com/abFMUgFeDh</a>

    Damian Lillard, Giannis Hailed By Fans as Bucks Beat Jalen Brunson, Knicks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    xMrxSaylessx @kaii_jackx

    Giannis LETS GOO 🏀🏀🦌

    DynamicDick @Yessir19628297

    Giannis hitting 3s???? <a href="https://t.co/k5eh2Nogyr">pic.twitter.com/k5eh2Nogyr</a>

    timohy @tmotouchdown

    Giannis taking the Knicks to school. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucks</a>

    Giannis AntetoGOAT @GAntetoGOAT

    Let Giannis on the loose

    JMV Tips🏅 @JmvTips

    BLOCK BY GIANNIS

    Despite the loss, Jalen Brunson did everything he could to steal a victory. The Knicks' point guard dropped a season-high 45 points, shooting 57 percent from the floor while adding five rebounds and four assists.

    The Bucks moved to 3-2 after the win, as the team is beginning to climb up the Eastern Conference Standings after a .500 start.