Memphis' DeAndre Williams Denied Extra Year of Eligibility at Age 27 by NCAA

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The NCAA denied Memphis forward DeAndre Williams' request for an extra year of college eligibility for a second time.

Memphis announced Friday that Williams, 27, had been denied 2023-24 eligibility on appeal.

The NCAA initially denied Williams' waiver request on October 1 before Memphis resubmitted the claim with additional documents, per BVM Sports.

"We are extremely disappointed a waiver for an additional year of eligibility for DeAndre Williams was denied, which came following a request for reconsideration of the initial denial and then an appeal," Memphis said in a statement.

The school added that it had provided the NCAA with "evidence of academic misadvisement prior to his initial collegiate enrollment." Williams' lawyer had previously alleged his client was misadvised to push back his first year of college to 2018, according to the Daily Memphian's Parth Upadhyaya.

Williams was seeking a fourth season in Memphis, where he started all 35 games last season as an All-American Athletic Conference player.

During his 2022-23 campaign as the oldest active men's player in college basketball, Williams averaged a career-high 17.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as he helped lead the Tigers to their second NCAA Tournament appearance in as many seasons.

Before transferring to Memphis, Williams played the 2019-20 season at Evansville.

He first enrolled there in 2018, but was not able to play during the 2018-19 due to academic reasons. The NCAA still counted that "year-in-residence" season against his eligibility.

That meant that Williams had to use his fifth and final year of eligibility granted by COVID-19 rules in order to play for the Tigers in 2022-23.

Williams' waiver centered around the claim that had he not been misadvised, he would not have used up one year of eligibility on the 2018-19 season he did not play.

The forward initially announced his intention to seek a waiver on May 31, beginning a process Memphis described as "multiple months of back-and-forth."

Williams' Tigers career will end with 1,153 points, 558 rebounds, 219 assists and 22 double-doubles in 82 games played.