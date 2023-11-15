Kyrie Irving Out for Mavericks vs. Wizards Because of Foot Injury

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Washington Wizards with a foot injury, head coach Jason Kidd told reporters prior to tipoff.

Irving played the first two games of the 2023-24 season before missing the third and fourth games of the year with a left foot sprain. He returned to the lineup on Nov. 3 for Dallas' first game of the inaugural in-season tournament against the Denver Nuggets.

The 31-year-old also missed a pair of preseason games with left groin soreness.

Irving signed a three-year, $126 million deal with the Mavs during the offseason after spending the second half of the 2022-23 campaign with the franchise following a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Through nine games this season, Irving is averaging 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from deep He has been one of the team's best players alongside Luka Dončić.

When Irving is unable to suit up, Tim Hardaway Jr. is his primary replacement. Hardaway has been solid this season, averaging 17.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 11 games while shooting 42.7 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from deep. Other options for Dallas include Seth Curry, Jaden Hardy, Josh Green and Dante Exum.

The Mavericks are third in the Western Conference with an 8-3 record and look like a real threat to make a run to the top of the standings.