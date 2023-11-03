WWE Rumors on CM Punk, Triple H, AJ Styles' Return and Liv Morgan's Injury Rehab

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Was Reportedly Prepared for Punk Questions at Fastlane

WWE Superstars who were part of the Fastlane post-show media scrum last month were reportedly prepared to answer questions about CM Punk, but they never came.

According to Fightful, WWE made its wrestlers aware that Punk questions were a possibility, and WWE head of creative Triple H was ready to "shoot down" any rumors of Punk signing with the company, but he was "surprised" that he wasn't asked about it.

Punk was released from AEW about one month before Fastlane in the wake of a reported backstage altercation with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry at All In, which instantly led to rumors and speculation that Punk could return to WWE for the first time since January 2014.

WWE has seemingly dropped several teases related to Punk in recent weeks, including Shinsuke Nakamura using Punk's GTS finisher.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Survivor Series will take place in Punk's hometown of Chicago later this month, which would be the perfect spot for him to return.

However, Fightful Select (h/t Andrew Ravens of WrestlingNews.co) pumped the brakes on the Punk-to-WWE talk, reporting that a WWE higher-up said any talk of WWE signing Punk was "completely false," and that they were not in talks with him to return.

Punk is a free agent in a state of flux since a return to AEW seems highly unlikely and WWE apparently isn't keen on bringing him back either.

Of course, either side could change their viewpoint at any time, or Punk could opt to continue to continue his pro wrestling career with a lower-profile company such as TNA or NWA.

Styles Reportedly Set to Return to WWE TV Soon

AJ Styles has been gone from WWE programming for over a month, but his absence is reportedly set to end soon.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Styles is scheduled to return on the Nov. 10 episode of SmackDown in Columbus, Ohio, and will appear regularly from that point forward.

Prior to his hiatus, Styles was embroiled in a rivalry with The Bloodline and was getting ready to team with John Cena against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane.

The Phenomenal One never made it to the premium live event, though, as Jimmy and Solo viciously attacked him backstage, resulting in Styles being taken away in an ambulance.

Cena was then prepared to face Uso and Sikoa in a handicap match at Fastlane, but LA Knight stepped up to be his partner, and the team of Cena and Knight went on to win the bout.

Styles was also in the middle of a tiff with his OC stablemates in Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Michin since they were adamant about AJ not getting involved with The Bloodline.

Anderson tried to get revenge for Styles, but he lost a match to Uso on the Sept. 29 edition of SmackDown and was attacked afterward, while Gallows is out with a legitimate injury that required a knee scope, per Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Kellie Haulotte).

Because of that, it is unclear if Styles will be on his own or if he will have the backing of The OC when he returns.

Morgan Reportedly Set to Have Injury Re-evaluated

Liv Morgan, who has been out of action with a shoulder injury since July, reportedly could receive some information this month about her recovery and eventual return.

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, a source said Morgan will likely go to Birmingham, Alabama, at some point in November to have her injury evaluated.

While her return timeline could possibly be determined by how well the checkup goes, the source noted that there currently isn't a concrete timeline for her return to the ring.

Morgan missed a month of action from May to June due to a shoulder ailment, which resulted in her and Raquel Rodriguez having to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the titles during Morgan's absence, but she returned on the June 23 episode of SmackDown, and it was announced that Liv and Raquel would face Rousey and Baszler at Money in the Bank.

Morgan and Rodriguez won the titles back when Shayna turned on Ronda, but they then dropped the titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville a couple of weeks later.

Liv was written off television shortly thereafter when WWE women's world champion Rhea Ripley viciously attacked her.

Because of that, Morgan could potentially target Rhea and the title when the time comes for her to return.