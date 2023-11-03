NBA Rumors: Danny Green, 76ers Haven't 'Ruled Out' Return After James Harden Trade

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Danny Green could return to the Philadelphia 76ers after being waived earlier this week to make room for the players they received from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the James Harden trade.

Per B/R's Chris Haynes, both Green and the Sixers have an "affinity" for each other and neither side has "ruled out" a possible reunion if the team has a roster spot that comes open.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday the 76ers were waiving Green with Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, Nic Batum and KJ Martin coming over from the Clippers.

