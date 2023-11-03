X

    NBA Rumors: Danny Green, 76ers Haven't 'Ruled Out' Return After James Harden Trade

    Adam WellsNovember 3, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 26: Danny Green #14 of the Philadelphia 76ers plays defense against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images).
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Danny Green could return to the Philadelphia 76ers after being waived earlier this week to make room for the players they received from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the James Harden trade.

    Per B/R's Chris Haynes, both Green and the Sixers have an "affinity" for each other and neither side has "ruled out" a possible reunion if the team has a roster spot that comes open.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday the 76ers were waiving Green with Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, Nic Batum and KJ Martin coming over from the Clippers.

