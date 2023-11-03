X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Joel Embiid, 76ers Excite NBA Fans After Win in 1st Game After James Harden Trade

    zach bacharContributor INovember 3, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before playing against the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center on November 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Joel Embiid's all-around performance helped lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-99 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

    In the 76ers' first game since the blockbuster James Harden trade, Embiid dominated on both ends of the court to help secure a victory.

    The reigning MVP dropped 28 points, 13 rebounds, and one block despite shooting 8-22 from the field. He was active in the paint, bullying Toronto's centers down low as he recorded a near-perfect 12-13 mark from the charity stripe.

    His solid offensive night combined with his hard-nosed defense caught the attention of NBA fans.

    NBA @NBA

    21 PTS for Joel Embiid after this tough turnaround bucket 🔥<br><br>Sixers-Raptors | Live on NBA TV<br>📲: <a href="https://t.co/7PWdV3vhF5">https://t.co/7PWdV3vhF5</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y45krMWiKF">pic.twitter.com/Y45krMWiKF</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Embiid tonight:<br><br>28 PTS<br>13 REB<br>7 AST<br>12-13 FT<br><br>Led the 76ers in PTS, REB, AST and FT. <a href="https://t.co/wyWqdz4vtq">https://t.co/wyWqdz4vtq</a>

    MorrisMuse @MorrisSrMuse

    Joel Embiid at halftime <br><br>15 Points <br>5 Rebounds <br>3 Assist <br>50% FG<br>75 TS%<br><br>Good start for the MVP👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrotherlyLove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrotherlyLove</a> <a href="https://t.co/BP0Bc8L4ip">pic.twitter.com/BP0Bc8L4ip</a>

    Jacob Moreno @Jacobmorenonba

    I can't say enough about Joel Embiid's help defense at the rim, one of the biggest improvements under Nick Nurse thus far

    dean 🦂 @DeanScorpion_

    Joel with 8/3/3 in the first quarter… he might really average a triple double this season

    Romp #batumstan @OfficialRomp

    I think Embiid has closeout on shooters more in this game then all of last season

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    Going into the fourth, Joel Embiid is filling up the stat sheet yet again: 21 points, 8 boards, 7 assists, 1 block. PatBev hounding the Raptors' guards and Kelly Oubre, Jr. providing a scoring punch. Sixers up 90-77.

    Embiid also recorded seven assists, as he appears to be undergoing a playmaking evolution under new head coach Nick Nurse. After averaging 4.2 assists per game in 2022-23, the 29-year-old has notched at least six dimes in every game this season.

    Embiid is also averaging a team-leading 7.0 assists per game.

    NBA @NBA

    Joel Embiid with the over-the-head backwards assist 🤯<br><br>Sixers-Raptors | Live on NBA TV<br>📲: <a href="https://t.co/7PWdV3vhF5">https://t.co/7PWdV3vhF5</a> <a href="https://t.co/YVsLxRqdeK">pic.twitter.com/YVsLxRqdeK</a>

    Josh Reynolds @JoshReynolds24

    There's just a noticeable difference in Joel Embiid's game on the offensive end this season under Nick Nurse. He's a willing passer, screener &amp; actively looking for his teammates. You can tell he's legitimately bought into the system (lol) &amp; it's genuinely awesome to see

    Joel Embiid, 76ers Excite NBA Fans After Win in 1st Game After James Harden Trade
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Aidan Doc🧸 @AidanDoc_

    Embiid as the engine of the offense is just beautiful to watch. His IQ has always been underrated because some people think assists = IQ<br><br>He's doing it all now.

    Ben Sigwart @sig_50

    Embiid with the over the shoulder, behind the back pass for an assist. Wow.

    ot. @OTbabalola

    embiid playmaking jump? 🤔

    Meanwhile, Tobias Harris chipped in with 23 points and seven rebounds on 59 percent shooting. Kelly Oubre Jr. continued his hot start to the season, adding 23 points of his own while connecting on five triples.

    The 76ers moved to 3-1 after the victory, as the team has not lost after dropping the season-opener to the Milwaukee Bucks. They'll look to maintain the win streak against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday afternoon.