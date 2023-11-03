Joel Embiid, 76ers Excite NBA Fans After Win in 1st Game After James Harden Trade

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Joel Embiid's all-around performance helped lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-99 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

In the 76ers' first game since the blockbuster James Harden trade, Embiid dominated on both ends of the court to help secure a victory.

The reigning MVP dropped 28 points, 13 rebounds, and one block despite shooting 8-22 from the field. He was active in the paint, bullying Toronto's centers down low as he recorded a near-perfect 12-13 mark from the charity stripe.

His solid offensive night combined with his hard-nosed defense caught the attention of NBA fans.

Embiid also recorded seven assists, as he appears to be undergoing a playmaking evolution under new head coach Nick Nurse. After averaging 4.2 assists per game in 2022-23, the 29-year-old has notched at least six dimes in every game this season.

Embiid is also averaging a team-leading 7.0 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Tobias Harris chipped in with 23 points and seven rebounds on 59 percent shooting. Kelly Oubre Jr. continued his hot start to the season, adding 23 points of his own while connecting on five triples.