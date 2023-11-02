X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Clippers' James Harden: Russell Westbrook Relationship 'Goes Way Beyond Basketball'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 2, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: James Harden #1, Russell Westbrook #0 and Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers look on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on November 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
    Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden has reunited with Russell Westbrook after landing in L.A. via trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

    It continues a strong bond the two have had for decades, something Harden referenced in comments relayed to reporters Thursday (h/t Rachel Nichols of Showtime).

    Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols

    Harden: "I've known Russ since the Boys and Girls Club in LA - our relationship goes way beyond basketball." Says Russ being here was one of the draws to him wanting to join the team.

    Westbrook and Harden were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2009-2012 and the Houston Rockets in 2019-20, but they knew each other well before then growing up on the L.A. youth hoops scene. They were friends growing up playing AAU ball and have stayed friendly over the years, with Westbrook even saying they talk "year-round."

    "I talk to James year-round," Westbrook said on Wednesday evening, per Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports. "So, we talk, communicate as friends ... throughout the season, on the same team, not on the same team. We've always stayed in communication."

    Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly

    James Harden and Russell Westbrook reunite 🤝🏽 <a href="https://t.co/EBA3clkbZX">pic.twitter.com/EBA3clkbZX</a>

    Harden sat his team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. His next chance to make his Clippers debut will be Monday at the New York Knicks. Harden told reporters he hopes to play on that day.

    Clippers' James Harden: Russell Westbrook Relationship 'Goes Way Beyond Basketball'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon