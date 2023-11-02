Clippers' James Harden: Russell Westbrook Relationship 'Goes Way Beyond Basketball'

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden has reunited with Russell Westbrook after landing in L.A. via trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

It continues a strong bond the two have had for decades, something Harden referenced in comments relayed to reporters Thursday (h/t Rachel Nichols of Showtime).

Westbrook and Harden were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2009-2012 and the Houston Rockets in 2019-20, but they knew each other well before then growing up on the L.A. youth hoops scene. They were friends growing up playing AAU ball and have stayed friendly over the years, with Westbrook even saying they talk "year-round."

"I talk to James year-round," Westbrook said on Wednesday evening, per Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports. "So, we talk, communicate as friends ... throughout the season, on the same team, not on the same team. We've always stayed in communication."