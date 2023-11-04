Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Let's break down some PPR rankings.

Below, we've compiled the rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends utilizing Fantasy Pros' expert consensus rankings and PPR projections. We'll also break down a few players who might have even more breakout potential than the below rankings suggest.

And for your flex rankings, consider any running back or wide receiver outside of the top-25 a viable flex option this week. May the fantasy points be with you!

Rankings and Projected Points in PPR Formats

QB

1. Patrick Mahomes II (KC) vs. MIA: 22.3

2. Josh Allen (BUF) at CIN: 21.9

3. Jalen Hurts (PHI) vs. DAL: 21.0

4. Lamar Jackson (BAL) vs. SEA: 20.2

5. Joe Burrow (CIN) vs. BUF: 19.4

6. Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) at KC: 18.6

7. Dak Prescott (DAL) at PHI: 17.7

8. Justin Herbert (LAC) at NYJ: 17.2

9. C.J. Stroud (HOU) vs. TB: 16.6

10. Sam Howell (WAS) at NE: 16.2

11. Derek Carr (NO) vs. CHI: 15.7

12. Gardner Minshew II (IND) at CAR: 15.4

RB

1. Alvin Kamara (NO) vs. CHI: 14.7

2. Saquon Barkley (NYG) at LV: 14.0

3. Josh Jacobs (LV) vs. NYG: 13.2

4. Jonathan Taylor (IND) at CAR: 13.0

5. Breece Hall (NYJ) vs. LAC: 12.8

6. Bijan Robinson (ATL) vs. MIN: 12.7

7. Austin Ekeler (LAC) at NYJ: 12.5

8. Joe Mixon (CIN) vs. BUF: 12.4

9. Raheem Mostert (MIA) at KC: 11.8

10. Isiah Pacheco (KC) vs. MIA: 11.7

11. D'Andre Swift (PHI) vs. DAL: 11.2

12. Tony Pollard (DAL) at PHI: 11.1

13. Kenneth Walker III (SEA) at BAL: 10.5

14. Gus Edwards (BAL) vs. SEA: 10.4

15. Darrell Henderson Jr. (LAR) at GB: 10.3

16. Chuba Hubbard (CAR) vs. IND: 9.9

17. James Cook (BUF) at CIN: 9.8

18. Rachaad White (TB) at HOU: 9.7

19. Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) vs. WAS: 9.2

20. Zack Moss (IND) at CAR: 9.2

21. Brian Robinson Jr. (WAS) at NE: 9.1

22. Aaron Jones (GB) vs. LAR: 9.0

23. Jerome Ford (CLE) vs. ARI: 8.5

24. D'Onta Foreman (CHI) at NO: 8.2

25. Alexander Mattison (MIN) at ATL: 8.1

26. Kareem Hunt (CLE) vs. ARI: 8.1

27. Emari Demercado (ARI) at CLE: 7.7

28. Dameon Pierce (HOU) vs. TB: 7.5

29. Jaylen Warren (PIT) vs. TEN: 7.4

30. Tyler Allgeier (ATL) vs. MIN: 7.3

31. AJ Dillon (GB) vs. LAR: 7.1

32. Devin Singletary (HOU) vs. TB: 6.7

33. Roschon Johnson (CHI) at NO: 6.6

34. Ezekiel Elliott (NE) vs. WAS: 6.3

35. Cam Akers (MIN) at ATL: 6.3

WR

1. Tyreek Hill (MIA) at KC: 15.1

2. Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) vs. BUF: 12.9

3. A.J. Brown (PHI) vs. DAL: 12.7

4. Stefon Diggs (BUF) at CIN: 12.5

5. CeeDee Lamb (DAL) at PHI. 11.2

6. Jaylen Waddle (MIA) at KC: 10.3

7. Davante Adams (LV) vs. NYG: 10.3

8. Adam Thielen (CAR) vs. IND: 10.0

9. Keenan Allen (LAC) at NYJ: 9.9

10. Cooper Kupp (LAR) at GB: 9.8

11. Mike Evans (TB) at HOU: 9.2

12. Garrett Wilson (NYJ) vs. LAC: 9.2

13. Chris Olave (NO) vs. CHI: 9.1

14. Nico Collins (HOU) vs. TB: 9.1

15. Terry McLaurin (WAS) at NE: 9.0

16. Tee Higgins (CIN) vs. BUF: 8.7

17. DeVonta Smith (PHI) vs. DAL: 8.7

18. DK Metcalf (SEA) at BAL: 8.5

19. Zay Flowers (BAL) vs. SEA: 8.5

20. DJ Moore (CHI) at NO: 8.3

21. Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) at CAR: 8.3

22. Puka Nacua (LAR) at GB: 8.3

23. DeAndre Hopkins (TEN) at PIT: 8.1

24. Gabe Davis (BUF) at CIN: 8.0

25. Amari Cooper (CLE) vs. ARI: 7.9

26. Jakobi Meyers (LV) vs. NYG: 7.8

27. Chris Godwin (TB) at HOU: 7.7

28. Josh Downs (IND) at CAR: 7.5

29. Tyler Lockett (SEA) at BAL: 7.4

30. Rashee Rice (KC) vs. MIA: 7.1

31. Jordan Addison (MIN) at ATL: 7.1

32. Christian Watson (GB) vs. LAR: 6.8

33. Tank Dell (HOU) vs. TB: 6.7

34. Jahan Dotson (WAS) at NE: 6.7

35. Marquise Brown (ARI) at CLE: 6.6

TE

1. Travis Kelce (KC) vs. MIA: 11.4

2. Mark Andrews (BAL) vs. SEA: 8.7

3. Dalton Kincaid (BUF) at CIN: 6.8

4. T.J. Hockenson (MIN) at ATL: 6.7

5. Dallas Goedert (PHI) vs. DAL: 6.1

6. Taysom Hill (NO) vs. CHI: 5.9

7. Jake Ferguson (DAL) at PHI: 5.9

8. Kyle Pitts (ATL) vs. MIN: 5.6

9. Dalton Schultz (HOU) vs. TB: 5.5

10. David Njoku (CLE) vs. ARI: 5.5

11. Trey McBride (ARI) at CLE: 5.3

12. Cole Kmet (CHI) at NO: 4.7

Breakout Players to Watch

Dak Prescott has been a mid-tier option for fantasy players this season, but two things work in your favor if you have him in your lineup: He's red hot, having thrown for 576 yards, five touchdowns and just one pick in the past two games.

But he also faces a Philly defense giving up 19.4 fantasy points per week to opposing quarterbacks, the sixth-worst mark in football. This is a defense that has been torched by Sam Howell (twice), Mac Jones and Kirk Cousins, albeit going 4-0 in those games.

In Prescott's lone start against the Eagles last year, he threw for 347 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He has legitimate potential to be the top quarterback available this week.

At running back, Darrell Henderson Jr. has played well in relief duty for Kyren Williams the past two weeks, putting up 13.6 and 11.5 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He gets a great matchup this week, facing a Green Bay defense giving up 22.5 fantasy points to opposing backs per week, sixth worst in the NFL.

The Packers have allowed five rushers to go for double-digit fantasy points against them. And Matt Stafford might not be playing, which could lead to a heavy dosage of run calls. Get Henderson in those lineups.

Ten different wideouts have scored double-digit points against the Los Angeles Chargers this season. Expect Garrett Wilson—who has somehow posted 17 or more fantasy points in two straight games despite the ongoing struggles of Zach Wilson—to become the 11th.

And finally, Dalton Kincaid is a great pick at tight end. He's been hot, with two straight weeks exceeding 15 fantasy points in PPR formats, and no defense has given up more fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season than the Cincinnati Bengals.