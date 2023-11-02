Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Reveals His James Harden Trade Reaction: 'I Guess Excited'

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have added another superstar into the mix by acquiring James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden joins a stacked team that also includes Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard, who had this to say when asked about his reaction to hearing the big trade news following the team's 130-125 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

"I guess excited," Leonard said, per Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports. "I know he's one of the best players that has stepped on an NBA floor."

Harden is a 10-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA player and three-time scoring champion. He averaged 21.0 points and 10.7 assists last year for the 76ers.

Adding Harden should certainly open up opportunities for the rest of the team. Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reporters that the team's analytics department said Harden got his teammates 350 open shots in 2022-23.

If he continues that trend in 2023-24, then the Clippers may have a prolific offense.

George is also happy that Harden is aboard.

"What better story to be told than four Southern California guys doing the never been done before and being champions," George said. "We've got a lot of work to do. But we're all very hopeful that we can figure this out."

The same goes for Westbrook, Harden's former teammate on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

"I talk to James year-round," Westbrook said. "So, we talk, communicate as friends ... throughout the season, on the same team, not on the same team. We've always stayed in communication."

Now those two are teammates once again as the Clippers have created a formidable top four in hopes of winning their first-ever NBA title.