Lou Williams Names Lakers' LeBron James NBA's GOAT: 'Give Him His Flowers'

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams offered his take on the GOAT debate during the latest edition of FanDuel's Run It Back by saying Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the best ever.

The 38-year-old James, who is in his 21st NBA season, just posted 35 points on 13-of-19 shooting, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 130-125 comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers in overtime. He's averaging 24.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game through his first five contests.

No player in NBA history has remained at the top of his game through two decades like James, let alone someone who has stayed at an elite level throughout that span.

That's perhaps his best GOAT case in the never-ending debate between fans as to whether James or Michael Jordan is the best to ever play the game.

Jordan was sensational in his own right and even averaged 20.0 points per game during his final season (2002-03) when he turned 40 years old. MJ also averaged 30.1 points per game and earned 10 scoring titles along a host of other accolades (e.g. five MVP awards, six NBA titles and 11 All-NBA nods).

James also has a great resume as well, with 19 All-NBA honors, four NBA titles and four NBA MVP awards, among other honors. But James' career isn't yet over, though, and he can continue to write other chapters to add to his tremendous legacy.