Adam Copeland, Sting & Darby Beat Christian, Luchasaurus & Wayne at AEW Full Gear

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Adam Copeland, Sting and Darby Allin defeated Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne in a six-man tag team match at AEW Full Gear on Saturday.

The impetus for Saturday's match was the rivalry pitting Allin and Sting against Christian and Luchasaurus leading up to WrestleDream in October.

In the main event of WrestleDream, Cage put the TNT Championship on the line against Allin in a Two-out-of-Three Falls match, and Christian retained the title when Nick Wayne turned on Allin.

After the match, Cage orchestrated a three-on-one beatdown of Allin when Sting showed up to make the save, but Christian, Luchasaurus and Wayne still had the numbers advantage and were able to overwhelm them.

That led to the AEW debut of Copeland, who had previously been part of WWE for 25 years as Edge, but decided to sign with AEW when his WWE contract expired.

Copeland prevented Cage from hitting Sting with a conchairto, but he didn't get physical with his longtime best friend, as he took the fight to Luchasaurus and Wayne instead.

On a subsequent episode of Dynamite, Copeland explained his rationale behind joining AEW and said he wanted to have one last run alongside Christian. Cage didn't take kindly to Copeland's motivations, though, and he made it clear that he didn't want them to work together.

Another major announcement occurred a few weeks later when the 64-year-old Sting revealed that he would be wrestling the final match of his illustrious career at Revolution in March.

That marked the start of Sting's retirement tour, and when he and Allin were slated to go up against the trio of Cage, Luchasaurus and Wayne at Full Gear, Copeland stepped up to be the third member of the team since he long viewed Sting as an idol.

Few could have ever envisioned Copeland and Sting teaming up, but they found success with Allin at Full Gear by taking down Christian and Co., which will likely only serve to further the story between The Rated-R Superstar and Cage.