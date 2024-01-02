Nelson Ceaser NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Houston EDGE

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 250

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Good get-off on passing downs. Times up the snap and accelerates off the line of scrimmage well.

— Works the offensive lineman's hands when rushing the passer. Has an impressive hand-swipe move and can "defeat the hands to defeat the man."

— Impressive at turning speed to power as a pass-rusher, as he keeps his feet moving through contact and occasionally puts offensive tackles on the ground.

— Has a solid spin move as a counter, both inside and outside.

— Quick to get his hands up and take on blocks versus the run.

NEGATIVES

— Poor pad level out of a three-point stance. Stands up out of his stance.

— Not strong and physical at the point of attack. Will struggle to set the edge against NFL offensive tackles and good/bigger blocking tight ends. Could afford to add some strength, too.

— Reliant on working around offensive linemen to defeat or escape blocks as a run defender.

— Bend is just adequate. Hips and ankles are a little stiff to turn a tight corner at the top of the rush.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born June 6, 2001

— 3-star recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports

— Injuries: 2023 (Undisclosed, missed 1 game)

OVERALL

Nelson Ceaser has a future as a pass-rush specialist in the NFL. He has several moves he can win with, and he has shown some nuance as a pass-rusher.

Ceaser sets up his moves well during the stem phase of the rush and has used a Eurostep to help win around the edge. He also has the agility and movement skills to hit home as the looper in line games, and he has a good motor to get coverage sacks. However, his bend is slightly below-average, which he'll need to improve to thrive in this role.

Against the run, the Houston product has a lot of work to do. That will be the biggest reason why he slides in the draft. Adding some size and strength will help, but he also needs to be more physical at the point of attack, as he isn't someone who can be trusted to set the edge right now.

Schematically, Ceaser would be best as a standup outside linebacker in odd fronts.

GRADE: 6.9 (Potential Role Player/Contributor — 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 93

POSITION RANK: EDGE11

PRO COMPARISON: Kingsley Enagbare