Jon Rahm Withdraws from Tiger Woods, Rory McIlRoy's Inaugural TGL Golf Season

Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Jon Rahm will no longer be participating in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's inaugural TGL season.

The reigning Masters champion announced Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is withdrawing from TGL because "it would require a level of commitment that I can't offer."

TGL is "an innovative golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR fusing advanced tech and live action in prime time," according to its website. Matches will be played at the brand new indoor SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

It's reasonable to believe Rahm will be replaced as TGL is supposed to include 24 players across six teams featuring four players each.

TGL announced Tuesday its competition format with two teams competing in a combination of alternative shot and singles team matchplay over 15 holes. There will be 15 regular-season matches with each team playing five times before the semifinals and finals.

Teams will get two points for a win, one point for an overtime loss and no points for a loss. The top four teams in the standings will advance to the semifinals.

Five of the six TGL teams have been announced—Los Angeles GC, Boston Common Golf, Atlanta Drive GC, New York and San Francisco.

Collin Morikawa has joined LAGC and McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton have signed on for Boston Common Golf. Additionally, Justin Thomas committed to Atlanta Drive GC.

Some other players to be participating in TGL include Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay.