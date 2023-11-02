Photo: Nike Unveils 2023-24 'City Edition' NBA Uniforms for Lakers, Knicks, All Teams

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The NBA's in-season tournament will be a unique and brand-new development for the league, so it is only fitting the players will be wearing some unique uniforms.

Nike unveiled its 2023-24 City Edition jerseys for all 30 NBA teams on Thursday, many of which feature bright colors and eye-catching designs:

The NBA announced the jerseys "represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique—honoring the inherent bond between, court, community and culture."

It also noted the home teams will wear the uniforms during the in-season tournament. These jerseys are another step the league is taking to differentiate the tournament games from typical regular-season ones.

The reveal also comes after the NBA unveiled its official court designs that will be featured throughout the in-season tournament: