    Photo: Nike Unveils 2023-24 'City Edition' NBA Uniforms for Lakers, Knicks, All Teams

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 2, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 04: A Wilson brand official NBA game ball basketball is pictured during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat at Little Caesars Arena on April 04, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
    Nic Antaya/Getty Images

    The NBA's in-season tournament will be a unique and brand-new development for the league, so it is only fitting the players will be wearing some unique uniforms.

    Nike unveiled its 2023-24 City Edition jerseys for all 30 NBA teams on Thursday, many of which feature bright colors and eye-catching designs:

    B/R Kicks @brkicks

    Nike has officially unveiled this year's 'City Edition' uniforms for all 30 NBA teams 👀 <br><br>What are your favorites? <a href="https://t.co/Zh9zqhwkhz">pic.twitter.com/Zh9zqhwkhz</a>

    The NBA announced the jerseys "represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique—honoring the inherent bond between, court, community and culture."

    It also noted the home teams will wear the uniforms during the in-season tournament. These jerseys are another step the league is taking to differentiate the tournament games from typical regular-season ones.

    The reveal also comes after the NBA unveiled its official court designs that will be featured throughout the in-season tournament:

    NBA @NBA

    NBA DEBUTS IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT COURTS FOR ALL 30 TEAMS <a href="https://t.co/OHmOA8LYGL">pic.twitter.com/OHmOA8LYGL</a>

    The in-season tournament begins Friday with seven games on the schedule, including one pitting Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks against Nikola Jokić and the reigning champion Denver Nuggets.

