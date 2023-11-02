Jayson Tatum Praises 'Ridiculous' LeBron James After Lakers' OT Win vs. Clippers

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The seemingly ageless wonder LeBron James is still impressing his NBA costars in his 21st season in the league.

After the King went for 35 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal while shooting 13-of-19 from the field and 4-of-8 from three-point range in Wednesday's 130-125 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum summed it up by saying it is "ridiculous" he is still performing that way at 38 years old (Warning: NSFW language).

Perhaps the Los Angeles Lakers' leader was inspired by his matchup with Kawhi Leonard, who also played well with 38 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

It seemed like the Clippers were going to cruise to a victory when Leonard and Paul George helped them build a double-digit halftime lead, but the Purple and Gold came charging back in the second half and prevailed in overtime.

The Lakers will surely want to manage James' minutes over the course of the season, and head coach Darvin Ham even told reporters that was "in all likelihood" the plan after the opener. However, Wednesday was an important contest in the Western Conference and gave the team a win it can build on moving forward.

James has also played an average of 37.3 minutes a night in the last four games after playing 42 against the Clippers, so that whole minute restriction plan may be out the window.