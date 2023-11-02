Francis Ngannou Wants Tyson Fury Rematch Fight, Says He Won't Appeal Judges' Decision

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Francis Ngannou may not be happy with his split-decision loss to Tyson Fury, but he says he has no plans on appealing the judges' scorecards.

Instead, Ngannou says he wants a rematch to put away Fury once and for all.

"The rematch is what I want next the most," Ngannou told TMZ Sports. "As for right now I feel like there is a lot of options for me, but I want to choose wisely, and I would go for the rematch first."

Ngannou nearly shocked the world in his professional boxing debut, taking the undefeated Fury to the limit over a surprisingly competitive 10-round match. The former UFC star confused Fury with his unorthodox style and was surprisingly patient in the ring, giving the world's top heavyweight everything he could handle in what most expected to be an easy pay day.

"That definitely wasn't in the script," Fury said after the fight. "Francis is a hell of a fighter. Strong, big puncher, and a lot better boxer than we all thought he would ever be. Listen, he's a very awkward man and he's a good puncher, and I respect him a lot. Before the fight and afterward."

"He was very awkward. He wasn't coming forward. He was standing back waiting for me to land my punches and then try to counter. He's a good fighter. He's given me probably one of my toughest fights in the last 10 years."

Ngannou will have to wait if he hopes his next boxing match will come against Fury. The lineal heavyweight champion already has a massive bout with Oleksandr Usyk lined up. Usyk vs. Fury is currently slated for December, though it's unclear if Fury will be recovered in time from his fight with Ngannou to make that date.

The two heavyweights faced off against one another after Fury's win over the weekend, and the pair's fight is slated to be one of the biggest heavyweight prizefights of this generation.