Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, and MoreNovember 2, 2023
Drew McIntyre is in the midst of a major push that has seen him atop the Raw brand as the No. 1 contender to Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship but according to a new report, there are still plenty of questions surrounding his contractual status with WWE.
The latest on The Scottish Warrior's status beyond 2024 headlines a collection of rumors and innuendo also includes updates on AJ Styles and Grayson Waller, as well as backstage frustration over recent creative protocol in AEW.
Latest on Drew McIntyre's Contractual Status
Drew McIntyre will head to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Saturday afternoon to challenge Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship as part of WWE's Crown Jewel but there are still questions about The Scottish Warrior's contractual status ahead of the hotly anticipated bout.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that McIntyre has yet to sign a new deal with the company and that, "McIntyre is the first major domino that could fall in the TKO era of re-signing major talent to WWE deals. Drew McIntyre has less than five months left on his WWE deal, and it's actually up ahead of next year's WrestleMania."
WWE has taken steps to increase McIntyre's presence on the show of late and is teasing a heel turn that would likely have considerable effect on the Raw product. Perhaps the increase in creative for the former WWE champion is the company's sign of good faith, that it will utilize him correctly and in significant roles if he re-signs.
Otherwise, it would be rather interesting that the company would focus so much attention on him and his character's development if there was any real, substantive concern that he would not be re-upping with the promotion at some point in the coming months.
Sapp's report also stated that Becky Lynch's contract is also up in 2024.
She is another massive star for a promotion that cannot really afford to lose two established performers with strong bonds with its fan base.
When Will AJ Styles Return to TV?
WWE fans have not seen AJ Styles since a brutal backstage assault by Solo Sikoa on the September 22 episode of SmackDown but The Phenomenal One is on his way back sooner rather than later.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported Styles is expected back on the November 10 broadcast.
Considering where things left off, with Styles feuding with The Bloodline, expect to see the former WWE champion seek revenge against Sikoa, who will be coming off of a blockbuster showdown with John Cena at Crown Jewel.
Styles brings with him veteran star power and his working with Sikoa will only help the second-generation competitor with his growth and evolution as a worker. The two previously competed against each other on the September 1 episode of SmackDown in a match won by the heel following interference from Jimmy Uso.
Can Styles avenge the loss and the beating that took a month of his career away from him?
The answer will, reportedly, be here soon.
Grayson Waller Plans for Crown Jewel
Grayson Waller has quickly become one of the breakout stars of WWE, thanks to his wit, natural charisma, and ability to go verbal blow for verbal blow with the top stars in the company, including John Cena and Cody Rhodes.
It is no surprise, then, that WWE officials would want to find a way to work him into as many high-profile segments and matches as possible.
Johnson also reported that there have been discussions about booking a Waller segment on the Crown Jewel card this Saturday afternoon (h/t Cageside Seats).
Whether it is hosting talk shows, competing in singles matches against Hall of Famers like Edge, or teaming with Austin Theory to make up one of the more fun, young acts in the company, Waller is about as adaptable a performer as there is in the company.
That is quite the statement given how young he still is in the business.
It is not yet known what he may be involved in but the last time WWE worked overtime to get him onto a card, it was Money in the Bank from London's O2 Arena, where he shared the ring with Cena in his biggest test to that point.
Creative Frustration Within AEW
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that there is mounting frustration in the AEW locker room over communication regarding creative that is becoming later and later than it had been previously.
Meltzer compared the situation to the days of Vince McMahon in creative, when plans for any given show were still being rewritten well into the afternoon and no one really knew what they were doing for any given show.
AEW coach Jerry Lynn chimed in on the report, posting on X (formerly Twitter) and blaming the leak of information to "dirt sheets."
Jerry Lynn @itsjerrylynn
Because wrestlers and God knows who else have and continue to leak info to the sheets, podcasts, etc. So Tony tries to keep things confidential. You wouldn't want to know everything before you see a movie. Anyone who leaks info is doing damage to the product and the industry.
It is an interesting response from Lynn given the fact that AEW routinely announces matches and creative plans for episodes of Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision well in advance of the show on its own social media platforms.
Perhaps, though, that is the reasoning. Khan and company certainly do not owe talent an explanation but a change of that magnitude without warning would understandably create confusion and frustration behind the scenes.
It is a fine line to walk but one that can be tread with open lines of communication, assuming that is the hangup.