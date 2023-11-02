Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, and More

1 of 4

Drew McIntyre will head to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Saturday afternoon to challenge Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship as part of WWE's Crown Jewel but there are still questions about The Scottish Warrior's contractual status ahead of the hotly anticipated bout.



Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that McIntyre has yet to sign a new deal with the company and that, "McIntyre is the first major domino that could fall in the TKO era of re-signing major talent to WWE deals. Drew McIntyre has less than five months left on his WWE deal, and it's actually up ahead of next year's WrestleMania."

WWE has taken steps to increase McIntyre's presence on the show of late and is teasing a heel turn that would likely have considerable effect on the Raw product. Perhaps the increase in creative for the former WWE champion is the company's sign of good faith, that it will utilize him correctly and in significant roles if he re-signs.



Otherwise, it would be rather interesting that the company would focus so much attention on him and his character's development if there was any real, substantive concern that he would not be re-upping with the promotion at some point in the coming months.



Sapp's report also stated that Becky Lynch's contract is also up in 2024.

