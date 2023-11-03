Ranking the NHL's Top 5 Lines for the 2023-24 Season

1 of 6

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond (Detroit Red Wings)

Larkin and Raymond are cornerstone building blocks for the Red Wings and spent a considerable amount of time together a year ago. The only problem was the results were not always great when they did play together. The addition of DeBrincat, however, seems to have really sparked something for all of them.

As a trio, they have outscored teams by a 10-3 margin going into play Thursday, while they have averaged 6.24 goals per 60 minutes. They are simply lighting up the scoreboard both individually and as a group.

DeBrincat looks like he is on track for another 40-goal season, while Larkin looks poised for a potential career year offensively.

Frank Vatrano, Mason McTavish, Ryan Strome (Anaheim Ducks)

In an effort to reach the cap floor and get some veteran presence in their young, rebuilding lineup, the Ducks signed Vatrano and Strome to multiyear deals in free agency prior to the 2022-23 season and got some OK production from them, as both reached 41 points. Through the first month of this season, the Ducks seemed to have found the glue that can bring them together, and it is one of their recent first-round picks, Mason McTavish.

In 93 minutes of five-on-five action entering play Thursday, that trio had outscored teams by a 9-2 margin when on the ice together and averaged 5.8 goals per 60 minutes. McTavish looks like he is on his way to a breakout year.

Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Evan Rodrigues (Florida Panthers)

No matter where he goes, Evan Rodrigues seems to make every line he plays for better. It is happening again here in Florida next to Reinhart and Barkov.

Entering play on Thursday, that line was not only averaging more than six goals per 60 minutes of five-on-five ice time, they had also not been on the ice for a single goal against, outscoring teams by a 7-0 margin. Barkov is one of the best two-way centers in hockey, and he has a great mix of offensive support (Reinhart) and two-way play (Rodrigues) around him.

Cam Atkinson, Sean Couturier, Owen Tippett (Philadelphia Flyers)

Given the amount of money they have invested in them, it would be pretty beneficial for the Flyers if Atkinson and Couturier—and especially Couturier, who carries a $7.75 million cap hit through 2029-30—could still be good NHL players.

The early returns this season, and for this line, are extremely promising.