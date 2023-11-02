76ers Should Pursue Bulls' Zach LaVine After Harden Trade amid Latest NBA Rumors

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers completed a major trade on Wednesday. Considering they're only three games into the 2023-24 NBA season, more could be coming over the next few months.

The first deal made by the Sixers this season resulted in them trading former NBA MVP James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. Philadelphia also sent P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to L.A. in exchange for Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Kenyon Martin Jr. and multiple draft picks.

Harden's time with the 76ers (which began when he was traded by the Brooklyn Nets in February 2022) didn't go as hoped. The 34-year-old shooting guard averaged 21 points in 79 games over the previous two seasons, but he then publicly vowed to never again play for a team led by Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

With Harden gone, Philadelphia has a hole on its roster, which also now has a bit less star power. How could the 76ers potentially fill that void? Perhaps by making another trade.

According to veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Sixers may already be targeting some big-name players after parting with Harden.

"There are already rumbles in circulation that the Sixers could pursue trades for the likes of Toronto's O.G. Anunoby or Chicago's Zach LaVine," Stein wrote. "Though it wouldn't surprise me if Morey, knowing his history, has even loftier secret targets."

Anunoby is a solid player. The 26-year forward has fared well throughout his seven-year NBA career, all of which has been spent with the Raptors. He could be a nice fit with the 76ers.

But if Philadelphia wants to win now, it should go out and acquire LaVine.

It's not a surprise that LaVine's name is again being mentioned in trade rumors. That's been the case the past few years, although he's remained with the Bulls throughout that time. The 28-year-old guard just began his seventh season in Chicago, which acquired him in a June 2017 trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LaVine is a two-time All-Star and one of the top scorers in the league. He has averaged at least 24.4 points every season dating back to the 2019-20 campaign, and he has shot 47.1 percent during his time with the Bulls.