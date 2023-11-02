Zion Williamson, Pelicans Praised by NBA Fans After Come-from-Behind Win vs. Thunder

Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans are back in the win column.

After falling to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, the Pelicans posted a 110-106 come-from-behind victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday to improve to 3-1 on the season.

It was a gutsy win for the Pelicans, who trailed by as much as 22 points and missed 19 straight threes before charging back for the victory.

CJ McCollum was the best player on the floor for New Orleans as he finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes.

Zion Williamson also had another strong showing in his fourth game of the year as he finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and out-dueled Thunder star Chet Holmgren, who finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks.

After the win, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to praise Williamson and the Pelicans for another win and a strong start to the 2023-24 campaign:

Williamson has struggled to stay healthy over his five-year career, and his absence contributed to the Pelicans missing the postseason in three of his first four seasons.

The Duke product's health will likely always be in question until he can prove he can stay on the court. However, when he is healthy, he's undeniably one of the best players in the NBA.

Entering Wednesday's game, Williamson was averaging 22.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in three games this season while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor. For someone who only played 29 games last season and missed the entire 2021-22 campaign, those numbers certainly aren't bad.