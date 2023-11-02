X

NBA

    Zion Williamson, Pelicans Praised by NBA Fans After Come-from-Behind Win vs. Thunder

    Erin WalshNovember 2, 2023

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - NOVEMBER 1: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans brings the ball down the floor in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on November 1, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
    Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

    The New Orleans Pelicans are back in the win column.

    After falling to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, the Pelicans posted a 110-106 come-from-behind victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday to improve to 3-1 on the season.

    It was a gutsy win for the Pelicans, who trailed by as much as 22 points and missed 19 straight threes before charging back for the victory.

    CJ McCollum was the best player on the floor for New Orleans as he finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes.

    Zion Williamson also had another strong showing in his fourth game of the year as he finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and out-dueled Thunder star Chet Holmgren, who finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks.

    After the win, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to praise Williamson and the Pelicans for another win and a strong start to the 2023-24 campaign:

    Chris Uhrig @ccu_mia

    Healthy Zion might be my favorite player in the NBA.

    Pels Press @PelsPress

    Christian James McCollum deserves all the flowers for tonight. True professional. Thank you CJ. <a href="https://t.co/5Tk3VtpGbF">pic.twitter.com/5Tk3VtpGbF</a>

    White Noise Sports @AlexWhiteNoise

    Zion is a bad mofo when he turns it on

    Jason @snap_shooters

    Zion has that Melo quick jump ability

    John DeShazier @JohnDeShazier

    Christian James McCollum. <br>Certified. Bucket. Getter.

    Toni @334JOSH

    CJ McCollum out his body… 🤯 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOPvsOKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOPvsOKC</a>

    Michael Borkey @MichaelBorkey

    Zion's size-quickness ratio is extraterrestrial

    cousin @bestintheleague

    I really really want Zion to stay healthy the rest of his career. It'll be great for basketball

    Eric Mintzer @MintSports

    Looks like Zion is back 👀

    JF1 Stan Account @sadchiguy

    Zion is so good man

    Giannis' Twin @12GageSage

    God I will give anything for Zion to stay healthy holy shit 🙏🏻

    Poverty Over Privilege @POP_DEL19

    Zion going be a problem!!

    Robert H @bandwagonknick

    Fourth quarter Zion this season has been wonderful to watch.

    Pine Tree @davidapino

    Zion's playmaking is underrated.

    Tremendeux @Tremendeux

    All I see is Zion making plays. 8 Assists on the night. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pelicans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pelicans</a>

    Williamson has struggled to stay healthy over his five-year career, and his absence contributed to the Pelicans missing the postseason in three of his first four seasons.

    The Duke product's health will likely always be in question until he can prove he can stay on the court. However, when he is healthy, he's undeniably one of the best players in the NBA.

    Entering Wednesday's game, Williamson was averaging 22.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in three games this season while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor. For someone who only played 29 games last season and missed the entire 2021-22 campaign, those numbers certainly aren't bad.

    If Williamson can stay healthy, the Pels could find themselves back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2021-22 season.