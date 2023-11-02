WNBA Commissioner: Expansion to Portland to Be 'Deferred' amid Moda Center Renovation

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

The WNBA has "deferred" the city of Portland, Oregon, as an expansion candidate due to questions over the plans to renovate Moda Center.

The Oregonian's Bill Oram shared a letter from Engelbert to Sen. Ron Wyden in which she said she and the league "look forward to pursuing prospects for bringing the WNBA to Portland" at a more opportune time:

Oram's reporting, however, painted a slightly different picture regarding the WNBA's rationale.

The Portland Trail Blazers play their home games at Moda Center, and Dewayne Hankins, their president of business operations, said in April the franchise wants to update the venue. To date, those plans haven't been finalized.

According to Oram, Engelbert's letter was a "surprise" to Blazers officials based on past conversations between the invested parties.

Blazers chairwoman Jody Allen indicated the organization was willing to delay Moda Center renovations until 2027, per Oram. With a WNBA expansion franchise to start in 2025, that would've theoretically allowed the team to call Moda Center home for two years before it needed to find an alternate arena temporarily.

Oram reported WNBA officials toured Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which neighbors Moda Center, and considered potential upgrades to ensure it was up to the level required for the league.

It's unclear which city has now moved into pole position for expansion with Portland on the back burner. Engelbert told reporters in October that Denver, Philadelphia, Austin, Charlotte and Nashville were all still under consideration.