Mavs' Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving's Foot Injury: 'Hopefully, He's Day to Day'

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks' coach Jason Kidd gave an update on star guard Kyrie Irving, who will miss a second-consecutive game Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls with a foot injury.

"Hopefully, he's day to day," Kidd said via ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "He's getting his treatment. We'll see how he feels tomorrow."

Irving was added to the Mavs' injury report just a few hours prior to their Monday night victory against the Memphis Grizzlies and was ruled out with a left foot sprain. There isn't a definitive timeline for when the injury occurred but it's believed it could have happened during the the team's home opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 27.

Irving—who signed a three-year, $120 million deal to remain in Dallas after being acquired by the organization ahead last year's trade deadline—has had a pretty good start to the young season. In two games thus far, he's averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists while shooting 39.0 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from 3-point range.

He already dealt with a groin injury in the preseason and previously talked about still getting into proper game shape.

"I tried my best to be present and keep a seriousness about myself just to get ready. For me, [I need to] get my legs underneath me," Irving said on Friday. "It's my third game. I wish I had more time in the preseason; just trying to get in better shape and get my balance underneath me.

"It's just a lot of shots that I'm missing short, and when you're missing short, you just got to continue to go into the weight room, continue to do the work that got you here, and continue to trust, and that's what I've been doing."