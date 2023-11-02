The 5 Best Boxing Opponents for Jake Paul's Next Fight

0 of 5

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

It's not quite a puff of smoke from the Vatican, but it's close.

OK, not really.

But those who follow the novelty side of combat sports are interested.

Social media behemoth Jake Paul is on the hunt for an opponent for a would-be Dec. 15 fight, and an announcement about who drew the lucky straw to share the marquee is expected any day now.

Paul won his six fights against a fellow YouTuber, an ex-NBA player and three faded former MMA fighters before tasting defeat for the first time against Tommy Fury, a British-based reality TV personality who happens to be the half-brother of heavyweight champ Tyson Fury.

He returned six months later with another UFC alumnus, Nate Diaz, and with a talked-about rematch in the cage now on the back burner, he's scanning the horizon for another ring test.

Being the helpful sorts that we are, the B/R combat team has agreed to waive its collective matchmaking fee to help speed up the process, compiling a list of five feasible adversaries—some admittedly more than others—for the "Problem Child's" next trip through the ropes.

Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.