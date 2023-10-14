Winners and Losers From the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis Card

0 of 1

Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Into every sports weekend, a little Paul family must fall.

OK, so Logan and younger brother Jake don't perform in pay-per-view events that often, but the hoopla surrounding their intermittent appearances does make it seem like it.

It's the older sibling's turn in the spotlight this time around in Manchester, England, where he shares a boxing ring with intermittent mixed martial arts competitor Dillon Danis in a co-main event alongside a headliner matching Tommy Fury and social media giant KSI.

Paul and Danis are set to meet in a six-round bout with a 195-pound weight limit, while Fury and KSI agreed to a 183-pound limit and will also meet in a scheduled six-rounder.

Those bouts will finish off a 10-fight show that includes multiple influencer and crossover types, albeit with a lower profile than Paul and his contemporaries. The B/R combat team is in place to take it all in and compile a list of the event's real winners and losers.