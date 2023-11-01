Zach LaVine on Bulls Trade Rumors: 'I Feel Like I've Held Up My End of the Bargain'November 1, 2023
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is adopting a pragmatic mindset when it comes to the rumors regarding his future with the team.
"I've been traded before," he said to the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe. "Trades are just part of the business and guys get shuffled around every year. I've been in trade talks since I've been here for some reason.
"I feel like I've held up my end of the bargain in my commitment to the Bulls, but there's not a lot you can do with rumors and people putting your name in trade talks."
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.