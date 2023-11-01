X

NBA

    Zach LaVine on Bulls Trade Rumors: 'I Feel Like I've Held Up My End of the Bargain'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 1, 2023

    CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 17: Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during a NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls on October 17, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is adopting a pragmatic mindset when it comes to the rumors regarding his future with the team.

    "I've been traded before," he said to the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe. "Trades are just part of the business and guys get shuffled around every year. I've been in trade talks since I've been here for some reason.

    "I feel like I've held up my end of the bargain in my commitment to the Bulls, but there's not a lot you can do with rumors and people putting your name in trade talks."

